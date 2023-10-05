‘In Europe you need to take the chances to score’ – Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski on harsh lessons of HJK Helsinki draw

Euro goal hero Bojan Miovski admits Aberdeen were dealt a harsh lesson against HJK Helsinki that you have to make scoring chances count in Europe.

Striker Miovski headed home an equaliser in the 79th minute to salvage a 1-1 draw in the Europa Conference League Group G clash.

However, the Dons spurned a host of opportunities against the Finnish club.

The draw leaves the Dons with one point from the opening two Conference League group fixtures.

Striker Miovski was delighted to score his first ever goal in the European group stages.

But knows the Dons learned it is key to be clinical in Europe on what was a frustrating evening.

Miovski said: “We created lots of chances, especially in the second half, and on another day I think we would have scored two or three more.

“When we scored the equaliser, it was a great moment to go for the win.

“After that we had another great chance one against one.

“In Europe, you need to take the chances to score.

“I will take the point as the opponent was great as well.

“But we are disappointed because we had chances to win the game.”

Miovski’s delight to score in Euro group stages

Miovski continued his scoring form when heading home the leveller for his eighth goal of the season.

He has now scored three goals in Europe this campaign – following his Europa League play-off goals against Swedes’ BK Hacken.

The 24-year-old said: “It was a nice moment to score my first goal in the group stage.

“As a footballer we work for these moments.

“I was expecting the ball, because the weather was with us on that side.

“I finished well, so I am happy with my goal.”

Reds battle back after going behind

Aberdeen fell behind when Bojan Radulovic netted a superb strike in the 59th minute.

It was a hammer blow for the Dons – but they bounced back.

Miovski said: “In the first half there was a lot of breaks, so we could not use our pressing style and high tempo which they wouldn’t be able to follow.

“We were much better in the second half as the manager told us that if we kept going the chances will come.”

Confidence high for league fixture with Saints

Aberdeen are now four games unbeaten, having won their previous three fixtures prior to facing HJK Helsinki.

The Dons now host St Johnstone in the Premiership at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Miovski said: “We won the last three games and have now taken a point here.

“So we are looking forward to Sunday for another win to go into the international break with good result.

“We need to continue to play in this way.

“If we can keep high pressing, I think we will score goals and win on Sunday.”