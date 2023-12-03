Former Aberdeen forward Christian Ramirez dedicates goal to newborn son after sending Columbus Crew to MLS Cup final

Former Aberdeen forward Christian Ramirez has dedicated his winning goal that sent Columbus Crew to the MLS Cup final to his newborn son.

The 32-year-old has come off the bench to net for Crew in successive games. He scored the opening goal as Crew defeated Orlando City 2-0 after extra time in the Eastern Conference semi-finals last weekend.

Ramirez’s son Kash Christian Ramirez was born on Monday and the American was wearing his son’s hospital wristband when he played in Crew’s Eastern Conference final against FC Cincinnati.

COLUMBUS ON TOP! Another team move. Another extra time finish from Christian Ramirez. Incredible.#Crew96 // Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/iVXSLcGI2t — Major League Soccer (@MLS) December 3, 2023

He netted the winning goal as Crew came from 2-0 down against their arch rivals to win 3-2 after extra time in a thrilling encounter.

Ramirez’s side will face Western Conference winners Los Angeles FC in the MLS Cup final on December 9.

Afterwards he said: “Look at my hospital bracelet. That was a little good luck charm today.

“I wanted my mum to come to the game really badly because this game was basically the biggest game of my career so far, and she sacrificed so much for me.

“She stayed home to help my wife with the kids, as well as my wife’s mum.

“And she just said ‘make it to next week and we’ll all be there.’

“No better game than the MLS Cup for little Kash to come to his first game.”

Ramirez, who left the Dons in January, says he is enjoying his role as Crew’s ‘supersub’.

He added: “It’s special to see the rewards from my hard work.

“I’m showing everyone, there’s a moment when you put your ego aside and you trust the coach.

“It’s not about starts, it’s about the impact of the game.

“A younger me would have maybe been questioning and frustrated. I just kept believing, kept working.”