‘Something extraordinary on a European night’ – Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann ready to use Pittodrie power to overcome PAOK

Aberdeen will tap into the “magical” and “extraordinary” atmosphere at Pittodrie on European nights in their bid to overcome PAOK, says defender Stefan Gartenmann.

The Dons host the Group G leaders in a must-win Europa Conference League showdown on Thursday.

Summer signing Gartenmann admits he has been blown away by Euro fixtures under the lights in the Granite City.

The Danish centre-back even revealed a BK Hacken player admitted Pittodrie can frighten opponents, after the Dons lost 3-1 to the Swedish champions in a Europa League play-off match before Gartenmann signed on.

Gartenmann hopes Pittodrie and the Red Army can give the Dons an extra edge in the bid to defeat the group leaders.

He also hopes the expected wild weather can play a part against the Greek Super League club.

PAOK have jetted in from sun-baked Thessaloniki, where it is currently 26 degrees.

Gartenmann, 26, said: “I felt something quite magical when we played Helsinki.

“There’s just something about Pittodrie when the stadium lights are on and it is dark out.

“There’s something happening.

“I heard from one of the Hacken players I know that he was quite surprised when they played here at how Pittodrie has that ability to frighten the opponent a bit.

“There is something extraordinary about Pittodrie – especially on a European night.

“We tend to get a few extra percentages out of having the fans behind us.

“The fans can play a massive part.”

Weather can also give Dons an edge

PAOK are set to experience a dramatic change in weather when facing Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

The Greek side flew in from Thessaloniki and will face high winds, driving rain and low temperatures in the Granite City.

Gartenmann said: “Hopefully they will be freezing and we can take advantage of that.

“Any small percentage we can get we’ll take it.

“I have played in some rough conditions over the years.

“The Danish weather is very similar to the Scottish and we don’t have a lot of mountains to take any of the wind.

“I’ve played a lot of games where it was practically impossible to hit a long ball.

“I don’t see it being that bad.”

‘We have to start winning if we want to be one of the teams to go through’

Gartenmann was secured on a season long-loan on summer transfer window deadline day from Danish club FC Midtjylland.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson recently confirmed he aims to secure the defender on a deal beyond that season long loan.

Gartenmann has experience of qualifying from the group stages of Europe to the knock-out phase.

Last season he progressed from the Europa League groups to the round of 16 with parent club Midtjylland.

Midtjylland overcame the odds to finish second in their pool ahead of Italian giants Lazio and Sturm Graz of Austria last season.

Gartenmann accepts the pressure is on Aberdeen to beat PAOK to keep alive their hopes of progression from the groups.

And he reckons the Dons can deliver three points.

Gartenmann said: “All these European games are crucial, especially when it is only six games to decide who goes through and who doesn’t.

“With only one point after two games, we know we have to start winning if we want to be one of the two teams that go through.

“A win would get us into a much better position than we are in now.

“Let’s hope that PAOK are going to take a little day off with their six points and we can take advantage of that.

“We are undefeated in five games, so the confidence is there.

“We believe we can beat PAOK.”

‘We all need to be on 100 percent’

PAOK top Group G with a 100 percent record having defeated Eintracht Frankfurt and HJK Helsinki in their opening two fixtures.

Currently second in the Greek Super League, PAOK have lost only once in their last 16 matches in all competitions.

PAOK also over-ran Premiership Hearts 6-1 on aggregate in the Europa Conference League play-offs earlier this season.

Gartenmann said: “PAOK are currently top of the table (Group G), so obviously they are a great side.

“Beating Frankfurt is not easy, beating Helsinki is not easy.

“We know they are a good team with a lot of quality individuals, so we have to be sharp in our one-on-ones.

“We also need to be sharp in our defensive structure.

“Then hopefully we can use the conditions and our recent form to our advantage and get a win.

“We have seen enough clips of PAOK and their strengths and weaknesses to know how we need to attack the game. What game plan we need to go with.

“We have everything we need to make a great result.

“We know how good PAOK are and that we have to be on 100 percent, every single one of us.

“However, we are also confident we can do that.”