Boss Barry Robson confident Aberdeen have learned lessons on how to recover from Euro clashes

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson insists valuable lessons have been learned on how to recover from Euro group-stage action for Premiership games.

The Dons blew away Ross County 4-0 on league duty at Pittodrie – less than 72 hours after facing Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

Robson hailed the Reds for having no hangover from the demanding 2-1 Uefa Conference League group G loss to the Bundesliga giants.

Aberdeen pushed the 2022 Europa League winners hard in Germany on Thursday night.

Goals from Bojan Miovski (2), Duk and Jamie McGrath shot down Ross County and fired the Dons to a first Premiership win of the season – in their sixth league fixture.

Aberdeen had struggled to recover from Euro demands against BK Hacken last month in the Europa League play-offs.

Robson reckons his rebuilt side are quickly learning how to balance European and domestic demands.

He said: “With the European thing we are starting to learn.

“We had three fresh faces in against Ross County after the game in Germany.

“And we got a few players off the pitch in Frankfurt as well which may have helped.

“We have to try to fight on all fronts and get the details right with that because that can make a big difference.

“When we are at it we are a good side.”

Aberdeen never lacked confidence

Aberdeen had lost and drawn their games following Euro clashes with Swedish club BK Hacken.

Robson was delighted his side delivered an emphatic win just days after facing one of the Conference League favourites Eintracht Frankfurt.

Aberdeen had taken just two points from the opening five Premiership games prior to facing Ross County.

It was the first time since 1999 a Dons side had failed to win any of their opening five league fixtures.

The Dons had won just once in nine fixtures in all competitions and were on a four game losing streak ahead of the rout of Ross County.

Robson insists his players’ confidence never crashed during that winless run.

He said: “We performed at a really high level and we looked quick, aggressive and played the way we wanted to.

“I never thought the players lacked confidence as they played well in Europe and against Celtic here.

“Some other games caught us out but hopefully we have learnt to deal with the demands of Europe.

“The pleasing thing was that the football was good on the eye at times against Ross County.

“Credit to the players for that.

“It’s good when it flows the way it did.”

‘Duk deserved his goal’

Striker Duk returned to the starting line-up having been dropped to the bench for the clash in Germany.

The Cape Verde international responded by netting his first goal of the season and also pitching in with an assist for strike partner Miovski.

Robson said: “Duk deserved his goal from his performance.

“And obviously Bojan has been in great form as well.

“Every striker or midfielder if they are scoring goals it helps.

“Duk missed a great chance when he tried to dink it over but he got his goal.”

Robson not getting carried away by win

In a game where the strike-duo delivered Aberdeen’s defence also secured a first clean sheet since the opening game of the season.

Aberdeen face Ross County again in a League Cup quarter-final in Dingwall on Wednesday.

Despite the emphatic winning scoreline Robson is taking nothing for granted as the Dons target a semi-final fixture at Hampden.

He said: “We have won a game at home.

“We won’t get carried away by that just like we didn’t with Europe.

“Now need to go up there and do the same again on Wednesday.”