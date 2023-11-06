‘We can’t throw the towel in!’ – Nicky Devlin insists Aberdeen must aim to win three remaining Europa Conference League group games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

‘We can’t throw the towel in!’ – Nicky Devlin insists Aberdeen must aim to win three remaining Europa Conference League group games

Fired-up defender Devlin was frustrated when some PAOK players celebrated 'in my face' after the visitors' dramatic 3-2 win at Pittodrie, but insists there is no bad blood ahead of this week's group clash in Thessaloniki

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates after Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against PAOK at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates after Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against PAOK at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Never-say-die defender Nicky Devlin insists Aberdeen’s Europa Conference League target must be to win their remaining three games in Group G.

Devlin accepts that is a mammoth task – especially as the Dons have taken only one point from the opening three fixtures.

However, the summer signing refuses to “throw in the towel” on Aberdeen’s hopes of progressing from the group.

And the first step towards what the full-back hopes will be a remarkable Conference League group resurrection begins in Greece later this week.

The Dons face Group G leaders PAOK at the Toumba Stadium, Thessaloniki on Thursday.

PAOK fought back from two goals down to beat Aberdeen at Pittodrie in a painful night for the Reds.

Devlin was angered some PAOK players celebrated that win in his face at full-time in the Granite City – however, he insists there is no bad blood ahead of the clash in Greece.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full time after losing 3-2 to PAOK. Image: SNS.

Devlin said: “We can’t get three games in and just throw the towel in because we are in a difficult position.

“The boys worked so hard last season to get to this European stage and there’s still so much to play for in the groups.

“There are still nine points available, so we can get up to 10 points.

“Ultimately that has to be the aim – although it will be very, very difficult.

“But we have to try and win our last three games in the group.”

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full-time after losing 3-2 to PAOK in Europa Conference League Group G. Image: SNS.

PAOK were ‘celebrating in our face’

The Dons go into the clash with PAOK on a high having secured a Viaplay Cup final slot against Rangers with a 1-0 semi defeat of Hibs.

However, the agony of the loss to PAOK remains raw.

Two Thursday’s ago, Aberdeen were 2-0 up against the Greek Super League side at Pittodrie and on course for a memorable win that would have ignited hopes of qualifying for the Conference League knock-out round.

However, they conceded two goals before a penalty was awarded following a VAR review deep into injury time.

The spot-kick was converted.

At full-time, some PAOK players celebrated in the face of Devlin.

PAOK’s Stefan Schwab celebrates after scoring to make it 3-2 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

He said: “I don’t mind people celebrating and I don’t mind what happens on the park.

“But when they are celebrating in our face…

“I think the whole side and the coaching staff, everyone, were celebrating in front of their fans. But when they want to do it in front of me…

“It’s done now, though, and doesn’t really bother me.

“They were speaking Greek, so it didn’t really affect me, as I didn’t know what they were saying.”

PAOK’s Stefan Schwab celebrates after scoring to make it 3-2 during a UEFA Europa Conference League match against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Devlin’s call to eradicate ‘soft and naive’ defending for clash in Greece

Aberdeen are competing in the group stages of Europe for the first time since the Uefa Cup in 2007-08.

Devlin accepts the Dons have been given a crash course in Euro action – particularly in how mistakes will be ruthlessly punished.

That was brutally evident in the loss to PAOK.

Those lessons must be learned for the clash at the Toumba Stadium, the full-back warned.

Devlin said: “It is so frustrating.

“We had a brilliant game plan, everything was great for 70-odd minutes, then we concede a goal.

“Then the last 20 minutes from our point of view isn’t good enough.

“It’s soft and probably naïve at times.

“When they score the goal, probably the worst case scenario is we (are thinking) don’t lose the game – especially when they score the second.

“Soft and naïve, and we need to be better than that.”

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin (L) and PAOK’s Taison Freda in action. Image: SNS.

Frustration at decision in PAOK loss

A sliding doors moment against PAOK was the failure of referee Sebastian Gishamer to award a penalty kick for a foul on Jack MacKenzie when Aberdeen were leading 2-1.

It is understood Austrian VAR official Alan Kijas did not even check the foul on MacKenzie by PAOK captain Vieriniha.

Devlin was baffled at the decision – but the straight-talking defender reckons it was the Reds’ defending, and not refereeing calls, that led to the late collapse.

Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie goes down in the box and appeals for a penalty against PAOK. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “It is bizarre really.

“That shouldn’t happen in this type of competition.

“I understand people make mistakes, but that is what VAR is for.

“That could potentially have put us 3-1 up, but we conceded another two goals after that.

“For me, that’s where the problem lies in terms of us.

“We can’t affect decisions people make – we can affect ourselves, and for the last 15 minutes after that penalty call, we conceded two goals and it wasn’t good enough.”

Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara celebrates scoring his side’s second goal against PAOK during the UEFA Europa Conference League Group G match at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Image: PA.

A ‘full 90-minute’ performance needed against PAOK

PAOK are in command of Group G with nine points from the opening three matches.

Devlin believes the Dons should be in a stronger position in the table after positive performances against PAOK, Entrechat Frankfurt (2-1 loss) and HJK Helsinki (1-1).

However, Devlin accepts it will take Aberdeen being on top of their game for the entirety of the match to shock PAOK.

The 30-year-old said: “Instead of one point from nine, realistically we should be looking at five.

“We have played well for most of the time in the group games.

Aberdeen’s opening goalscorer Bojan Miovski in happy mood against PAOK, in the Europa Conference League at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“However, at this level, most of the time is not good enough.

“It has to be for the full 90 minutes – because if you make mistakes, good teams punish that.”

