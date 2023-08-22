Aberdeen closing in on deal for striker Pape Habib Gueye

Aberdeen are closing in on a deal to sign former Senegal U20 international striker Pape Habib Gueye

It is understood the 23-year-old is close to agreeing a deal to join the Dons for a six figure sum from Belgian First Division club K.V. Kortrijk.

Gueye has a year remaining on his contract with the Belgian Pro League club but has found first team action limited recently.

The striker’s move to Pittodrie will be subject to international clearance and visa checks.

That means it is unlikely Gueye would be signed in time for the Euro clash with BK Hacken.

Gueye was part of the Senegalese squad that reached the 2017 Arica U-20 Cup of Nations final, finishing runners-up.

Gueye one of three deals near completion at Pittodrie

Aberdeen have ramped up their transfer window activity ahead of the Europa League play-off first leg against BK Hacken on Thursday.

They are set to splash the cash with six figure fees for Finnish international centre-back Richard Jensen and striker Gueye.

The Dons are also set to announce the signing of former St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath.

Finnish international centre-back Jensen is also expected to join Aberdeen in a £400,000 deal from Polish club Gornik Zabrze this week.

Aberdeen’s long term pursuit of Republic of Republic international midfielder McGrath looks to have finally paid off.

The Dons attempted to sign McGrath in 2021 and 2022.

The 26-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Dundee United, is now a free agent, having been released by parent club Wigan at the end of last season.

Aberdeen expect to have a deal for McGrath announced soon and he will be Dons boss Barry Robson’s 10th signing of the summer window.

The Dons have registered their 25-man squad for the Europa League play-offs and the deadline passed at 11pm on Saturday.

However clubs can still register up to two new players for the play-offs up until 11pm on Wednesday.

It is likely McGrath’s signing will be confirmed before that deadline allowing him to be in the squad jetting out to Sweden to face BK Hacken in Gothenburg.

Aberdeen are also hopeful nine-cap Finland international Jensen will be signed this week.