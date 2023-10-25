Aberdeen sprint star Zoey Clark has lottery funding cut

Zoey Clark has had her lottery funding cut by UK Athletics having been forced to miss this season due to injury.

The Aberdonian sprinter has won medals at indoor and outdoor World Championships, indoor and outdoor European Championships, the Commonwealth Games and also competed at the Olympics in Tokyo in 2021.

However, this year she has been sidelined by a prolapsed disc in her back, but hopes to return and earn a place in the British team for the Olympics in Paris next July and August.

But Clark, 29, will have to do so without lottery funding from UK Athletics’ world class programme, which is in place to assist athletes towards success at Olympics and other major championships.

The governing body announced a 67-strong group of athletes who will receive various levels of funding from the programme during the remainder of this year and next year on Wednesday, but Clark was absent from the list.