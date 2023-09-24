Tributes paid to ‘most loveable’ 22-year-old motorcyclist killed in A92 collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes paid to ‘most loveable’ 22-year-old motorcyclist killed in A92 collision

Adam Lawson from Aberdeen died on Friday.

By Chris Cromar
Adam Lawson sitting on chair.
Tributes have been paid to Adam Lawson, who died on Friday. Image: Paula Lawson/Facebook.

The family of a man who died after a crash on the A92 near Aberdeen on Friday has described him as a good son, brother, uncle and friend.

Adam Lawson, 22, from the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen died following a collision between his Honda 900 Fireblade motorbike and a Nissan Qashqai at Charlestown on Friday.

Paying tribute to their son, Adam’s mum Paula, 53, and dad Scott, 56, told The P&J that he “tried to please everybody” and was a terrific uncle to five-year-old Lenox.

The youngest of three, behind sister Danielle, 30, and brother Gary, 33, his mum used to joke: “If Adam had been the first, he’d have been the last.”

Scott Lawson, Paula Lawson and Adam Lawson standing next to each other.
Scott and Paula Lawson paid tribute to their son Adam. Image: Paula Lawson.

“As soon as he saw you, he would always give you a big bear hug and he’d tell you that he loved you,” she added.

“He wasn’t afraid to say this in front of his pals, or hug you in front of them.”

One thing that Adam disliked was people who did not have manners and he would open doors for people, including his car doors for his grandparents, making sure they were seated.

“If you held open a door and didn’t say thank you, he would just tell them,” his mum said. “He would never pass his neighbours without saying hello.”

‘Had a lot of time for the older generation’

Adam got his love of motorbikes from his dad. He was only two-and-a-half when he got his first one.

Both father and son would go on trips with bikers, where he enjoyed the “banter”.

Scott said: “Adam was the first to jump off the back of the motorbike if one of the guys was needing help.

“He was the centre of attention and he was always laughing and joking with the rest of the bikers, he was just part of the family.”

Adam and his parents at either side standing up.
Adam and his mum and dad dressed up for Halloween. Image: Paula Lawson.

Just recently, Adam took his mum on a drive out to some of his favourite spots around the north-east.

He also drove a friend on a 460-mile round-trip to Carlisle for a job interview.

“Driving was Adam’s happy place, there were a few sites that he would just go and sit at,” Scott added.

Even though the former Bridge of Don Academy pupil was brought up in a time of smartphones and advanced technology, the family said that he loved the outdoors and “got frustrated that people were quite happy to look at screens” all the time.

‘History buff’

Described as a “history buff”, he enjoyed watching things on TV, such as educational and history programmes.

Adam Lawson sitting on a chair.
Adam was a much-loved son, brother, uncle and friend. Image: Paula Lawson.

When talking about how Adam will be remembered, the family said: “Forever 22, that’s how we’re going to remember him.”

‘We used to get a laugh’

Sister Danielle said when the two were alone together “we used to get a laugh” and also has happy memories of him playing with her son at Duthie Park.

Adam Lawson.
Adam Lawson lived in the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen. Image: Facebook.

Adam was the owner of a one-year-old cat Tiny.

The Lawsons thanked family and friends for their support, including on social media.

