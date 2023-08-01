Slobodan Rubezic insists he is ready to make his Aberdeen debut this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Slobodan Rubezic insists he is ready to make his Aberdeen debut this weekend

Serbian defender ready to show his qualities in Scottish football at the first opportunity at Livingston.

By Paul Third
Slobodan Rubezic following his move to Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen FC
Slobodan Rubezic following his move to Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen FC

Slobodan Rubezic insists he is ready to make his debut for Aberdeen at Livingston on Saturday.

The 23 year-old Serbian completed his move to the Dons from Novi Pazar on Monday and has signed a three-year deal with the Dons.

Pazar only became a Dons player officially on Monday but the 6ft 4in central defender insists he is eager to sample Scottish football starting with this weekend’s Premiership opener at Livingston.

Rubezic said: “I’m ready to play on Saturday.

“I’ve done pre-season with Novi Pazar and had a really good pre-season there.

“I’m so glad I’m at this great club. I’ve heard great things about the club and its history and I’m glad that I’m here officially.

“The first thing my agent said to me was my style was suited to Scotland.”

Scotland will suit new Don’s rugged style

Slobodan Rubezic, who has joined Aberdeen. Image: FK Novi Pazar.

Rubezic’s physical prowess is clear given his imposing stature and the new Don believes his new club’s style of play will allow him to go and play to his strengths.

He told RedTV: “I play really aggressive and everyone who sees me first time thinks I am a big guy who gets lots of cards.

“Every attack, every tackle, I go strong. I learned that Serbia. You go and press and win the ball.

“When I heard I was going to Aberdeen I was so happy. It’s my first international club and it’s in Scotland which is another level of football.

“I know the teams here and their way of playing. Their fitness is top level and they run and fight. I like that.”

Chance to play in Britain is a dream come true

Serbian defender Slobodan Rubezic
Slobodan Rubezic in training with former club Novi Pazar. Image: FK Novi Pazar.

For Rubezic, the chance to move to Scotland is a realisation of dream. The defender has long yearned to play in Britain and is thrilled to finally have the chance with Aberdeen.

He said: “My dream is to play in the United Kingdom but with a Serbian passport it is hard to get a visa. Many players don’t get the chance to come to Scotland or England, it’s really hard.

“When I spoke with my agent about my options he said immediately Aberdeen. I spoke to the sporting director and the coach and the way they spoke to me made it an easy choice.

“The manager said I would have to fight to earn the right to play and then fight on the pitch. We must win the games at home and there is high pressure.

“I know fans in Scotland love their football more than other countries in the UK.

“In Serbia where I played it was like here. It is a big club in a big city like here. They love their football and the stadium is full all the time.

“I like the stadium. The fans are near the pitch and I can’t wait to play here.”

European football is an added bonus

An added bonus of his move to Pittodrie will be the chance to play in the group stages of European football this season.

When Rubezic, who is known as Ruby in his homeland, knew he had European football to look forward to it cemented his decision to move to Aberdeen.

He said: “I like the big dreams of the team and the club and want to be part of it.

“When you are going somewhere it is a dream come true to play for a big club. Playing in Europe every Thursday against top teams is a bonus.

“You don’t have so many chances in life to do that and it is dream come true.”

