Banks o’ Dee co-boss Paul Lawson keen to keep loanee Dayshonne Golding after great goal against Turriff

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Paul Lawson would love to keep Dayshonne Golding for a longer period after his stunning strike against Turriff United.

The on-loan Cove Rangers striker scored the opener as Dee won 4-0 at the Haughs to move up to second in the Breedon Highland League.

It’s Golding’s fourth goal since moving on loan last month and Lawson would be keen to extend the deal, which expires in January.

But he says it will depend on the player and his parent club, who Golding joined in the summer having moved up from England.

Lawson said: “It was a great goal from Dayshonne. He’s been very good since he came in last month, his attitude has been first class and he’s been great for us.

“Of course we could like to keep him longer, but that’s something to be looked at nearer the time.

“We’ll look at his situation, but ultimately he’s not our player, it will depend on Cove and on Dayshonne.

“He’s with us until January and we’ll enjoy him while we’ve got him because he’s done very well.”

Reflecting on the win against Turriff, Lawson added: “I thought we played really well, we had to defend well early on when Turriff came at us.

“But after that I thought we took control of the game and had a lot of chances.”

Dee to the four

Turra had the better of the opening exchanges, but didn’t test Dee goalkeeper Daniel Hoban.

The visitors took the lead after half an hour when Golding thumped a superb right foot shot into the top right corner from the edge of the box.

Soon after United custodian David Dey made an excellent save to repel Mark Gilmour’s 25-yard free-kick.

In the 39th minute Dee doubled their lead when the hosts failed to clear a ball into the box and Jevan Anderson pounced to score from 10 yards.

The third goal arrived in the 55th minute when Hamish MacLeod’s shot was blocked on the line by Andrew Watt, before MacLeod retrieved the loose ball and set-up Gilmour to apply the finishing touch.

Max Alexander had been denied by Dey on a couple of occasions, but got the goal he craved in the 72nd minute, finishing nicely at the back post from a Gilmour corner.

Turriff’s best effort of the second period was a 20-yard drive from sub Aryia Abolfathi which Hoban did well to save.

United lacking fundamental

Turriff boss Warren Cummings was left rueing his side’s defending.

He said: “We lost a goal which is disappointing from our perspective off our own throw-in and then the second was a ball into the box we didn’t deal with.

“Suddenly we find ourselves 2-0 down in a game that there wasn’t that much in.

“If you don’t get fundamentals right then you’ll always suffer and we suffered by not doing the fundamental of defending our box appropriately.

“When that happens you’ll lose goals. It was a disappointing evening all-round, we struggled collectively defending our box, but also individually.”