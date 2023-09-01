Aberdeen allow Anthony Stewart to return to MK Dons on loan for rest of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen allow Anthony Stewart to return to MK Dons on loan for rest of season

The former captain has not made a competitive appearance under boss Barry Robson.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart during a pre-season friendly at Fraserburgh. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart during a pre-season friendly at Fraserburgh. Image: SNS.

Former captain Anthony Stewart has left Aberdeen on loan for the rest of the season late on deadline day.

The 30-year-old centre-back was signed to be former boss Jim Goodwin’s captain in summer 2022.

However, Stewart – who had previously spent almost all of his professional career at Wycombe Wanderers – has had a difficult year-or-so with the Dons.

He is still contracted to Pittodrie until the end of the season, but will spend the remaining months of his deal back on loan MK Dons – where he also spent the second half of last season.

Playing in what was a porous backline under Goodwin, Englishman Stewart was sent off twice in a matter of weeks between December 2022 and January this year, something which left his relationship with Aberdeen fans at breaking point.

The first red card came in a calamitous performance during a Premiership loss at St Mirren.

Then, the second arrived late in normal time of an eventual extra-time League Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers – something which led to the skipper shouldering much of the criticism for the Hampden disappointment.

Aberdeen’s Anthony Stewart chops down Fashion Sakala of Rangers to earn a red card in last season’s League Cup semi-final. Image: Shutterstock

When Barry Robson took over from the sacked Goodwin late in the January window, following the Scottish Cup humiliation at non-league Darvel and 6-0 hammering at Hibs – more disastrous games for the Reds which Stewart played in – the defender was immediately farmed out on loan to MK Dons by the new manager.

In the 24 league games he led the team in during the 2022/23 season, Aberdeen kept just six clean sheets.

Having returned to the north-east at the end of last term, Stewart has yet to make a competitive appearance under boss Robson, and was not in the squad for the Europa League play-off second leg loss to Swedish champions BK Hacken on Thursday.

Earlier tonight, Aberdeen confirmed the signing of Danish centre-half Stefan Gartenmann on a season-long loan from FC Midtjylland.

They had already landed out-and-out centre-backs Slobodan Rubezic, Richard Jensen and Rhys Williams (loan from Liverpool) during their summer transfer window revamp, with Angus MacDonald the sole remaining senior centre-half from last season.

