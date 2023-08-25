Ref watch: Hacken v Aberdeen whistler’s inconsistent use of cards and penalty review which wasn’t clear-and-obvious

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ref watch: Hacken v Aberdeen whistler’s inconsistent use of cards and penalty review which wasn’t clear-and-obvious

Finlay Elder takes a look at the performance of Slovakian referee Filip Glova and his team of officials in the Dons' 2-2 Europa League play-off first leg draw.

Referee Filip Glova (R) during the Uefa Europa League play-off round match between BK Hacken and Aberdeen at Bravida Arena, on August 24, 2023, in Gothenburg, Sweden. Image: SNS.
Referee Filip Glova (R) during the Uefa Europa League play-off round match between BK Hacken and Aberdeen at Bravida Arena, on August 24, 2023, in Gothenburg, Sweden. Image: SNS.
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen made a dramatic late comeback to draw 2-2 with BK Hacken in Gothenburg and take control of their Europa League play-off tie – but how was the refereeing performance in the first leg?

The Dons, and Red Army, are going to come across more varied styles of refereeing this season with European group stage action – in either the Europa League or Conference League – guaranteed.

Thursday’s game in Sweden was officiated by a team of Slovakian officials, assisted by a Polish team of video assistant referees (VAR), with Filip Glova the main man in charge.

Referee Glova was incredibly inconsistent with cards in poor showing

His first big decision of the match came when Aberdeen centre-back Slobodan Rubezic picked up an early booking in the 17th minute for catching a Hacken player in a fair tackle.

I initially thought he had made a clean challenge from my position behind the goals inside the ground, and I certainly didn’t think in any circumstance it was an offence worthy of the booking the referee (eventually) gave.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson would then find also himself in the book just before the 25th minute.

Again, as previously mentioned this season, this came without a warning from the referee. It would be far better in my view if whistlers, like they do with players, took the time to speak to coaches and tell them what they expect from them by way of a warning.

Referee Glova would, however, rightly award a yellow card to Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara for a high challenge on Even Hovland.

If the home player had planted his foot on the ground, then it would’ve been a red, but both players had their feet up challenging for the ball.

Polvara was entitled to challenge – it was his timing which caused the problem.

Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara fouls BK Hacken’s Even Hovland. Image: SNS.

I thought the referee, throughout the game, was incredibly inconsistent with his cards, though.

Several Hacken players were lucky to avoid bookings for stopping promising attacks as Aberdeen looked to break.

The referee was quick to flash his yellow cards within the first half hour, but after that he let a lot more go in the game, forgiving things which should have been punished.

The end of the game was chaotic, and, in the final minutes, BK Hacken would be reduced to 10 and Aberdeen would, correctly, have a winner disallowed for offside.

I thought both of the yellows for Hacken defender Johan Hammar were spot on – the handball for the first one and foul on Miovski were both promising Dons attacks and worthy of bookings.

Bojan Miovski did sell the second booking rather well, but I think there was enough in it for it to be a foul.

BK Hacken’s Johan Hammar is shown a red card for a foul on Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS

I can see why, within laws, Jack MacKenzie was ruled to have handled ball

There were both penalty checks and a penalty awarded at the Bravida Arena.

Initially, there would be a quick check for a spot-kick after a challenge from Jack MacKenzie, with VAR backing the ref’s on-field decision to play on.

This was the correct call in my opinion, as MacKenzie won the ball.

After Aberdeen went 1-0 down, things would go from bad to worse when they did have a penalty awarded against them.

The referee initially did not give a penalty, but was advised by VAR to head to the monitor.

Referee Filip Glova checks the VAR monitor before awarding BK Hacken a penalty for handball against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

It was Jack MacKenzie once again involved for a potential handball following a Hacken corner.

My first reaction was no penalty, and it didn’t seem to be an obvious handball (or, frustratingly, a clear-and-obvious error from the official).

There were certainly plenty of big shouts from the Hacken players at the time, but I didn’t see much in it.

Once the referee was sent to the monitor it usually means he is going to overturn his decision, of course, but I thought MacKenzie was incredibly unlucky to have the ruling go against him on review.

From the slowed-down replay I have seen, the ball just seems to land on the arm of MacKenzie, grazing it – and the first time I saw it at full speed I wasn’t even sure it had hit his arm at all.

BK Hacken were awarded a penalty following a VAR check for a handball by Aberdeen’s Jack Mackenzie. Image: SNS.

He was completely unaware where the ball was, but unfortunately with the laws of the game now, I can see why the referee has given it, though I didn’t personally think it was a penalty.

One piece of good refereeing in what was a fairly poor performance was the decision made by the referee when BK Hacken penalty-scorer Ibrahim Sadiq went down injured following a clean Aberdeen tackle.

The winger was off the pitch before rolling back on to the pitch as Aberdeen attacked.

The ball even went out for an Aberdeen throw-in, and the referee still allowed play to continue.

It is not often you see a referee completely ignore a supposed injury, but the fact the player was off the pitch and rolled back on to it perhaps suggests an ulterior motive to him going down in the first place.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates with teammates after making it 2-2 against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.
Fan view: Aberdeen could learn from Hacken's rise since 2021 - but needed no…
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates after making it 2-2 against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.
Boss Barry Robson hails Aberdeen for 'brilliant comeback' to draw 2-2 at BK Hacken
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates after making it 2-2 against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.
Analysis: Aberdeen come from behind with two-goal blitz in four minutes to draw 2-2…
Aberdeen Women's Jess Broadrick in action against Montrose at Links Park.
Jess Broadrick eager to learn new Aberdeen Women role - as boss Clint Lancaster…
Aberdeen have signed Finnish international defender Richard Jensen. Supplied by Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen win race to register defender Richard Jensen for Europa League play-off against BK…
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie at the Bravida Arena in Gothenburg. Image: SNS.
Graeme Shinnie thinks Aberdeen face toughest away Euro tie since Rijeka in 2015 -…
BK Hacken manager Per-Mathias Hogmo during a BK Hacken press conference at the Bravida Arena, on August 23, 2023, in Sweden. Image: SNS.
BK Hacken boss Per-Mathias Hogmo warns Aberdeen they will face a far stronger team…
The Aberdeen squad training at the Bravida Arena in Sweden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's race against time to register Richard Jensen to face BK Hacken
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster delivers his post-match team talk after the win over Montrose.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster feels Dons were 'deserved' winners in SWPL victory over…
Aberdeen Women celebrate Jess Broadrick's opening goal against Montrose.
Aberdeen Women's young stars impress as Dons beat Montrose 2-1 in SWPL

Conversation