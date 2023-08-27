Peter Baker keeps ‘amazing’ run going by winning Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump Interntional Links

Peter Baker says his 2023 season has completely surpassed his expectations after he claimed his third win of the year at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links in Aberdeenshire.

The Englishman had already enjoyed success at the Irish Legends and the JCB Championship on the Legends Tour this year and went into the final round with a four-shot lead over Simon Khan.

But while Khan’s challenge faded with a closing seven-over-par 79, Baker kept his calm to record a level par 72 with three birdies and as many bogeys.

Baker’s 12-under total for the tournament saw him finish six shots ahead of runner-up Greg Owen with Bradley Dredge and Michael Campbell finishing tied third on two under.

Former Ryder Cup player Baker, a three-time winner on the European Tour, said: “If someone told me I was going to do that I wouldn’t have believed them.

“I feel like I’m going to wake up shortly.

“I don’t know what the aim is now – I just want to try to keep it going.

“It has been an amazing year.

“When you go on a winning run you get a lot of confidence.

“I just need to keep trying to play well.

“You aren’t going to win every week but I will try to give it a go.

“Like the rest of the guys I have had times battling away and dealing with disappointments so it is a great feeling to go on a run like this.”

Despite his commanding lead, Baker said he wasn’t able to relax until the job was completed on the 18th green.

He said: “It wasn’t easy, especially around a great course like this where there is a lot of danger.

“It was a slightly different wind and the course played a lot tougher.

“It showed its teeth a little bit.

“I never really felt comfortable and I never really had my A game.

“I am really delighted to get it over the line and get it done.

“I couldn’t relax.

“I was just trying to manage my game and make sure I didn’t put myself in too many bad spots.

“If I did get out of position the aim was to get away with a bogey rather than make a big number.

“As it went on it became a bit of a countdown but it was very difficult.”

Baker is relishing returning to Trump International Links to defend his title if – as expected – the Aberdeenshire links is confirmed as the 2024 venue.

He added: “It is an incredible venue.

“I was very lucky to play here three or four years ago so I already knew how special it was.

“It is even better when you play a tournament up here.

“It is a fantastic place – it takes some beating.”

Runner-up Owen felt “very emotional” after his best performance of the season.

The Mansfield golfer spent six years away from golf after undergoing back surgery.

He said: “It wasn’t close at the end as Peter played really well.

“But I am really pleased with this week as it has been a long four years.

“I haven’t been playing competitively for six years so this was not expected.

“After the surgery I wasn’t sure if I would be walking properly. It was a total lower-back rebuild.

“I didn’t expect this.

“It is emotional as it has been very tough.

“My confidence will grow a lot from this.

“This year, I have gone from finishing 40th to 18th to fifth and now second.

“I don’t feel I am playing my best but I am doing a job and my caddie Rich, who is a good friend who has helped me get through a lot, was unbelievable.”