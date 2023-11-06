‘We can’t throw the towel in!’ – Nicky Devlin insists Aberdeen must aim to win three remaining Europa Conference League group games

Never-say-die defender Nicky Devlin insists Aberdeen’s Europa Conference League target must be to win their remaining three games in Group G.

Devlin accepts that is a mammoth task – especially as the Dons have taken only one point from the opening three fixtures.

However, the summer signing refuses to “throw in the towel” on Aberdeen’s hopes of progressing from the group.

And the first step towards what the full-back hopes will be a remarkable Conference League group resurrection begins in Greece later this week.

The Dons face Group G leaders PAOK at the Toumba Stadium, Thessaloniki on Thursday.

PAOK fought back from two goals down to beat Aberdeen at Pittodrie in a painful night for the Reds.

Devlin was angered some PAOK players celebrated that win in his face at full-time in the Granite City – however, he insists there is no bad blood ahead of the clash in Greece.

Devlin said: “We can’t get three games in and just throw the towel in because we are in a difficult position.

“The boys worked so hard last season to get to this European stage and there’s still so much to play for in the groups.

“There are still nine points available, so we can get up to 10 points.

“Ultimately that has to be the aim – although it will be very, very difficult.

“But we have to try and win our last three games in the group.”

PAOK were ‘celebrating in our face’

The Dons go into the clash with PAOK on a high having secured a Viaplay Cup final slot against Rangers with a 1-0 semi defeat of Hibs.

However, the agony of the loss to PAOK remains raw.

Two Thursday’s ago, Aberdeen were 2-0 up against the Greek Super League side at Pittodrie and on course for a memorable win that would have ignited hopes of qualifying for the Conference League knock-out round.

However, they conceded two goals before a penalty was awarded following a VAR review deep into injury time.

The spot-kick was converted.

At full-time, some PAOK players celebrated in the face of Devlin.

He said: “I don’t mind people celebrating and I don’t mind what happens on the park.

“But when they are celebrating in our face…

“I think the whole side and the coaching staff, everyone, were celebrating in front of their fans. But when they want to do it in front of me…

“It’s done now, though, and doesn’t really bother me.

“They were speaking Greek, so it didn’t really affect me, as I didn’t know what they were saying.”

Devlin’s call to eradicate ‘soft and naive’ defending for clash in Greece

Aberdeen are competing in the group stages of Europe for the first time since the Uefa Cup in 2007-08.

Devlin accepts the Dons have been given a crash course in Euro action – particularly in how mistakes will be ruthlessly punished.

That was brutally evident in the loss to PAOK.

Those lessons must be learned for the clash at the Toumba Stadium, the full-back warned.

Devlin said: “It is so frustrating.

“We had a brilliant game plan, everything was great for 70-odd minutes, then we concede a goal.

“Then the last 20 minutes from our point of view isn’t good enough.

“It’s soft and probably naïve at times.

“When they score the goal, probably the worst case scenario is we (are thinking) don’t lose the game – especially when they score the second.

“Soft and naïve, and we need to be better than that.”

Frustration at decision in PAOK loss

A sliding doors moment against PAOK was the failure of referee Sebastian Gishamer to award a penalty kick for a foul on Jack MacKenzie when Aberdeen were leading 2-1.

It is understood Austrian VAR official Alan Kijas did not even check the foul on MacKenzie by PAOK captain Vieriniha.

Devlin was baffled at the decision – but the straight-talking defender reckons it was the Reds’ defending, and not refereeing calls, that led to the late collapse.

He said: “It is bizarre really.

“That shouldn’t happen in this type of competition.

“I understand people make mistakes, but that is what VAR is for.

“That could potentially have put us 3-1 up, but we conceded another two goals after that.

“For me, that’s where the problem lies in terms of us.

“We can’t affect decisions people make – we can affect ourselves, and for the last 15 minutes after that penalty call, we conceded two goals and it wasn’t good enough.”

A ‘full 90-minute’ performance needed against PAOK

PAOK are in command of Group G with nine points from the opening three matches.

Devlin believes the Dons should be in a stronger position in the table after positive performances against PAOK, Entrechat Frankfurt (2-1 loss) and HJK Helsinki (1-1).

However, Devlin accepts it will take Aberdeen being on top of their game for the entirety of the match to shock PAOK.

The 30-year-old said: “Instead of one point from nine, realistically we should be looking at five.

“We have played well for most of the time in the group games.

“However, at this level, most of the time is not good enough.

“It has to be for the full 90 minutes – because if you make mistakes, good teams punish that.”