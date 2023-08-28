Ref watch: John Beaton and VAR got most things right in St Mirren v Aberdeen… but not Bojan Miovski penalty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ref watch: John Beaton and VAR got most things right in St Mirren v Aberdeen… but not Bojan Miovski penalty

Finlay Elder takes a look at the big decisions made by the officials in Sunday's Premiership clash in Paisley.

St Mirren's Zach Hemming argues with referee John Beaton as he believes there was a double-touch when Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski converted a late penalty. Image: SNS.
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen were fortunate to take a point from their return to Premiership action at St Mirren following their midweek Euro heroics – but how was the refereeing performance in Paisley?

The man in the middle at SMiSA on Sunday for the 2-2 draw was John Beaton, taking charge of his second Dons game this season.

And the first major incident came around the 20-minute mark, when the home side thought they had scored the opener.

Baccus was offside because MacKenzie didn’t play ball deliberately

Keanu Baccus would fire past Kelle Roos in the Reds goal after a Ryan Strain shot was deflected into his path. Baccus was clearly standing in an offside position when the ball came to him, and that word – deflected – is crucial.

Baccus asked the question to the referee whether or not Jack MacKenzie had deliberately played the ball. Having seen replays of the incident, it is clear to me it is a deflection and not a deliberate play from the visiting defender which sends the ball Baccus’ way.

St Mirren’s Keanu Baccus argues with referee John Beaton after his goal is ruled out. Image: SNS.

Therefore, the officials were correct to rule out the goal.

Strain rightly booked for dive, and Duk went down too easily, too

The Buddies’ Strain would soon be involved again as a corner was cleared into his path.

He drove into the Aberdeen box, receiving a slight tug from Bojan Miovski en route, and then went down as Graeme Shinnie moved towards him to make a challenge.

The Aberdeen captain reacted furiously to the Australian, believing he had dived.

I felt it was simulation, with Strain going down in expectation of contact, rather than due to actual contact being made.

Ref Beaton agreed and booked the Buddies player.

St Mirren’s Ryan Strain is shown a yellow card for simulation against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen then took a shock lead just before half-time – A Jonny Hayes cross-cum-shot  finding its way into the net.

The foul which led to the free-kick was committed by Saints’ Richard Taylor on Duk – and I personally thought it was a soft foul, and one Duk bought.

Olusanya goal chalked off for another offside – not a foul

St Mirren would then have the ball in the net again, this time through Greg Kiltie. However, the goal was again chalked off, this time after a VAR check.

At first, some thought the goal was being disallowed due to a foul in the build up on Jack MacKenzie, which for me there was nothing in.

But it transpired the goal was (correctly again) disallowed for an offside against Toyosi Olusanya, which had been missed – with VAR showing its value here.

Both penalties for handball were correct under current rules

St Mirren would not be held back for long, though, as they converted a penalty to draw the game level at 1-1.

The referee awarded the penalty after a handball from Angus MacDonald, and I think it was the correct call from Beaton.

I do always feel defenders are somewhat unlucky at times when the ball hits their hand during an attempted block or tackle, as it can be almost impossible to keep your hands by your side.

But given what the laws of the game are now, MacDonald’s was away from his body and the cross did clearly strike it as he slid in to stop it.

This leads us directly on to another penalty awarded in the game, this time for Aberdeen when the Dons were 2-1 down deep in stoppage time.

Cypriot Alex Gogic would block a Leighton Clarkson strike from range with his arm.

And, again, I do think, within the laws of the game, it was the correct for VAR to ask for Beaton to review the incident and for Beaton to award a spot-kick.

However, the controversy only started there…

Miovski penalty shouldn’t have stood, but fine margins saved Dons

Reds striker Bojan Miovski would score the penalty, sending the ball down the middle  and into the back of the net.

But, in slipping just before striking the spot-kick, did Miovski accidentally and illegally double-hit the ball?

A VAR check followed and the goal stood.

Now, having seen the highlights and watched the penalty several times, it is incredibly difficult to tell if there was a double-hit.

From the side angle, it looks fine, but from the straight-on angle, the ball definitely bounces up and spins – and this is either due to Miovski hitting the ball into the ground when he strikes it, or due to it coming off the right boot of Miovski before he hits it with his left.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski just before he slipped at the moment of converting a last-gasp penalty to make it 2-2 against St Mirren in the Premiership. Image: SNS.

I do think, following St Mirren’s protests and VAR reviewing Miovski’s penalty, it was strange ref Beaton was not sent to the monitor to look at it again for himself and to let him – as the man in charge – decide whether goal should stand.

Having taken a far longer time than VAR would have been able to in order to make my own mind up, I do think there was a double-touch from the Dons forward, with his standing foot coming into contact with the ball first.

Therefore, the goal should not have stood and an indirect free-kick should have been awarded.

But the contact being so minimal and hard to see on the footage seems to have worked in Aberdeen’s favour on this occasion.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy

