Willie Miller: Aberdeen’s second half against Hearts set standard – recreating it consistently will ease Barry Robson questions

If Aberdeen can consistently deliver the levels of their second half performance against Hearts it will change the trajectory of their campaign and lift the pressure on manager Barry Robson.

The Dons must try to repeat the positive, front-foot, energetic football of the second 45 minutes which saw them come back from behind to beat the Jambos 2-1 on Saturday.

A standard has been set – and the Reds must strive to consistently reproduce it, albeit for entire games and not just a half.

If Aberdeen can deliver this, it will calm all the talk about the manager’s future and continue to improve where Aberdeen are sitting in the Premiership.

No Aberdeen manager should be surprised there is pressure if you are second-bottom of the table – as the Dons were before facing Hearts.

To take that pressure away, Aberdeen need performances like the second 45 minutes against Hearts.

And if they can do that consistently this season, the Dons can thrive and it will take all the noise about the manager’s situation away.

Aberdeen face a huge week with the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers at Hampden on Sunday.

If they can hit the levels they showed against Hearts, they are also more than capable of lifting the trophy.

In the second half, the Dons really took the game to Hearts.

It had been a lethargic, passive game in the first half and it is not just me saying that – the Dons supporters were either quiet or booing for the first half-hour against Hearts which told the manager and players their approach was not acceptable.

Aberdeen came out in the second half like a different team.

When they were in possession, the first thing on Aberdeen players’ minds was: “Can I pass this ball forward?”

That is how football should be played.

The second half performance was everything you want from Aberdeen: it was exciting, the players were courageous, tenacious, had energy and belief.

Hearts couldn’t keep possession as well as they did in the first half because Aberdeen’s press was so good.

That positive, front-foot approach is the type of football they have to deliver for an entire 90 minutes going forward – and there is no reason why they can’t.

Most teams in the Premiership wouldn’t be able to live with that at Pittodrie.

I don’t get too excited, but even I was up on my feet when that injury-time winning goal from Leighton Clarkson went in.

Dons showed strength to respond positively to Pittodrie crowd’s frustration

The pressure really piled on Aberdeen when they were trailing 1-0 to Hearts at half-time.

However, the manager and players showed a lot of character in being able to deal with it.

When your home fans start booing it needs a response.

Sometimes you don’t get a response, because players aren’t strong enough to cope with with that atmosphere.

Aberdeen proved they are strong enough with their second half shift.

They were well led by captain Graeme Shinnie against Hearts.

His energy, determination and all-round play in midfield was the catalyst for the second-half comeback.

When things aren’t going well and the crowd is quiet, or even worse booing, then players have to take responsibility.

Shinnie did that.

Key players must be rested by Robson ahead of Aberdeen’s Viaplay Cup final with Rangers

Before the Viaplay Cup final, the Dons host Eintracht Frankfurt in their last Europa Conference League Group G match on Thursday.

Aberdeen cannot qualify from the group so the game against Eintracht Frankfurt means little – apart from pride and Uefa prize money of £435,000 for a win.

The most important game is the cup final, which is why key players must be rested against the German Bundesliga club.

If you ask any Aberdeen fan and anyone associated with the club, I’m sure it would be a case of don’t risk any players against Frankfurt.

There is far too much at stake at Hampden.

Rangers have injury problems and also a meaningful Euro game away to Real Betis in the Europa League group stage on Thursday.

Aberdeen must try to take as much advantage of that situation as they possibly can.

Manager Barry Robson made seven changes for the 2-2 Group G draw with HJK Helsinki in Finland.

That shows the Dons’ player pool is strong.

And it must be used again on Thursday because lifting that trophy at Hampden is all that matters.

Striker Duk responding to pressure

Aberdeen striker Duk reproduced the form that made him such a success last season when setting up the winner against Hearts – now the challenge for him is to keep showing that form.

Duk’s scintillating pace to get away from the defenders, and then vision and skill to set up Leighton Clarkson, is what we were used to seeing last season.

There hasn’t been enough of that this campaign from Duk.

Duk now has to push to be first-choice again to partner leading scorer Bojan Miovski.

Ester Sokler was beginning to look like he would be get that role.

Duk maybe needed that competition to spark into life again.

The Cape Verde international was superb last season and netted 18 goals in all competitions.

I was beginning to wonder where that form had gone.

Even factoring in a slow start this term, it has been disappointing, as Duk hasn’t looked like the player he was last season – however, you don’t lose that directness and pace.

It is a matter of finding it and Duk did at a very important time.

He was introduced at a key time in the match and delivered the spark to turn a draw into a deserved win.