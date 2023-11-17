Joe Harper: Aberdeen must change mentality when facing Celtic at Parkhead because their record is embarrassing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must change mentality when facing Celtic at Parkhead because their record is embarrassing

Scottish clubs outside Rangers and Celtic should also take a unified stance against the SPFL's shocking ticket allocation for the Viaplay Cup final, writes Harper.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie shaking hands with Barry Robson
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie shakes hands with manager Barry Robson during the 6-0 loss at Celtic as he was taken off. Image: SNS.
By Joe Harper

Aberdeen must change their mentality when facing Celtic at Parkhead because their record in the fixture is embarrassing.

Yet again the Dons suffered another heavy defeat at the Premiership champions when crashing 6-0 on Sunday.

My reaction to that shocking performance was disgust, because Aberdeen supporters were let down at Parkhead once more.

Dons supporters give absolutely everything for their club and have put a lot of emotion, time and money into following them this season… and every season.

They expect, and should receive, far better from Aberdeen.

Celtic's Yang Hyun-Jun celebrating
Celtic’s Yang Hyun-Jun celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

If you play for Aberdeen, you have to give your heart to the club until there is absolutely nothing left on the park.

Every last ounce of effort, passion and fight must be expended in the battle to get a win for Aberdeen in every single game.

Yet the Dons were not only outplayed by Celtic at Parkhead, they were also out-fought.

That shouldn’t happen.

The Dons have only won once in the last 36 games at Parkhead, which is an unacceptable statistic. They have taken just four points from 108.

Struggling at Parkhead is a problem which has dogged the Dons in recent years under a number of different managers.

Aberdeen must somehow find the mentality and self-belief that they can win at the venue.

It is vital the Dons learn from that heavy defeat to Celtic and ensure it does not happen again.

The performance against Celtic was so infuriating because it came just days after Aberdeen went toe-to-toe in drawing 2-2 with PAOK in Greece.

After more than holding their own in a hostile environment against the Group G leaders in the Europa Conference League, I expected more of the same at Parkhead.

David Turnbull celebrating with other Celtic players
Celtic’s David Turnbull celebrates with his team-mates as he scores to make it 4-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Unfortunately it wasn’t to be as the Dons were never at the races from the outset.

To lose two early goals to be 2-0 down at Celtic after just 16 minutes is disastrous.

The exertions of the game against PAOK are no excuse for the performance against the Hoops.

Boss Barry Robson made four changes to the starting line-up from the one which ended PAOK’s 100 percent record in the group.

So there should have been enough freshness injected into that team.

However, it was flat from the outset.

Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes and Slobodan Rubezic standing on the pitch
Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes and Slobodan Rubezic look dejected during the 6-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS.

To lose three goals in injury time at Parkhead was also shocking.

The defence was ripped apart – but it was not just defensively the Dons were terrible, it was all through the team.

Aberdeen’s inconsistency is becoming a concern.

They are capable of beating Rangers 3-1 at Ibrox and overcoming Hibs 1-0 in the Viaplay Cup semi-final when a man down.

Aberdeen have also went toe-to-toe with PAOK and Eintracht Frankfurt in Europe.

The problem is you never know which Aberdeen team will turn up and that inconsistency is costing them in the Premiership.

 

Aberdeen are ninth in the league table, only two points ahead of bottom club Livingston. Granted the Dons have two games in hand, but you have to win them.

They are seven points behind third-placed St Mirren, who have played a game more.

That gap can quickly be closed – but only if the Dons start to find consistency of performances and results in the Premiership.

If they can’t, then the real concern is that the Dons become mired in the bottom six.

Celtic's Luis Palma scores from the penalty spot against Aberdeen
Celtic’s Luis Palma scores from the penalty spot to make it 3-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Clubs must stand against unfair ticket allocation

The refusal of the SPFL to grant Aberdeen’s request to be issued with a 50-50 split of tickets for the Viaplay Cup final is a disgrace.

Instead, the SPFL confirmed the Dons would receive just 19,500 tickets, with Rangers getting 25,000, for the final at Hampden on December 17.

All other clubs outside Rangers and Celtic should join together to stop this practice of an unbalanced ticket allocation.

There should be strength in numbers to push for change, because to giving one team more tickets for a final is completely unacceptable.

Bojan Miovski celebrating on his knees on the pitch
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen during the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image: SNS

Especially when that team, Aberdeen, have requested a 50-50 split and sold 43.000 tickets for the 2014 League Cup final.

Aberdeen requested time to sell a 50% split of the tickets for next month’s final. And if they didn’t achieve that then the remaining tickets would go to Rangers – with plenty of time to sell them on.

They shouldn’t even have to ask for a 50-50 split – it should be an automatic given.

This ticket fiasco is embarrassing for Scottish football.

The SPFL appear to think they are a law unto themselves and can do what they want.

Other clubs should join together to show them they can’t.

Bojan Miovski scoring for Aberdeen against a Hibs
Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen during the Viaplay Cup semi-final with Hibs. Image: SNS.

Chance to celebrate Scotland’s Euros success on Sunday

The Tartan Army will be able to celebrate Scotland’s qualification for Euro 2024 at Hampden on Sunday.

It will be the Scots’ first game at the national stadium since qualification for the finals in Germany next summer was secured.

Scotland showed their never-say-die attitude when scoring in injury time via Lawrence Shankland to salvage a 2-2 draw away to Georgia.

They did not deserve to lose that game.

Now Scotland will hopefully end a superb qualifying campaign on a high by overcoming Norway.

