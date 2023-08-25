Man who died after falling from cruise ship docked in Invergordon named

A man who died after falling from a cruise ship in the Highlands has been named.

Wenceslao Donasco, who was in his 40s, fell from a vessel docked at Saltburn Pier in Invergordon on Friday, August 11.

The Filipino national had been working onboard the Viking Mars cruise liner at the time.

Two ambulances, a helicopter and trauma team were dispatched to the scene at about 11am.

Mr Donasco was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but he later died from his injuries.

At the time, police confirmed they had received reports of the incident and said the Health and Safety Executive had been made aware.

Cruise ship docked in Invergordon

The cruise ship was docked in Invergordon for the day after departing from Bergen in Norway three days earlier.

It is understood Mr Donasco was one of more than 450 crew members working onboard the 748ft vessel.

Colleagues have set up a memorial for the worker who they described as being like “a brother”.

A Viking Cruises spokeswoman said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm a crew member passed away following an incident in Scotland on August 18.

“We shared our deepest sympathies with the crew member’s family and are working to ensure they have the support they need during this difficult time.

“Viking’s focus remains on the safety and wellbeing of our crew and guests. Our operations team is working with local authorities to determine how this occurred.”