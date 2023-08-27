Aberdeen boss Barry Robson warns dramatic draw at St Mirren is a ‘learning curve’ of the demands of balancing Europe and domestic action

Boss Barry Robson admits salvaging a dramatic 2-2 draw at St Mirren was a “learning curve” to Aberdeen of the demands of balancing European and domestic action.

The Dons needed a last-gasp penalty equaliser from Bojan Miovski 10 minutes into injury time to snatch a point in Paisley.

Robson said the Dons were “a yard off it” as the Pittodrie club still chase a first Premiership win of the season.

The flat performance was in stark contrast to the rip-roaring comeback to draw 2-2 with BK Hacken in Gothenburg just three days earlier.

The Reds must now pick themselves up for the Europa League play-off second leg against the Swedish champions at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Robson revealed he issued a vital message to his squad after the game in Paisley that these demands are the reality they have to face.

The Dons boss also said he is confident star striker Miovski will still be at Pittodrie when the transfer window closes on Friday, September 1.

English Championship club Southampton are reportedly set to launch a late bid to sign the North Macedonian international striker.

Robson said: “It is a learning curve for them.

“When you are going from such a high and unbelievably good performance against BK Hacken, to playing the form team in Scotland – and then looking a yard off it all over the pitch against St Mirren.

“My message to the players after the game was clear.

“I said: ‘This is how it is when you are going to be on the road as much as we are’.

“We are trying to deal with the league, Europe and getting players up to speed at the same time.”

‘We were not good enough, but we fought’

Aberdeen were 1-0 up against the run of play at half-time against St Mirren courtesy of a Jonny Hayes’ free-kick.

However, St Mirren hit back from the penalty spot via Greg Kiltie.

The spot-kick was awarded for hand-ball by Angus MacDonald.

In the 76th minute, Mikael Mandron played in fellow substitute Alex Greive to score to put St Mirren 2-1.

The Buddies looked set to be heading to the top of the Premiership table until a dramatic equaliser 10 minutes into injury time.

Following a VAR review, a penalty was awarded for handball against Alex Gogic from a Leighton Clarkson shot.

Miovski held his nerve to fire home the leveller.

Robson admitted his side were way below par, but praised them for continuing to battle despite a very bad day at the office.

He said: “We were not good enough, but we fought.

“The biggest thing in football, when you feel like you can’t win it and things are not going well, don’t lose.

“And they showed that.

“They fought and hung in right until the end.

“You could see from the first minute the cohesion just wasn’t there.

“We tried to get them going and changed the system a bit and made changes with the subs.

“I think the fans helped us in the end.

“We needed to get something out of the game and thanks to them we did.”

Robson ‘massively’ confident Miovski will not exit before window closes

Miovski netted for the fourth successive match when firing home the last-gasp spot-kick.

Southampton are reportedly set to launch a late bid to sign the 24-year-old before the transfer window closes.

It is understood Aberdeen have had no contact from Southampton regarding Miovski, who has three years remaining on his Pittodrie contract.

Southampton are reportedly set to launch a bid of £4million bid, which it is understood is way below Aberdeen’s valuation of the striker.

Asked if he was confident Miovski would still be at Aberdeen when the transfer window closes, he said: “Massively, hugely. “