Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Defiant boss Barry Robson vows ‘angry’ Aberdeen will come out fighting after Euro agony

After the 3-2 Europa Conference League group loss to PAOK, Robson is confident the Dons will come out fighting against Kilmarnock on Sunday in a bid to bounce back.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann reacts following defeat during the Uefa Europa Conference League Group G match at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: PA.
Defiant boss Barry Robson insists “angry” Aberdeen will come out fighting to shake off their European agony.

The Dons were 2-0 up against PAOK with 17 minutes remaining of their Europa Conference League Group G clash with the Greek Super League club on Thursday.

However, a late collapse saw Robson’s side crash to a 3-2 loss to group leaders PAOK, who scored the winner with a converted injury-time penalty.

Robson and the Dons were left furious at the failure to award a penalty for a foul on Jack MacKenzie when the Dons were leading 2-1.

The Reds boss has called for his side to shrug off their rage and disappointment by bouncing back against Kilmarnock in the Premiership.

Aberdeen travel to Rugby Park to face Killie in a noon kick-off on Sunday.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full time after losing 3-2 to PAOK. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “They’re disappointed and angry, but what do you do? Sit and worry about it?

“No, you go again and fight.

“We made mistakes against PAOK, but we move on and focus on Kilmarnock.

“I’ve told the players we need to go again on Sunday.

“They won’t need to be lifted – they performed well on Thursday, so it’s time to go again.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson frustrated during the 3-2 loss to PAOK. Image: Shutterstock.

Top teams bounce back quickly

Aberdeen were on course for a memorable victory against group leaders PAOK which would have reignited hopes of qualification from the group stages.

Goals from Bojan Miovski and Dante Polvara had stunned PAOK, a team who beat Hearts 6-1 on aggregate in the Europa Conference League play-offs earlier this season.

However, the group leaders, with just one loss in 16 matches in all competitions prior to facing the Dons, hit back with three late goals.

Substitute Kiril Despedov reduced the deficit in the 73th minute before Vieirinha levelled in the 84th minute.

PAOK delivered a hammer-blow when Stefan Schwab netted a penalty deep into injury time, awarded for a foul by Slobodan Rubezic which went to a VAR review.

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie is fouled in the box but no penalty was awarded. Image: Shutterstock.

Robson said: “When you’re playing European football at this level, you need to be able to bounce back quickly.

“That’s what top teams and top players do.

“That’s what we have to do – we have to go to Killie and get a result now.”

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin looks dejected as his side concede a penalty against PAOK. Image: SNS.

‘I don’t have to look at the mentality of my team’

Robson insists he has no doubts about the mentality of his players, despite the damaging late collapse against PAOK.

Defender Richard Jensen slipped in the build-up to PAOK’s first goal, while substitute Jonny Hayes’ ill-judged header from a PAOK free-kick led to their leveller – with the shot also deflecting off the veteran winger and into the net.

Centre-back Rubezic fouled just inside the box for the winner, which came via a spot-kick following a VAR review.

PAOK’s Stefan Schwab celebrates after scoring to make it 3-2 during the Europa Conference League match against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Robson said: “I don’t have to look at the mentality of my team.

“What do you say to someone who slips?

“It’s just unlucky and that’s what I said to him (Jensen)

“It’s frustrating for Richard, and Jonny Hayes could have done better with the header at the second goal, then there’s a deflection after that. What can you say about a deflection?

“I’ve told the players how well they did and now we look forward to Sunday.”

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK. Image: SNS.

Robson refuses to give up on Group G aspirations

Robson is refusing to give up hope that Aberdeen can still progress to the knock-out rounds – although he admits it will take “something special”.

Aberdeen have just one point from the opening three Europa Conference League Group G fixtures.

Group leaders PAOK have a maximum nine points with German club Eintracht Frankfurt second on six points.

Aberdeen travel to Thessaloniki to face PAOK in their next group game on Thursday, November 9.

Robson said: “We will need something special now, but why can’t we?

“It will be difficult, but I’m not going to give up.

“We will keep fighting and keep going. We are Aberdeen football club.

“I have been pleased with the performances we’ve had in Europe, tactically we were bang on against PAOK.

“You can’t overlook the quality of these teams.

“Our performance was outstanding in Frankfurt and they’ve just beaten Helsinki 6-0 so that shows how good they are.

“Yet we took Frankfurt to the line and could have won that game in the end.

“We go (to PAOK) and fight and try to win.

“That’s what we’re going to try to do.”

Conversation