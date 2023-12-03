Former Aberdeen forward Christian Ramirez dedicates goal to newborn son after sending Columbus Crew to MLS Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeen forward Christian Ramirez dedicates goal to newborn son after sending Columbus Crew to MLS Cup final

Ramirez's side will face Los Angeles FC in the MLS Cup on December 9.

By Danny Law
Columbus Crew forward Christian Ramirez takes a shot at goal. Image: Shutterstock.
Columbus Crew forward Christian Ramirez takes a shot at goal. Image: Shutterstock.

Former Aberdeen forward Christian Ramirez has dedicated his winning goal that sent Columbus Crew to the MLS Cup final to his newborn son.

The 32-year-old has come off the bench to net for Crew in successive games. He scored the opening goal as Crew defeated Orlando City 2-0 after extra time in the Eastern Conference semi-finals last weekend.

Ramirez’s son Kash Christian Ramirez was born on Monday and the American was wearing his son’s hospital wristband when he played in Crew’s Eastern Conference final against FC Cincinnati.

He netted the winning goal as Crew came from 2-0 down against their arch rivals to win 3-2 after extra time in a thrilling encounter.

Ramirez’s side will face Western Conference winners Los Angeles FC in the MLS Cup final on December 9.

Afterwards he said: “Look at my hospital bracelet. That was a little good luck charm today.

“I wanted my mum to come to the game really badly because this game was basically the biggest game of my career so far, and she sacrificed so much for me.

“She stayed home to help my wife with the kids, as well as my wife’s mum.

“And she just said ‘make it to next week and we’ll all be there.’

“No better game than the MLS Cup for little Kash to come to his first game.”

Christian Ramirez left Aberdeen to join Columbus Crew in January. Image: Shutterstock. 

Ramirez, who left the Dons in January, says he is enjoying his role as Crew’s ‘supersub’.

He added: “It’s special to see the rewards from my hard work.

“I’m showing everyone, there’s a moment when you put your ego aside and you trust the coach.

“It’s not about starts, it’s about the impact of the game.

“A younger me would have maybe been questioning and frustrated. I just kept believing, kept working.”

