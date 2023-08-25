Joe Harper: Whatever line-up Barry Robson picks – Aberdeen have shown they can beat Hacken and reach Europa League groups

Aberdeen have given themselves a right good chance of reaching the Europa League group stage with their thrilling play-off first leg comeback against BK Hacken.

Before they hauled themselves level at 2-2, I thought the Dons could count themselves unlucky to be 2-0 down in the game.

The Reds played well throughout the 90 minutes.

I liked how they set out to press the Swedish champions from the off, trying to force them into mistakes. It was just unfortunate how they found themselves outmanned defensively for the opening Hacken goal as a result of their positive approach.

The penalty which allowed the home side to go two goals ahead was baffling to me.

Jack MacKenzie was penalised for handball after a VAR review, despite replays (which the referee would have also watched) showing the ball – at most – brushed the defender’s arm. He had no idea where the ball even was. So what is he supposed to do?

If that is a spot-kick under the rules, then the rules need to be changed.

I thought the ref was generally pretty poor on the night, and was a nightmare with the inconsistency of his yellows cards despite making the right call to dismiss Hacken’s Johan Hammar for a second yellow late on.

Aberdeen kept self-belief during BK Hacken game in an effort to reach Europa League group stages

But what delighted me at 2-0 down was Aberdeen never showed any signs of losing their self-belief. They kept doing the right things.

And what looked to be a change in shape to a back four and the introduction of debutant right-back James McGarry, another debutant in attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath and returning centre-half Angus MacDonald seemed to give them the extra boost and freshness to make something happen.

Their two goals to get themselves level were fabulous – Nicky Devlin’s dinked finish for the equaliser especially.

Chief among the other players who deserve a mention for their performance was striker Bojan Miovski, who set up Devlin’s goal with a great run and pass after netted the Reds’ first goal himself.

Miovski led the line, held it up, used it well and just generally showed how intelligent and complete a striker he has become at Aberdeen. I cannot wait to watch him over the course of the season.

Captain Graeme Shinnie also set the tone with his energy in the middle of the park, putting himself about all night, while keeper Kelle Roos once again showed his class, making a vital save at one point from a low Hacken header.

I am excited for the return leg next week – although the Dons can’t be complacent.

I’m interested to see, given the impact of some of the changes, which team Robson sends out in front of a packed Pittodrie on Thursday.

Will attacking Hacken have a go at Aberdeen, or sit in and try to hit them on the counter?

Whatever they do, I am confident – having seen the Swedish side in action – this Reds side have the talent to beat them.

Who will line-up for Aberdeen at St Mirren?

Barry Robson now faces a selection conundrum on Sunday when Aberdeen travel to St Mirren in the Premiership.

With the Dons facing their Europa League play-off second leg against Hacken at Pittodrie this coming Thursday, and having travelled to and from Gothenburg for the first leg a couple of days ago, there is the question of whether we could see some squad rotation for Paisley.

It should not be forgotten the Reds, as well as chasing Euro group stage success, will also be desperate to get their first victory of the league season against the Buddies, though, so it will be a balancing act.

I suspect Robson won’t change much from the team who finished the tie over in Sweden.

As I said, the likes of MacDonald – who has battled back from a knee issue – and new signings McGarry and McGrath, as well as striker Ester Sokler, proved they can make a strong impact when they came on. The first three have also proved their fitness.

This game is a chance to keep the team’s momentum up, and get those players more game-time, before the squad’s attention turns to the next European game.

As far as the rest of the side is concerned, it is still early in the season, and I think most of them will be desperate to play another 90 minutes in Paisley.

The priority – and I’m sure it will be Robson’s priority, too – has to be putting a strong team out who can put the Dons on course for a maiden Premiership victory.

Once they are in that situation, then Robson can ring the changes ahead of Thursday.

Signing fourth senior striker makes sense

The additional striking option provided by Pape Habib Gueye is one Aberdeen need.

Senegalese forward Gueye, 23, was first linked to the Dons on Tuesday – with a significant six-figure fee agreed to secure his services from Belgian side K.V. Kortrijk.

Some people may be wondering, with Miovski, Duk and Sokler already on the Reds’ books as senior strikers, where Gueye fits.

However, the benefit of the signing is two-fold.

It will be a long season, with European group stage commitments and hopefully plenty of domestic cup games to go with Premiership action, and over time, with injuries and fatigue, Aberdeen boss Robson will need those options.

Gueye coming in also piles the pressure to perform on Miovski and Duk – who does not quite look like he is up to full speed yet following the magic he produced last term.

Pressure on the two main men from Sokler and Gueye behind them can only be a good thing, and could also give the club the leeway to send the likes of youth academy product Alfie Bavidge out on loan to get the game time he needs at this vital stage of his career.