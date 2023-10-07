Cove Rangers must stop making life hard for themselves, says stalwart Connor Scully

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers must stop making life hard for themselves, says stalwart Connor Scully

The Balmoral Stadium side are unbeaten in their last three league matches - all of which ended in 2-2 draws where Cove had to come from behind to claim a point.

By Sophie Goodwin
Cove Rangers' Connor Scully warms up ahead of a league match at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers' Connor Scully. Image: Dave Cowe.

Long-serving Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully says his side must cut out errors which are leaving them fighting uphill battles in League One.

In their last two matches against Edinburgh City and Stirling Albion, Paul Hartley’s men have netted last-minute equalisers, with Scully scoring the leveller in the 92nd minute at Forthbank last weekend.

And while Scully is pleased his side have not lost those games, he says Cove must stop making life difficult for themselves.

Cove host Annan Atheltic, who sit one place and one point ahead of the Aberdeen side in eighth with eight points, at Balmoral Stadium on Saturday.

Scully said: “We’re not giving ourselves a chance in the games. We’re going a goal down and obviously when that happens you’re then having to scrap and fight to get back a goal back.

“The only game, I think, this season that we’ve played well, predominantly, and kept a clean sheet was against Montrose (a 3-0 win).

Connor Scully in action for Cove in League One this season. Image: Dave Cowe.

“It has been an uphill battle and we never seem to help ourselves. That is probably one of the main things we need to improve on.

“We need to shut the back door. When we go a goal down, it seems to be really hard for us to get back into the game, but in the last few games we have shown the grit and the courage to get a point.

“We just need to cut out those defensive and all-round mistakes and we will end up picking up more points.

“We’ve not lost in three, so we’ll look to continue that this weekend at home because we need to make sure we’re getting the three points there and making it a fortress again.”

Win over Annan could be catalyst for improved form, says Scully

Although it has been a difficult start to the season – with the Annan clash the final game of the first quarter of league fixtures – Scully has backed Cove to go on a run of form and climb the table.

A win over the Black and Golds would move Hartley’s men onto 10 points and potentially up to sixth in the league, if other results go their way.

Scully said: “If you look at the season when we won League One, we went 25 games unbeaten after having quite a rough start.

“We always seem to have a rough start and then things pick up. We’re more than capable of doing it and I know the guys here have got enough heart and determination to do that.

“We’re on a run of three games now without a defeat, so if we can get a good win on Saturday then, hopefully, we can go on a good run and get more points on the board.”

Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully celebrates their title win
Connor Scully leads the celebrations after Cove Rangers’ won the League One 2021-22 season. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Scully opened his account for the season in last weekend’s draw with Stirling Albion, and he hopes to contribute with more goals over the course of the campaign.

He said: “I had been waiting for that goal for a while. Last season I got eight in all competitions, so I’d like to try and look to get double figures this season.

“I’ve been playing more defensively, but I’m still wanting to make those runs forward. Luckily, one of them came off last weekend and it was a really good ball from Fraser (Fyvie).”

