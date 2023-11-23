Banks o’ Dee co-boss Paul Lawson keen to keep loanee Dayshonne Golding after great goal against Turriff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Banks o’ Dee co-boss Paul Lawson keen to keep loanee Dayshonne Golding after great goal against Turriff

The on-loan Cove Rangers striker scored the opener in Dee's victory at the Haughs.

By Callum Law
Dayshonne Golding, centre, in action for Banks o' Dee against Turriff United. Pictures by Kath Flannery
Dayshonne Golding, centre, in action for Banks o' Dee against Turriff United. Pictures by Kath Flannery

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Paul Lawson would love to keep Dayshonne Golding for a longer period after his stunning strike against Turriff United.

The on-loan Cove Rangers striker scored the opener as Dee won 4-0 at the Haughs to move up to second in the Breedon Highland League.

It’s Golding’s fourth goal since moving on loan last month and Lawson would be keen to extend the deal, which expires in January.

But he says it will depend on the player and his parent club, who Golding joined in the summer having moved up from England.

Lawson said: “It was a great goal from Dayshonne. He’s been very good since he came in last month, his attitude has been first class and he’s been great for us.

“Of course we could like to keep him longer, but that’s something to be looked at nearer the time.

“We’ll look at his situation, but ultimately he’s not our player, it will depend on Cove and on Dayshonne.

Banks o’ Dee’s Hamish MacLeod, left, tries to get away from Finlay Murray of Turriff United, right.

“He’s with us until January and we’ll enjoy him while we’ve got him because he’s done very well.”

Reflecting on the win against Turriff, Lawson added: “I thought we played really well, we had to defend well early on when Turriff came at us.

“But after that I thought we took control of the game and had a lot of chances.”

Dee to the four

Turra had the better of the opening exchanges, but didn’t test Dee goalkeeper Daniel Hoban.

The visitors took the lead after half an hour when Golding thumped a superb right foot shot into the top right corner from the edge of the box.

Soon after United custodian David Dey made an excellent save to repel Mark Gilmour’s 25-yard free-kick.

In the 39th minute Dee doubled their lead when the hosts failed to clear a ball into the box and Jevan Anderson pounced to score from 10 yards.

Jevan Anderson, on the ground, celebrates scoring for Banks o’ Dee against Turriff

The third goal arrived in the 55th minute when Hamish MacLeod’s shot was blocked on the line by Andrew Watt, before MacLeod retrieved the loose ball and set-up Gilmour to apply the finishing touch.

Max Alexander had been denied by Dey on a couple of occasions, but got the goal he craved in the 72nd minute, finishing nicely at the back post from a Gilmour corner.

Turriff’s best effort of the second period was a 20-yard drive from sub Aryia Abolfathi which Hoban did well to save.

United lacking fundamental

Turriff boss Warren Cummings was left rueing his side’s defending.

He said: “We lost a goal which is disappointing from our perspective off our own throw-in and then the second was a ball into the box we didn’t deal with.

“Suddenly we find ourselves 2-0 down in a game that there wasn’t that much in.
“If you don’t get fundamentals right then you’ll always suffer and we suffered by not doing the fundamental of defending our box appropriately.

“When that happens you’ll lose goals. It was a disappointing evening all-round, we struggled collectively defending our box, but also individually.”

More from Highland League

Dayshonne Golding, centre, in action for Banks o' Dee against Turriff United. Pictures by Kath Flannery
Gavin Price makes winning start as Brechin City manager; Huntly come from behind to…
Dayshonne Golding, centre, in action for Banks o' Dee against Turriff United. Pictures by Kath Flannery
Inverurie Locos make it two wins on the spin; Late drama as Rothes defeat…
Dayshonne Golding, centre, in action for Banks o' Dee against Turriff United. Pictures by Kath Flannery
Banks o' Dee beat Turriff United to go second in the Highland League
Dayshonne Golding, centre, in action for Banks o' Dee against Turriff United. Pictures by Kath Flannery
Nairn County move up to fifth after Callum Maclean's winner at Clachnacuddin
Dayshonne Golding, centre, in action for Banks o' Dee against Turriff United. Pictures by Kath Flannery
Wick Academy win appeal against Owen Rendall red card
Dayshonne Golding, centre, in action for Banks o' Dee against Turriff United. Pictures by Kath Flannery
Formartine's Stuart Smith daring to dream in Scottish Cup ahead of meeting with Falkirk
Dayshonne Golding, centre, in action for Banks o' Dee against Turriff United. Pictures by Kath Flannery
Steven Mackay focuses on Nairn County amid Elgin City link
Dayshonne Golding, centre, in action for Banks o' Dee against Turriff United. Pictures by Kath Flannery
Long-serving Lewis MacKinnon looks to help Buckie into Scottish Cup fourth round
Dayshonne Golding, centre, in action for Banks o' Dee against Turriff United. Pictures by Kath Flannery
Brora's James Wallace looks forward to Scottish Cup clash after two years of injury…
Dayshonne Golding, centre, in action for Banks o' Dee against Turriff United. Pictures by Kath Flannery
Inverurie Locos add Gregor Zimmerman ahead of facing Forres Mechanics