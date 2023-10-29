Dismal Aberdeen suffer Rugby Park horror show with 2-0 loss to Kilmarnock

Aberdeen slumped to a dismal 2-0 loss at Kilmarnock as their post-European action blues continue to prove costly.

The Dons were disjoined, flat and vulnerable against former Pittodrie boss Derek McInnes’ side and were fortunate to only lose the Premiership encounter by two goals.

This was an Aberdeen horror show – two days before Halloween.

Aberdeen were clearly suffering a hangover, both mentally and physically, from the dramatic 3-2 Europa Conference League Group G loss to PAOK on Thursday.

The inability to balance European action with domestic commitments is becoming increasingly damaging to Barry Robson’s Reds.

Aberdeen have just one victory and two draws from the five Premiership matches immediately after Euro games – a return of five top-flight points from a possible 15.

It took until the 83rd minute for the Dons to register a shot on target at Rugby Park.

The 878-strong travelling Red Army who made the commitment of making a 340-mile round trip, for a noon kick-off in horrific weather conditions, were badly let down.

The Dons are now level on points with second-bottom Ross County, having secured just nine points from the opening nine Premiership fixtures.

That is a concerning return for squad rebuilt with considerable investment in the summer transfer window with 13 players signed.

Aberdeen are mired in the bottom six and are already nine points behind St Mirren, who occupy third spot.

The Dons qualified for the European group stages by finishing third in the Premiership last season.

They will have to quickly find an answer to balancing the demands of Euro group football with Premiership action to retain hopes of achieving that again.

However, so close is the Premiership so far this term, a few wins could elevate the Dons back up into the Euro spots.

Robson retains faith in striker Duk

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson made one change to the side who dramatically blew a two-goal lead to lose to PAOK on Thursday.

Striker Duk returned to the starting line-up, with Dante Polvara, who scored against Group G leaders PAOK, dropping to the bench.

The formation change, from a 5-4-1 against PAOK with lone striker Miovski, back to Robson’s preferred 3-4-1-2, was expected.

However, Robson showed faith in Cape Verde international Duk to continue his strike partnership with Miovski in domestic action.

Duk had netted just once in 16 appearances this season in all competitions going into the Killie clash.

It is a stark drop in form for the 23-year-old former Benfica striker, who scored 18 in all competitions last season.

Aberdeen splashed out significant six-figure fees to sign strikers Ester Sokler and Pape Gueye during the summer transfer window.

Sokler and Gueye have yet to start a competitive game for the Dons as Robson retains faith in Duk.

Against Kilmarnock, Duk had no shots at goal and only four touches inside the opposition’s penalty area.

However, Duk and Miovski were starved of service for long spells.

Aberdeen have now failed to score in five of their nine Premiership games.

Only bottom club St Johnstone (seven) have failed to score in more games than the Reds this term.

No Dons shots on target in first half

Kilmarnock threatened first when former Don Matty Kennedy fired in a powerful 22-yard shot, but Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos was well placed to save.

A superb block from centre-back Richard Jensen then denied Kilmarnock in the 17th minute when he stopped a David Watson shot near the penalty spot and sent it over the bar.

Kilmarnock threatened yet again when Brad Lyons was left unmarked following a flick-on from Stuart Findlay, but his 10-yard header was straight at Roos.

A deserved breakthrough for Killie came on the stroke of half-time when Kyle Vassell raced on to a flick from Daniel Armstrong.

Kilmarnock captain Vassell drove at goal, stepped inside and fired a low 15-yard drive beyond Roos.

Captain Shinnie taken off early

Aberdeen boss Robson switched to a back four in a 4-3-3 in the second half and substituted captain Graeme Shinnie after only 55 minutes.

It is only the seventh time in 218 Aberdeen appearances Shinnie has been substituted off.

However, it was also the second time in the last three games captain Shinnie has been replaced early in the second half, having also been substituted in the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone, the Dons’ last domestic game.

In the 55th minute, Kennedy unleashed a vicious 30-yard drive from a free-kick that was goal-bound until Roos somehow got a finger to it to tip it over.

The woodwork then denied Kilmarnock a second when Armstrong’s curling 22-yard drive hit the crossbar.

A defensive howler gifted Killie a second, though, when Stefan Gartenmann took far too long on the ball at the edge of the box.

When he did attempt to clear it, the ball crashed off the onrushing Marley Watkins at close range.

Left one-on-on with Roos, ex-Aberdeen striker Watkins took full advantage by shooting home from 15 yards.

Aberdeen finally mustered a first shot on target – in the 83rd minute, when Miovski’s header was easily saved.

ABERDEEN (3-4-1-2): Roos 7; Gartenmann 5, Rubezic 5, Jensen 5, Devlin 6, Barron 6 (Clarkson 55), Shinnie 5 (Polvara 55), MacKenzie 5 (Duncan 46), McGrath 6 (Sokler 71), Miovski 5, Duk 5.

Subs not used: Doohan, Gueye, Hayes, MacDonald, Milne.

KILMARNOCK (3-5-2): Dennis 6, Mayo 8, Wright 6 (Deas 51), Findlay 7, Armstrong 7, Watson 7, Lyons 7, Polwarth 6 (McKenzie 65), Kennedy 8 (Davies 90), Watkins 7 (Donnelly 65), Vassell 7.

Subs not used: O’Hara, Sanders, Murray, Dallas, Cameron.

Referee: Kevin Clancy

Attendance: 5,480 (878 Aberdeen supporters)

Man-of-the-match: Lewis Mayo (Kilmarnock)