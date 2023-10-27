£3.5million funding boost to get Shetland Spaceport ready for launch in 2024

Lift off from SaxaVord Spaceport in Shetland has been brought one step closer thanks to a multi-million-pound funding boost.

Rocket Factory Ltd (RFA UK) has been awarded £3.5million in support of its inaugural satellite launch from SaxaVord Spaceport in Shetland.

The satellite launch company, which operates from headquarters in Grantown on Spey, say they will use the funding to develop and operate the infrastructure and test equipment needed to enable them to launch from the Unst-based spaceport.

The firm’s inaugural orbit launch is scheduled for next year.

RFA UK – a subsidiary of Rocket Factory Augsburg AG – and SaxaVord Spaceport anticipate around 90 skilled jobs will be created locally when the spaceport reaches full operational capability.

‘We are eagerly anticipating our inaugural orbital launch’

Jörn Spurmann, managing director, RFA UK and chief commercial officer, RFA AG said: “The support received from the UK Space Agency underscores their strong confidence in our approach. We are eagerly anticipating our inaugural orbital launch in mainland Europe from the SaxaVord Spaceport on British territory.

“This event will further cement our position as the pioneers in European commercial spaceflight. At the same time, it demonstrates the unwavering confidence the European Space Agency has in our strategy.”

The UK Space Agency has awarded the funds as part of the European Space Agency (ESA), Boost! Programme.

Matt Archer, director of Launch, UK Space Agency added: “Our investment in Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) UK demonstrates our continued commitment to make the UK Europe’s leading destination for launch by encouraging the development of launch companies.

“This contract will help RFA UK and SaxaVord Spaceport prepare for their first launch, creating high skilled jobs and supporting the government’s vision for the UK to be Europe’s most attractive launch destination by 2030.”

It is not the first time the agency has thrown its support behind the venture.

In December last year, operators of the UK’s first vertical launch spaceport won £378,000 in funding to support the development of the site.

The UK Space Agency has also injected £23.4 million into the project by way of aerospace company Lockheed Martin.

The funds were provided in two separate grants to establish launch operations from SaxaVord Spaceport and to build a small launch orbital manoeuvring vehicle in Reading which will launch on Lockheed Martin’s pathfinder launch from the site.

RFA AG will have exclusive access to SaxaVord’s ‘Fredo’ launch pad from where it plans to provide a regular cadence of launch services.

The RFA ONE launch vehicle is a three-stage launch vehicle capable of deploying up to 1,300 kg to a 500 km polar orbit.

Scott Hammond, SaxaVord Spaceport deputy CEO, said: “We are delighted that the UK Space Agency has awarded this funding to our client to help them progress towards launch from our site in Unst, the UK’s first vertical launch spaceport.”