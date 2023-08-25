Man who died after falling from cruise ship docked in Invergordon named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who died after falling from cruise ship docked in Invergordon named

The Filipino national, who was in his 40s, died after falling from the Viking Mars on August 18.

By Ellie Milne
Viking Mars in Portsmouth
The Viking Mars, pictured in Portsmouth in June, was docked at Saltburn Pier on August 18. Image: Shutterstock.

A man who died after falling from a cruise ship in the Highlands has been named.

Wenceslao Donasco, who was in his 40s, fell from a vessel docked at Saltburn Pier in Invergordon on Friday, August 11.

The Filipino national had been working onboard the Viking Mars cruise liner at the time.

Two ambulances, a helicopter and trauma team were dispatched to the scene at about 11am.

Mr Donasco was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but he later died from his injuries.

At the time, police confirmed they had received reports of the incident and said the Health and Safety Executive had been made aware.

Cruise ship docked in Invergordon

The cruise ship was docked in Invergordon for the day after departing from Bergen in Norway three days earlier.

It is understood Mr Donasco was one of more than 450 crew members working onboard the 748ft vessel.

Colleagues have set up a memorial for the worker who they described as being like “a brother”.

A Viking Cruises spokeswoman said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm a crew member passed away following an incident in Scotland on August 18.

“We shared our deepest sympathies with the crew member’s family and are working to ensure they have the support they need during this difficult time.

“Viking’s focus remains on the safety and wellbeing of our crew and guests. Our operations team is working with local authorities to determine how this occurred.”

