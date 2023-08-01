Slobodan Rubezic insists he is ready to make his Aberdeen debut this weekend

Slobodan Rubezic insists he is ready to make his debut for Aberdeen at Livingston on Saturday.

The 23 year-old Serbian completed his move to the Dons from Novi Pazar on Monday and has signed a three-year deal with the Dons.

Pazar only became a Dons player officially on Monday but the 6ft 4in central defender insists he is eager to sample Scottish football starting with this weekend’s Premiership opener at Livingston.

Rubezic said: “I’m ready to play on Saturday.

“I’ve done pre-season with Novi Pazar and had a really good pre-season there.

“I’m so glad I’m at this great club. I’ve heard great things about the club and its history and I’m glad that I’m here officially.

“The first thing my agent said to me was my style was suited to Scotland.”

Scotland will suit new Don’s rugged style

Rubezic’s physical prowess is clear given his imposing stature and the new Don believes his new club’s style of play will allow him to go and play to his strengths.

He told RedTV: “I play really aggressive and everyone who sees me first time thinks I am a big guy who gets lots of cards.

“Every attack, every tackle, I go strong. I learned that Serbia. You go and press and win the ball.

“When I heard I was going to Aberdeen I was so happy. It’s my first international club and it’s in Scotland which is another level of football.

“I know the teams here and their way of playing. Their fitness is top level and they run and fight. I like that.”

Chance to play in Britain is a dream come true

For Rubezic, the chance to move to Scotland is a realisation of dream. The defender has long yearned to play in Britain and is thrilled to finally have the chance with Aberdeen.

He said: “My dream is to play in the United Kingdom but with a Serbian passport it is hard to get a visa. Many players don’t get the chance to come to Scotland or England, it’s really hard.

“When I spoke with my agent about my options he said immediately Aberdeen. I spoke to the sporting director and the coach and the way they spoke to me made it an easy choice.

“The manager said I would have to fight to earn the right to play and then fight on the pitch. We must win the games at home and there is high pressure.

“I know fans in Scotland love their football more than other countries in the UK.

“In Serbia where I played it was like here. It is a big club in a big city like here. They love their football and the stadium is full all the time.

“I like the stadium. The fans are near the pitch and I can’t wait to play here.”

European football is an added bonus

An added bonus of his move to Pittodrie will be the chance to play in the group stages of European football this season.

When Rubezic, who is known as Ruby in his homeland, knew he had European football to look forward to it cemented his decision to move to Aberdeen.

He said: “I like the big dreams of the team and the club and want to be part of it.

“When you are going somewhere it is a dream come true to play for a big club. Playing in Europe every Thursday against top teams is a bonus.

“You don’t have so many chances in life to do that and it is dream come true.”