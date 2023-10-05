‘In Europe you need to take the chances to score’ – Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski on harsh lessons of HJK Helsinki draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘In Europe you need to take the chances to score’ – Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski on harsh lessons of HJK Helsinki draw

Miovski admitted his delight at scoring his first goal in the European group stages was tempered by the failure to win the Europa Conference League clash at Pittodrie.

By Sean Wallace
Bojan Miovski celebrates after he scores to make it 1-1 during the Europa Conference League match between Aberdeen and HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Bojan Miovski celebrates after he scores to make it 1-1 during the Europa Conference League match between Aberdeen and HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

Euro goal hero Bojan Miovski admits Aberdeen were dealt a harsh lesson against HJK Helsinki that you have to make scoring chances count in Europe.

Striker Miovski headed home an equaliser in the 79th minute to salvage a 1-1 draw in the Europa Conference League Group G clash.

However, the Dons spurned a host of opportunities against the Finnish club.

The draw leaves the Dons with one point from the opening two Conference League group fixtures.

Striker Miovski was delighted to score his first ever goal in the European group stages.

But knows the Dons learned it is key to be clinical in Europe on what was a frustrating evening.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates after he scores to make it 1-1 against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

Miovski said: “We created lots of chances, especially in the second half, and on another day I think we would have scored two or three more.

“When we scored the equaliser, it was a great moment to go for the win.

“After that we had another great chance one against one.

“In Europe, you need to take the chances to score.

“I will take the point as the opponent was great as well.

“But we are disappointed because we had chances to win the game.”

Miovski’s delight to score in Euro group stages

Miovski continued his scoring form when heading home the leveller for his eighth goal of the season.

He has now scored three goals in Europe this campaign – following his Europa League play-off goals against Swedes’ BK Hacken.

Luis Lopes and Helsinki’s Jesse Ost in action during the match between Aberdeen and HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS..

The 24-year-old said: “It was a nice moment to score my first goal in the group stage.

“As a footballer we work for these moments.

“I was expecting the ball, because the weather was with us on that side.

“I finished well, so I am happy with my goal.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the clash against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

Reds battle back after going behind

Aberdeen fell behind when Bojan Radulovic netted a superb strike in the 59th minute.

It was a hammer blow for the Dons – but they bounced back.

Helsinki’s Bojan Radulovic scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Miovski said: “In the first half there was a lot of breaks, so we could not use our pressing style and high tempo which they wouldn’t be able to follow.

“We were much better in the second half as the manager told us that if we kept going the chances will come.”

Confidence high for league fixture with Saints

Aberdeen are now four games unbeaten, having won their previous three fixtures prior to facing HJK Helsinki.

The Dons now host St Johnstone in the Premiership at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Miovski said: “We won the last three games and have now taken a point here.

“So we are looking forward to Sunday for another win to go into the international break with good result.

“We need to continue to play in this way.

“If we can keep high pressing, I think we will score goals and win on Sunday.”

