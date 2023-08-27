Aberdeen boss Barry Robson warns dramatic draw at St Mirren is a ‘learning curve’ of the demands of balancing Europe and domestic action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson warns dramatic draw at St Mirren is a ‘learning curve’ of the demands of balancing Europe and domestic action

Robson said he is 'massively' confident Bojan Miovski will still be at Pittodrie after the transfer window closes as Southampton reportedly line up a bid for the striker.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a dramatic late leveller against St Mirren. Image; SNS.
Boss Barry Robson admits salvaging a dramatic 2-2 draw at St Mirren was a “learning curve” to Aberdeen of the demands of balancing European and domestic action.

The Dons needed a last-gasp penalty equaliser from Bojan Miovski 10 minutes into injury time to snatch a point in Paisley.

Robson said the Dons were “a yard off it” as the Pittodrie club still chase a first Premiership win of the season.

The flat performance was in stark contrast to the rip-roaring comeback to draw 2-2 with BK Hacken in Gothenburg just three days earlier.

The Reds must now pick themselves up for the Europa League play-off second leg against the Swedish champions at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Robson revealed he issued a vital message to his squad after the game in Paisley that these demands are the reality they have to face.

The Dons boss also said he is confident star striker Miovski will still be at Pittodrie when the transfer window closes on Friday, September 1.

English Championship club Southampton are reportedly set to launch a late bid to sign the North Macedonian international striker.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates as he makes it 2-2 against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “It is a learning curve for them.

“When you are going from such a high and unbelievably good performance against BK Hacken, to playing the form team in Scotland – and then looking a yard off it all over the pitch against St Mirren.

“My message to the players after the game was clear.

“I said: ‘This is how it is when you are going to be on the road as much as we are’.

“We are trying to deal with the league, Europe and getting players up to speed at the same time.”

St Mirren’s Alex Grieve celebrates as he scores to make it 2-1 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

‘We were not good enough, but we fought’

Aberdeen were 1-0 up against the run of play at half-time against St Mirren courtesy of a Jonny Hayes’ free-kick.

However, St Mirren hit back from the penalty spot via Greg Kiltie.

The spot-kick was awarded for hand-ball by Angus MacDonald.

In the 76th minute, Mikael Mandron played in fellow substitute Alex Greive to score to put St Mirren 2-1.

Aberdeen’s Richard Jensen in action against St Mirren. Image: SNS

The Buddies looked set to be heading to the top of the Premiership table until a dramatic equaliser 10 minutes into injury time.

Following a VAR review, a penalty was awarded for handball against Alex Gogic from a Leighton Clarkson shot.

Miovski held his nerve to fire home the leveller.

Robson admitted his side were way below par, but praised them for continuing to battle despite a very bad day at the office.

He said: “We were not good enough, but we fought.

“The biggest thing in football, when you feel like you can’t win it and things are not going well, don’t lose.

“And they showed that.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at St Mirren. Image: SNS.

“They fought and hung in right until the end.

“You could see from the first minute the cohesion just wasn’t there.

“We tried to get them going and changed the system a bit and made changes with the subs.

“I think the fans helped us in the end.

“We needed to get something out of the game and thanks to them we did.”

Robson ‘massively’ confident Miovski will not exit before window closes

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates as he makes it 2-2. Image: SNS.

Miovski netted for the fourth successive match when firing home the last-gasp spot-kick.

Southampton are reportedly set to launch a late bid to sign the 24-year-old before the transfer window closes.

It is understood Aberdeen have had no contact from Southampton regarding Miovski, who has three years remaining on his Pittodrie contract.

Southampton are reportedly set to launch a bid of £4million bid, which it is understood is way below Aberdeen’s valuation of the striker.

Asked if he was confident Miovski would still be at Aberdeen when the transfer window closes, he said: “Massively, hugely. “

Conversation