Billy Dodds: Time for Caley Thistle to get season up and running

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds reckons it’s time for the talking to stop and his players to start delivering a Championship recovery.

A hat-trick of Viaplay Cup losses and two opening league defeats means ICT have lost five successive competitive matches for the first time since 2008-09 when they were in the top-flight.

On Saturday, they head to newly-promoted Airdrie, who have three points on board following their recent 2-1 comeback victory against Partick Thistle.

Dodds’ side were in control in long spells against Ayr United earlier this month, but could not find a leveller to cancel out an early Francis Amartey goal.

Weekend hosts Airdrie pushed Premiership Ross County all the way in the Viaplay Cup before a 4-3 extra-time loss last Saturday.

Last month, a late winner from ex-ICT striker Nikolay Todorov sealed a 3-2 victory for the Diamonds at the Caledonian Stadium, a result which ended Inverness’ interest in the cup at the group stages.

‘One win could help turn it around’

Dodds is confident in his squad’s ability, but needs the team to do enough against Airdrie to ensure they don’t head north with nothing to show for their efforts.

He said: “We should have had a point or two on the board, but we haven’t and that’s the reality.

“We have to go to Airdrie and do what I know we’re capable of.

“It will be tough. They’re a good team and they showed that in the League Cup, although we were much better against them in the second half.

“We have to give ourselves a foundation, to get our season started. One win could help turn it around.

“I can’t keep talking about what happens on the training ground. We have to transfer that on to the pitch.

“I can see I have good players in every position, and I just need them to bring it together to get our season started.”

ICT ‘actively looking’ for signings

With the transfer window closing at the end of August, Dodds is still keen to add to the five signings made so far.

He’s recruited right-back Jake Davidson, winger Luis Longstaff, midfielder Charlie Gilmour and forwards Adam Brooks and Harry Lodovica.

With centre half Max Ram moving on to English National League North side Gloucester City on Thursday, and Robbie Deas joining Kilmarnock at the end of last season, it’s clear the area which requires reinforcements.

Dodds insists they are in the hunt for another new face. He said: “We’re actively trying, but it is difficult.

“Fans, the board and I get frustrated at times when you can’t get things over the line. That’s football sometimes.

“You might almost have a signing in the bag then it doesn’t happen. It’s not for the lack of effort.”

Lodovica boosted after cup hat-trick

Powerful Englishman Lodovica scored a hat-trick in Tuesday’s 4-1 Inverness Cup-winning match against Highland League opponents Clach in his first full match since joining from National League South part-timers Aveley.

Former international striker Dodds praised the 24-year-old for taking on board advice and is confident he’ll have a role to play this season.

He added: “Big Harry is work in progress. It was his first 90 minutes in a while.

“He has come from the lower levels and he has done well. That’s why I signed him.

“It was brilliant for him to get three goals in midweek. He’s in a confident mood and he’s always in contention. He will be a big part of our squad going forward.

“Harry is a good listener and he wants to learn. Even in the brief time we’ve had him, if he’s not doing what I want on the training ground, I will tell him. I played in that position, although I wasn’t his height, nor could I run like him.

“Wee things, like advising him how to hold the ball up or little positional changes he can make, he’s taking it in. He’s a good listener and that will help him improve as he goes along.

“I have big hopes for him, but I’m not going to put pressure on him because he’s new to this level.

“He’s got areas he can improve upon, and he knows that, which is the good thing about him. He’s improved in the short time he’s been here.”

As well as missing long-term injured absentees, defender Lewis Nicolson and midfielder Roddy MacGregor, captain Sean Welsh continues to recover from a groin injury.