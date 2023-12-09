Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown expecting challenge in first-ever trip to Bonnyrigg Rose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown expecting challenge in first-ever trip to Bonnyrigg Rose

The Blue Toon travel to New Dundas Park sitting second in League Two, but with a game in hand over Stenhousemuir who are top of the table.

By Sophie Goodwin
Peterhead FC co-manager Jordon Brown.
Peterhead FC co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown is expecting a challenging League Two contest when his side heads to Bonnyrigg Rose for the first time.

The Blue Toon travel to New Dundas Park today after a three-week break in league fixtures, following the postponement of last weekend’s home clash with Dumbarton.

It is the first time Peterhead have travelled to face Bonnyrigg Rose, who entered the SPFL pyramid after winning the Lowland League in the 2021-21 season.

Player/co-manager Brown, who is not in contention to feature against Bonnyrigg due to a rib injury, said: “This has been another break that we didn’t really want, but we’re itching to get going again in the league.

“We wanted to play Dumbarton last week after the disappointment of how the Scottish Cup game against Ayr (2-1 loss) ended.

Peterhead FC forward Rory McAllister in action in a Scottish Cup match against Ayr United at Balmoor Stadium.
Peterhead suffered Scottish Cup heartbreak in their last match when Ayr United won 2-1 after extra time. Image: Duncan Brown.

“I think a lot of us in the team have been to most of the grounds in the SPFL, bar a couple, so it is a a new venue for some of us and everything that comes with it will throw up a new challenge.

“Their pitch and their environment is testing for any team who goes down there to play.

“It’s another tricky ground for us to visit and it will be an exciting challenge, but any away game in this league is difficult.”

Peterhead aiming to put pressure on League Two leaders Stenny

Peterhead currently sit second in League Two with 28 points, three behind leaders Stenhousemuir, who have played one game more than the Blue Toon – meanwhile, Bonnyrigg sit fifth with 18 points after 14 games played.

Brown said: “It is a different situation because we had sat top for a good two-month period.

“We had the defeat to Stenny, but came back from that with a win against Spartans. You want to keep getting points on the board, so it was disappointing our game was called off last week.

“There is a three-point gap and we have a game in hand, but we just have to take care of our own fixtures and going down to Bonnyrigg Rose is the next chance for us to do that.

“It’s getting to the stage of the season where things are starting to shape up a bit in the league and we need to make sure that we keep picking up the three points.”

In the two sides’ previous meeting this season, Peterhead won 2-1 at Balmoor with an 89th-minute Kieran Shanks penalty securing a first home win of the league campaign.

Kieran Shanks, pictured, scored the winner from the penalty spot the last time Peterhead faced Bonnyrigg Rose in a Scottish League Two fixture.
Kieran Shanks scored the winner from the penalty spot the last time Peterhead faced Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Duncan Brown.

Brown said: “That game feels a long time ago because it was early on in the season, but it was an important one for us because we got off the mark at home.

“We conceded a late penalty in the 80th minute and that was disappointing, but then got a penalty of our own which Shanks tucked away perfectly to get us the three points.

“I think Bonnyrigg have changed the way they have played over the last couple of seasons since coming in the league. We know it is going to be a big challenge going down there.”

As well as co-manager Brown, Peterhead will be without long-term absentees Conner Duthie and Kieran Gibbons on Saturday, while, skipper Jason Brown is a doubt.

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown on the sidelines during a match.
Peterhead aiming to channel pain of cup exit into title challenge
The Peterhead defence close down Ayr United's Aiden McGeady. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead defender David Wilson says Scottish Cup heartache against Ayr United was 'brutal'
Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie celebrates his winning goal at Spartans. Image: Duncan Brown.
Finish line in sight for Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie on comeback from injury
Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie celebrates his winning goal at Spartans. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead captain Jason Brown praises Blue Toon for bouncing back with victory against The…
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown on the sidelines during a match.
Peterhead prepared to ride wave of highs and lows in pursuit of League Two…
Peterhead's Caleb Goldie gets above Stenhousemuir's Euan O'Reilly to clear. Image: Ducnan Brown.
Peterhead's winning run in League Two ends with defeat by Stenhousemuir
Peterhead captain Jason Brown
'Bring it on' - Peterhead captain Jason Brown's rallying call ahead of two big…
Peterhead's Joe McKee celebrates his winning goal against Stranraer. Image: Duncan Brown.
Joe McKee's late free kick seals dramatic victory for Peterhead against Stranraer
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown happy to mix it up in League Two
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks celebrates his goal with Rory McAllister. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead captain refusing to get carried away by strong start to League Two

Conversation