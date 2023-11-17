Aberdeen Christmas Village 2023: Is the food and drink worth the money?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Christmas Village 2023: Is the food and drink worth the money?

Andy and I sampled loaded fries and a cookie (priced at £9 and £8, respectively) and more...

Andy and I with our chosen treats at the Aberdeen Christmas Village. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Andy and I with our chosen treats at the Aberdeen Christmas Village. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

If you’re a Scrooge and aren’t afraid to admit it, I admire your honesty. I can’t relate to you in any way, shape or form… but I admire your honesty.

This year, I’ve found myself feeling more festive than ever. And as this week has gone on, it’s only heightened as the Aberdeen Christmas Village has been built and opened outside the P&J’s Marischal Square offices.

The pair of us were impressed with the variety of food on offer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

While there are, of course, the fairground rides, my interest lies with the food and drink offering — which has been improved significantly from previous years, to say the least.

For 2023, the focus is firmly on a line-up of local businesses including The House of Botanicals, Cookie Cult, Vegan Bay Baker, Big Mannys’ Pizza, The Hot Chip, 10 Dollar Shake and Fierce Beer.

The Big Mannys’ Pizza stall. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Andy and I had a look around earlier today to try out all the new food and drink options.

But don’t worry, you can still get your bratwurst fix too…

Read on to see what dishes we tasted, and our ratings for each…

Big Mannys’ Pizza

I was delighted when Big Mannys’ Pizza revealed on social media that they were among this year’s food and drink stallholders at the Aberdeen Christmas Village.

At their ‘Slice Bar’, they’re serving up square slices of not one or two, but three different pizza flavours.

The Cheesus Chrust and Roni are among them. But we went for the Xmas Turkey Special — priced at £7.

Our Xmas Turkey Special. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The thick crust pizza slice featured a gravy base, mozzarella, roasted turkey breast, stuffing and pigs in blankets topped with cranberry sauce and crispy onion.

I’m admittedly more into thin and crispy pizzas, however, I thought it was great. The savoury treat is hefty — which is a recurring theme — so I’d say it’s one to share.

The stuffing was the standout while the onion added a nice crunch. Oh, and the dough was nice and fluffy too.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4/5
  • Karla: 4/5

Cookie Cult

Stuffed cookies are on the cards at the Cookie Cult stall. I’m a massive fan of the business — as are many — so I couldn’t wait to see what was on offer.

Cookie Cult fans can get their fix at the village this year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The pair of us requested a milk chocolate cookie with salted caramel sauce and marshmallows. Other toppings include melted Nutella, white chocolate sauce and Smarties, to name a few options.

Whatever you choose, it will set you back £8.

Us tucking into the sweet treat. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

In true Cookie Cult style, the cookie was huge. Again, it’s a sharer.

It was warm, rich and gooey. Andy and I would have loved the salt to shine through a tad more in the sauce but other than that, bravo.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4.5/5
  • Karla: 4/5

The Hot Chip

Andy and I got behind our food from The Hot Chip — running in partnership with Smoke and Soul, Angus and Oink, and McWilliams — straight away.

Our fries were topped with cranberry sauce and pigs in blankets. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

I decided on the £9 Christmas Special, which included a substantial amount of chips topped with mini pigs in blankets and a drizzling of cranberry sauce.

The sweet and salty ratio was superb. As for the pigs in blankets, you could tell they were made with high-quality meat.

Andy eyeing up the huge portion… Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4/5
  • Karla: 4.5/5

10 Dollar Shake

The team at 10 Dollar Shake have curated a series of festive cocktails for the market this year, so booze lovers are in for a treat.

Our chosen cocktails. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

We sampled two — Mocha Around the Christmas Tree (£9.50) and ‘Sloe’ is Falling (£9).

The first of the two included Baileys, crème de cacao, coffee liqueur, nutmeg and coconut flakes. It was incredibly sweet, which I loved.

My favourite of the two was the Mocha Around the Christmas Tree. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Our second drink was more on the citrusy side, and is perfect for those who adore a light and refreshing cocktail.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 3.5/5
  • Karla: 4/5

Some people may turn their nose up at the prices of the items on offer. However, for me, they’re good value for money.

Food and drink is never going to be cheap at a Christmas market, but the sweet and savoury treats we tasted came in substantial portions that were fit for sharing.

Our festive food and drinks from the Aberdeen Christmas Village. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

As for the drinks, they certainly weren’t short on the booze front.

The Aberdeen Christmas Village is open from noon to 10pm Monday to Thursday, noon to midnight on Fridays, 10am to midnight on Saturdays, and 10am to 10pm on Sundays.

During school holidays, it is open from 11am Monday to Friday.

Conversation