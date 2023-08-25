Billy Dodds: Time for Caley Thistle to get season up and running

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds: Time for Caley Thistle to get season up and running

Inverness head to Airdrie seeking their first competitive win in six games after five straight defeats.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle Billy Dodds, who wants Caley Jags to have a championship recovery.
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds reckons it’s time for the talking to stop and his players to start delivering a Championship recovery.

A hat-trick of Viaplay Cup losses and two opening league defeats means ICT have lost five successive competitive matches for the first time since 2008-09 when they were in the top-flight.

On Saturday, they head to newly-promoted Airdrie, who have three points on board following their recent 2-1 comeback victory against Partick Thistle. 

Dodds’ side were in control in long spells against Ayr United earlier this month, but could not find a leveller to cancel out an early Francis Amartey goal. 

Weekend hosts Airdrie pushed Premiership Ross County all the way in the Viaplay Cup before a 4-3 extra-time loss last Saturday. 

Last month, a late winner from ex-ICT striker Nikolay Todorov sealed a 3-2 victory for the Diamonds at the Caledonian Stadium, a result which ended Inverness’ interest in the cup at the group stages.

‘One win could help turn it around’

Dodds is confident in his squad’s ability, but needs the team to do enough against Airdrie to ensure they don’t head north with nothing to show for their efforts.

He said: “We should have had a point or two on the board, but we haven’t and that’s the reality.

“We have to go to Airdrie and do what I know we’re capable of.

“It will be tough. They’re a good team and they showed that in the League Cup, although we were much better against them in the second half.

“We have to give ourselves a foundation, to get our season started. One win could help turn it around.

“I can’t keep talking about what happens on the training ground. We have to transfer that on to the pitch.

“I can see I have good players in every position, and I just need them to bring it together to get our season started.”

ICT ‘actively looking’ for signings

With the transfer window closing at the end of August, Dodds is still keen to add to the five signings made so far.

He’s recruited right-back Jake Davidson, winger Luis Longstaff, midfielder Charlie Gilmour and forwards Adam Brooks and Harry Lodovica.

With centre half Max Ram moving on to English National League North side Gloucester City on Thursday, and Robbie Deas joining Kilmarnock at the end of last season, it’s clear the area which requires reinforcements.

Dodds insists they are in the hunt for another new face. He said: “We’re actively trying, but it is difficult.

“Fans, the board and I get frustrated at times when you can’t get things over the line. That’s football sometimes.

“You might almost have a signing in the bag then it doesn’t happen. It’s not for the lack of effort.”

Inverness manager Billy Dodds at the side of the pitch
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

Lodovica boosted after cup hat-trick

Powerful Englishman Lodovica scored a hat-trick in Tuesday’s 4-1 Inverness Cup-winning match against Highland League opponents Clach in his first full match since joining from National League South part-timers Aveley.

Former international striker Dodds praised the 24-year-old for taking on board advice and is confident he’ll have a role to play this season.

He added: “Big Harry is work in progress. It was his first 90 minutes in a while.

“He has come from the lower levels and he has done well. That’s why I signed him.

“It was brilliant for him to get three goals in midweek. He’s in a confident mood and he’s always in contention. He will be a big part of our squad going forward.

Striker Harry Lodovica
Striker Harry Lodovica. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

“Harry is a good listener and he wants to learn. Even in the brief time we’ve had him, if he’s not doing what I want on the training ground, I will tell him. I played in that position, although I wasn’t his height, nor could I run like him.

“Wee things, like advising him how to hold the ball up or little positional changes he can make, he’s taking it in. He’s a good listener and that will help him improve as he goes along.

“I have big hopes for him, but I’m not going to put pressure on him because he’s new to this level.

“He’s got areas he can improve upon, and he knows that, which is the good thing about him. He’s improved in the short time he’s been here.”

As well as missing long-term injured absentees, defender Lewis Nicolson and midfielder Roddy MacGregor, captain Sean Welsh continues to recover from a groin injury.

More from Caley Thistle

Kirk Broadfoot, left, led by example in his season at Inverness. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds urges Caley Thistle players to show their leadership qualities
Caley Thistle defender Max Ram
Max Ram leaves Caley Thistle to join English National League North side Gloucester City
Caley Thistle forward Harry Lodovica wants to follow on his hat-trick against Clach with goals in the Championship. image: Jasper images
Caley Thistle striker Harry Lodovica presses case for shot at Airdrieonians
Inverness Cup winners, Caley Thistle. Images: Jasperimage
Harry Lodovica hailed by Barry Wilson after Caley Thistle win Inverness Cup
Inverness provost Glynis Campbell-Sinclair presents the Inverness Cup to Caley Thistle defender Wallace Duffy. Image: Jasperimages
Inverness Cup showdown: Clachnacuddin 1-4 Caley Thistle
Angus MacDonald made his first appearance of the season against Stirling Albion on Friday. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Defensive cavalry has arrived just in time for Aberdeen
Barry Wilson, left, with Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Airdrie are dangerous Diamonds, says Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson
Barry Wilson standing with Billy Dodds at the side of the pitch
Barry Wilson won Inverness Cup with only career treble for Ross County
Former Caley Jags goalkeeper Michael Fraser.
Inverness Cup was great chance to shine, says ex-Caley Thistle keeper Michael Fraser
Luis Longstaff made his debut in a 3-2 defeat against Airdrie in the Viaplay Cup last month. Next week, he will aim to beat the Diamonds for three Championship points for ICT. Image: Jasperimage
Winger Luis Longstaff confident Caley Thistle will soon be flying