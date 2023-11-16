UK Government ups price for offshore wind energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

UK Government ups price for offshore wind energy

A leading industry spokesman says it could pave the way for a record level of private investment in offshore wind projects next year.

By Ryan Duff
Offshore wind farm.
Offshore wind farm. Image: Unsplash

The UK Government has raise the price tags for offshore wind energy in next year’s Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction round following disappointment.

This year’s CfD awards, the government’s flagship scheme for renewable energy procurement, saw no successful bids.

The prices were deemed too low, forcing wind energy to compete with cheaper technologies.

In the next CfD round, prices will rise as the government looks to attract new investment.

New strike prices revealed

For floating offshore wind projects the “strike price” is going up from £116 per megawatt-hour (MWh) to £176/MWh, a 52% increase. Other wind farms will get at least £73/MWh for their energy, up 66% from £44/MWh.

Energy Security and Net Zero Minister Graham Stuart said: ”This critical update to the scheme’s design provides further clarity and confidence to the offshore wind sector and ensures the scheme remains competitive for renewable developers investing in new low-carbon technologies. ”

Energy Minister Graham Stuart
Energy Security and Net Zero Minister Graham Stuart. Image: TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Projects will in future be judged not just on their ability to deliver low-cost renewable energy, but also on how they strengthen environmental and economic sustainability of the industry. Their social impact will also be considered.

Energy security secretary Claire Coutinho said: “Today we have started the process of our latest Contracts for Difference auction for renewables, opening in March next year.

“We recognise there have been global challenges in this sector and our new annual auction allows us to reflect this. This is a vital part of our plan to have enough homegrown clean energy, bringing bills down for families and strengthening our energy independence.”

Other renewable energy sources to see a price bump

The government is also bumping up maximum bid prices for other technologies in a move it hopes will increase certainty for developers.

Geothermal will see a 32% increase, going from £119/MWh to £157/MWh, solar sees a 30% uptick, from £47/MWh to £61/MWh, and bid price for tidal climbs by 29%, £202/MWh to £261/MWh.

Why did offshore wind fail this year?

The offshore wind sector, like much of the economy, has been hit hard by inflation.

This increases not only the cost of materials like steel and the services needed to complete projects, but also the cost of capital and finance to fund them.

This was just one of the reasons industry gave for the lack of successful bids for offshore wind projects in “allocation round five (AR5)”, the results of which were shared in September.

Claire Coutinho MP
Claire Coutinho MP: “We recognise there have been global challenges in this sector and our new annual auction allows us to reflect this”

Another reason is the structure of the auction itself. AR5 saw fixed-bottom offshore wind moved into “pot one” meaning it competed directly with established and potentially cheaper technologies like solar and onshore wind for the first time.

RenewableUK chief executive Dan McGrail said: “There is the potential for the government to attract a record level of private investment in offshore wind projects next year, with at least 10 projects likely to be eligible, able to power 8.5 million homes each year and reduce the UK’s need for gas by 39%.

“The framework they’ve set out today is a significant step forward in securing this.”

