Malky Mackay grateful to have had the ‘honour’ of managing Ross County

The former Wigan, Cardiff and Watford boss thanked Roy MacGregor for giving him a chance to take charge of the Staggies.

By Danny Law
Malky Mackay, who is counting on Ross County to win against Dundee
Malky Mackay during his time in charge of Ross County. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay has thanked Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor for giving him the chance to manage the Staggies.

The 51-year-old was sacked by County last week after the team dropped to 11th in the Premiership following a nine-game winless run. 

During his first season in charge of County following his appointment in May 2021, he led the Staggies to a top-six finish.

A more difficult second season was to follow with County escaping relegation thanks to a dramatic play-off victory against Partick Thistle.

But after a disappointing start to the 2023-24 season, County decided to make a change with Derek Adams’ return for a third spell in the Dingwall dugout confirmed earlier this week.   

In a statement released through the League Managers’ Association, Mackay said he was grateful for his time at County and looking forward to his next opportunity in football.

Malky Mackay with Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: SNS

He said: “It was an honour to have managed Scottish Premiership side Ross County FC for over 100 games.

“The warm Highland welcome I received and the support from our fans during my three seasons in Dingwall is something I will never forget.

“I worked every day to represent the club to the best of my ability and I would like to thank the staff for all of their hard work and dedication over the last two and a half years.

“Football clubs are only as good as the people within, and the small group at Ross County do a phenomenal job in running this Premiership club.

“I would like to give a special mention to CEO, Steven Ferguson, and club secretary, Fiona MacBean, to whom I will be forever grateful for the help and support they provided during my tenure.

“To chairman, Roy MacGregor, thank you for giving me the opportunity to manage your club.

“Of course, I would like to recognise my players for all of their efforts in our time together and I have enjoyed every minute of working with them.

“I have the utmost confidence in the capabilities of this squad and the infrastructure that is in place for them to continue to thrive in the Scottish Premiership.

“Finally, I would like to thank my family for their unwavering support throughout my time in the Highlands.

“I am now looking forward to having a chance to recharge and get ready for my next chapter.”

New manager Derek Adams outlines his vision for Ross County

