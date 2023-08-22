Aberdeen closing in on deal for striker Pape Habib Gueye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen closing in on deal for striker Pape Habib Gueye

Senegal striker set to complete move to Pittodrie.

By Sean Wallace
Kortrijk's Pape Habib Gueye is set to move to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen are closing in on a deal to sign former Senegal U20 international striker Pape Habib Gueye

It is understood the 23-year-old is close to agreeing a deal to join the Dons for a six figure sum from Belgian First Division club K.V. Kortrijk.

Gueye has a year remaining on his contract with the Belgian Pro League club but has found first team action limited recently.

The striker’s move to Pittodrie will be subject to international clearance and visa checks.

That means it is unlikely Gueye would be signed in time for the Euro clash with BK Hacken.

Gueye was part of the Senegalese squad that reached the 2017 Arica U-20 Cup of Nations final, finishing runners-up.

Gueye one of three deals near completion at Pittodrie

Aberdeen are set to announce the signing of Jamie McGrath and close in on Finnish defender Richard Jensen. Images: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen have ramped up their transfer window activity ahead of the Europa League play-off first leg against BK Hacken on Thursday.

They are set to splash the cash with six figure fees for Finnish international centre-back Richard Jensen and striker Gueye.

The Dons are also set to announce the signing of former St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath.

Finnish international centre-back Jensen is also expected to join Aberdeen in a £400,000 deal from Polish club Gornik Zabrze this week.

Aberdeen’s long term pursuit of Republic of Republic international midfielder McGrath looks to have finally paid off.

The Dons attempted to sign McGrath in 2021 and 2022.

The 26-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Dundee United, is now a free agent, having been released by parent club Wigan at the end of last season.

Aberdeen expect to have a deal for McGrath announced soon and he will be Dons boss Barry Robson’s 10th signing of the summer window.

The Dons have registered their 25-man squad for the Europa League play-offs and the deadline passed at 11pm on Saturday.

However clubs can still register up to two new players for the play-offs up until 11pm on Wednesday.

It is likely McGrath’s signing will be confirmed before that deadline allowing him to be in the squad jetting out to Sweden to face BK Hacken in Gothenburg.

Aberdeen are also hopeful nine-cap Finland international Jensen will be signed this week.

 

