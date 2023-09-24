Tributes paid to ‘most loveable’ 22-year-old motorcyclist killed in A92 collision

The family of a man who died after a crash on the A92 near Aberdeen on Friday has described him as a good son, brother, uncle and friend.

Adam Lawson, 22, from the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen died following a collision between his Honda 900 Fireblade motorbike and a Nissan Qashqai at Charlestown on Friday.

Paying tribute to their son, Adam’s mum Paula, 53, and dad Scott, 56, told The P&J that he “tried to please everybody” and was a terrific uncle to five-year-old Lenox.

The youngest of three, behind sister Danielle, 30, and brother Gary, 33, his mum used to joke: “If Adam had been the first, he’d have been the last.”

“As soon as he saw you, he would always give you a big bear hug and he’d tell you that he loved you,” she added.

“He wasn’t afraid to say this in front of his pals, or hug you in front of them.”

One thing that Adam disliked was people who did not have manners and he would open doors for people, including his car doors for his grandparents, making sure they were seated.

“If you held open a door and didn’t say thank you, he would just tell them,” his mum said. “He would never pass his neighbours without saying hello.”

‘Had a lot of time for the older generation’

Adam got his love of motorbikes from his dad. He was only two-and-a-half when he got his first one.

Both father and son would go on trips with bikers, where he enjoyed the “banter”.

Scott said: “Adam was the first to jump off the back of the motorbike if one of the guys was needing help.

“He was the centre of attention and he was always laughing and joking with the rest of the bikers, he was just part of the family.”

Just recently, Adam took his mum on a drive out to some of his favourite spots around the north-east.

He also drove a friend on a 460-mile round-trip to Carlisle for a job interview.

“Driving was Adam’s happy place, there were a few sites that he would just go and sit at,” Scott added.

Even though the former Bridge of Don Academy pupil was brought up in a time of smartphones and advanced technology, the family said that he loved the outdoors and “got frustrated that people were quite happy to look at screens” all the time.

‘History buff’

Described as a “history buff”, he enjoyed watching things on TV, such as educational and history programmes.

When talking about how Adam will be remembered, the family said: “Forever 22, that’s how we’re going to remember him.”

‘We used to get a laugh’

Sister Danielle said when the two were alone together “we used to get a laugh” and also has happy memories of him playing with her son at Duthie Park.

Adam was the owner of a one-year-old cat Tiny.

The Lawsons thanked family and friends for their support, including on social media.