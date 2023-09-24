Boss Barry Robson confident Aberdeen have learned lessons on how to recover from Euro clashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boss Barry Robson confident Aberdeen have learned lessons on how to recover from Euro clashes

The Dons manager hailed the Reds for delivering a 'quick, aggressive' performance that was 'pleasing on the eye' to brush aside Ross County 4-0.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski (L) celebrates scoring with strike partner Duk in the 4-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson insists valuable lessons have been learned on how to recover from Euro group-stage action for Premiership games.

The Dons blew away Ross County 4-0 on league duty at Pittodrie – less than 72 hours after facing Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

Robson hailed the Reds for having no hangover from the demanding 2-1 Uefa Conference League group G loss to the Bundesliga giants.

Aberdeen pushed the 2022 Europa League winners hard in Germany on Thursday night.

Goals from Bojan Miovski (2), Duk and Jamie McGrath shot down Ross County and fired the Dons to a first Premiership win of the season – in their sixth league fixture.

Aberdeen had struggled to recover from Euro demands against BK Hacken last month in the Europa League play-offs.

Robson reckons his rebuilt side are quickly learning how to balance European and domestic demands.

Aberdeen’s Duk celebrates with team-mate Bojan Miovski after scoring to make it 2-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS

He said: “With the European thing we are starting to learn.

“We had three fresh faces in against Ross County after the game in Germany.

“And we got a few players off the pitch in Frankfurt as well which may have helped.

“We have to try to fight on all fronts and get the details right with that because that can make a big difference.

“When we are at it we are a good side.”

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS

Aberdeen never lacked confidence

Aberdeen had lost and drawn their games following Euro clashes with Swedish club BK Hacken.

Robson was delighted his side delivered an emphatic win just days after facing one of the Conference League favourites Eintracht Frankfurt.

Aberdeen had taken just two points from the opening five Premiership games prior to facing Ross County.

It was the first time since 1999 a Dons side had failed to win any of their opening five league fixtures.

The Dons had won just once in nine fixtures in all competitions and were on a four game losing streak ahead of the rout of Ross County.

Robson insists his players’ confidence never crashed during that winless run.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski scores to make it 4-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS

He said: “We performed at a really high level and we looked quick, aggressive and played the way we wanted to.

“I never thought the players lacked confidence as they played well in Europe and against Celtic here.

“Some other games caught us out but hopefully we have learnt to deal with the demands of Europe.

“The pleasing thing was that the football was good on the eye at times against Ross County.

“Credit to the players for that.

“It’s good when it flows the way it did.”

Aberdeen’s Duk in action against Ross County at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

‘Duk deserved his goal’

Striker Duk returned to the starting line-up having been dropped to the bench for the clash in Germany.

The Cape Verde international responded by netting his first goal of the season and also pitching in with an assist for strike partner Miovski.

Robson said: “Duk deserved his goal from his performance.

“And obviously Bojan has been in great form as well.

“Every striker or midfielder if they are scoring goals it helps.

“Duk missed a great chance when he tried to dink it over but he got his goal.”

Aberdeen’s Duk celebrates after scoring against Ross County. Image: SNS

Robson not getting carried away by win

In a game where the strike-duo delivered Aberdeen’s defence also secured a first clean sheet since the opening game of the season.

Aberdeen face Ross County again in a League Cup quarter-final in Dingwall on Wednesday.

Despite the emphatic winning scoreline Robson is taking nothing for granted as the Dons target a semi-final fixture at Hampden.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson embraces Duk as he is subbed off against Ross County. Image: SNS

He said: “We have won a game at home.

“We won’t get carried away by that just like we didn’t with Europe.

“Now need to go up there and do the same again on Wednesday.”

