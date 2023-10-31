Golf: Newmachar’s Ronnie McDonald – who played Open with Trevino and Watson – recognised for 50 years of PGA service

Newmachar Golf Club pro Ronnie McDonald admits he is still gets the same buzz for golf as he did when taking up his professional career with Harry Bannerman in the 1970s.

Ronnie has just received an award from the Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) for 50 years of service.

Ronnie said: “I have loved golf all my life.

“I started as a Bon Accord junior member and was working as a milkman when I wrote a letter to Harry when he was Banchory asking him for a job, and – fortunately for me – he said yes.

“I lived in Mastrick and had to take a bus into town and then another out to Banchory for an 8.30am start, but I enjoyed every minute – and still do.”

Ronnie went on to have a successful playing career, playing in The Open at Muirfield in 1972 (Lee Trevino) and at Carnoustie in 1975 (Tom Watson).

He started on the European Tour in 1979, before winning regularly on the Tartan Tour and other regional tournaments.

Ronnie said: “I got a letter a few weeks ago informing I was going to receive some kind of recognition.

“When I got the plaque, I took it in to show the lassies at Newmachar.

“They took a picture and put it on Facebook, which I don’t really use.

“But then in the morning there were over 100 messages of support, which really surprised me.

“There were comments from all over the world – it was superb reading their nice words.”

“I still get the buzz talking about the golf swing after all these years. It’s like a drug to me.”

Louise lands EIGHTH Duff House Royal ladies’ title

Louise Anderson has clinched the Duff House Royal Golf Club ladies’ championship for an eighth time.

IT network project manager Louise, 40, who plays off five, said: “I won this year’s club championship by 12 shots, which was pleasing as I lost out in a play-off last season.

“I opened with a first round 75, but added an awful second round of 86.

“However, I managed to recover with another 75 in the third round.

“We are a close group of ladies at Duff House and its great to have such good competition for the event.

“I’m really looking forward to playing in the Champion of Champions next year, as it’s a great opportunity to play against other ladies and at different courses.

“I’m proud to be ladies’ champion and to represent my club in this competition. The event is fantastically run by the team.”

Murcar Links hole-in-ones: William completes set, as Malcolm hits sixth ace

There have been a couple of holes-in-one at Murcar Links.

Star of the show must be William Fyfe, who aced the 160-yard 16th using an number-five hybrid – which means he has now had holes-in-one at all the par threes on the course.

William was playing with David Ritchie and Ally Campbell when completing the set.

Clubmate Malcolm Crombie had his sixth hole-in-one when acing the 155-yard 12th hole with a eight-iron a few days later.

Malcolm was playing with Allan Gardner.

Meanwhile, tomorrow’s North-east Alliance meeting at Banchory has been switched to Newburgh due to wet underfoot conditions.