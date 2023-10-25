‘Something extraordinary on a European night’ – Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann ready to use Pittodrie power to overcome PAOK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘Something extraordinary on a European night’ – Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann ready to use Pittodrie power to overcome PAOK

Defender Gartenmann says the Dons aim to use the home atmosphere to inspire them to victory against the Europa Conference League Group G leaders.

By Sean Wallace
Stefan Gartenmann during an Aberdeen press conference at Pittodrie for the clash against PAOK. Image: SNS.
Stefan Gartenmann during an Aberdeen press conference at Pittodrie for the clash against PAOK. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen will tap into the “magical” and “extraordinary” atmosphere at Pittodrie on European nights in their bid to overcome PAOK, says defender Stefan Gartenmann.

The Dons host the Group G leaders in a must-win Europa Conference League showdown on Thursday.

Summer signing Gartenmann admits he has been blown away by Euro fixtures under the lights in the Granite City.

The Danish centre-back even revealed a BK Hacken player admitted Pittodrie can frighten opponents, after the Dons lost 3-1 to the Swedish champions in a Europa League play-off match before Gartenmann signed on.

Gartenmann hopes Pittodrie and the Red Army can give the Dons an extra edge in the bid to defeat the group leaders.

He also hopes the expected wild weather can play a part against the Greek Super League club.

PAOK have jetted in from sun-baked Thessaloniki, where it is currently 26 degrees.

Gartenmann, 26, said: “I felt something quite magical when we played Helsinki.

“There’s just something about Pittodrie when the stadium lights are on and it is dark out.

Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

“There’s something happening.

“I heard from one of the Hacken players I know that he was quite surprised when they played here at how Pittodrie has that ability to frighten the opponent a bit.

“There is something extraordinary about Pittodrie – especially on a European night.

“We tend to get a few extra percentages out of having the fans behind us.

“The fans can play a massive part.”

Stefan Gartenmann and manager Barry Robson during an Aberdeen press conference ahead of the clash with PAOK. Image: SNS.

Weather can also give Dons an edge

PAOK are set to experience a dramatic change in weather when facing Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

The Greek side flew in from  Thessaloniki and will face high winds, driving rain and low temperatures in the Granite City.

Gartenmann said: “Hopefully they will be freezing and we can take advantage of that.

Stefan Gartenmann during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park in preparation for the game against PAOK. Image: SNS.

“Any small percentage we can get we’ll take it.

“I have played in some rough conditions over the years.

“The Danish weather is very similar to the Scottish and we don’t have a lot of mountains to take any of the wind.

“I’ve played a lot of games where it was practically impossible to hit a long ball.

“I don’t see it being that bad.”

Graeme Shinnie, Richard Jensen and Leighton Clarkson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the PAOK game. Image: SNS.

‘We have to start winning if we want to be one of the teams to go through’

Gartenmann was secured on a season long-loan on summer transfer window deadline day from Danish club FC Midtjylland.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson recently confirmed he aims to secure the defender on a deal beyond that season long loan.

Gartenmann has experience of qualifying from the group stages of Europe to the knock-out phase.

Last season he progressed from the Europa League groups to the round of 16  with parent club Midtjylland.

Midtjylland overcame the odds to finish second in their pool ahead of Italian giants Lazio and Sturm Graz of Austria last season.

Gartenmann accepts the pressure is on Aberdeen to beat PAOK to keep alive their hopes of progression from the groups.

And he reckons the Dons can deliver three points.

Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann during a training session at Cormack Park in preparation for the Euro clash with PAOK. Image: SNS.

Gartenmann said: “All these European games are crucial, especially when it is only six games to decide who goes through and who doesn’t.

“With only one point after two games, we know we have to start winning if we want to be one of the two teams that go through.

“A win would get us into a much better position than we are in now.

“Let’s hope that PAOK are going to take a little day off with their six points and we can take advantage of that.

“We are undefeated in five games, so the confidence is there.

“We believe we can beat PAOK.”

Aberdeen’s Stefan Gartenmann complains to the officials during the game against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

‘We all need to be on 100 percent’

PAOK top Group G with a 100 percent record having defeated Eintracht Frankfurt and HJK Helsinki in their opening two fixtures.

Currently second in the Greek Super League, PAOK have lost only once in their last 16 matches in all competitions.

PAOK also over-ran Premiership Hearts 6-1 on aggregate in the Europa Conference League play-offs earlier this season.

Gartenmann said: “PAOK are currently top of the table (Group G), so obviously they are a great side.

“Beating Frankfurt is not easy, beating Helsinki is not easy.

Aberdeen’s Stefan Gartenmann shoots against Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany. Image: SNS.

“We know they are a good team with a lot of quality individuals, so we have to be sharp in our one-on-ones.

“We also need to be sharp in our defensive structure.

“Then hopefully we can use the conditions and our recent form to our advantage and get a win.

“We have seen enough clips of PAOK and their strengths and weaknesses to know how we need to attack the game. What game plan we need to go with.

“We have everything we need to make a great result.

“We know how good PAOK are and that we have to be on 100 percent, every single one of us.

“However, we are also confident we can do that.”

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann reacts following defeat during the Uefa Europa Conference League Group G match at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: PA.
Defiant boss Barry Robson vows 'angry' Aberdeen will come out fighting after Euro agony
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie goes down in the box and appeals for a penalty against PAOK. Image: Shutterstock.
Joe Harper: I'm still raging after Aberdeen were let down by VAR in Europe…
Referee Sebastian Gishamer awards a penalty kick to PAOK in time added after checking footage on the VAR screen. Stefan Schwab of PAOK scored the spot-kick with the last kick of the ball to give PAOK a 3-2 victory against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Ref Watch: Serious competency questions if Jack MacKenzie penalty incident in Aberdeen's loss to…
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie goes down in the box and appeals for a penalty against PAOK. Image: Shutterstock.
Referee kicked his own changing room door after Aberdeen's loss to PAOK, claims Barry…
Aberdeen's Jack Mackenzie has a penalty appeal waved away against PAOK, in the Europa Conference League at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Fan view: Aberdeen v PAOK proves any benefits from VAR are being outweighed by…
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson reacts on the sideline during the Europa Conference League game with PAOK. Image: PA.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson asks 'what's VAR doing here?' after Jack MacKenzie pen ignored…
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected as his side concede a penalty against PAOK. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen suffer late Euro heartache when blowing two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to PAOK
Frankfurt and Aberdeen fans after pyro was allegedly thrown into the home end. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen hit out at fans over Uefa pyrotechnic fines ahead of PAOK clash -…
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson at a Pittodrie press conference ahead of the Euro clash with PAOK. Image: SNS.
Boss Barry Robson warns Aberdeen must deliver a 'close to perfect' performance to overcome…
PAOK's Brandon Thomas in action during a training session at Pittodrie Stadium on Wednesday evening. Image: SNS .
Striker Brandon Thomas warns PAOK ready to go on the attack against Aberdeen

Conversation