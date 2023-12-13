Eintracht Frankfurt boss warns Bundesliga side are in Aberdeen to build winning momentum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eintracht Frankfurt boss warns Bundesliga side are in Aberdeen to build winning momentum

Eintracht Frankfurt stunned Bayern Munich 5-1 at the weekend and boss Dino Toppmöller aims to beat Aberdeen to build winning momentum ahead of facing Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend

By Sean Wallace
Eintracht Frankfurt manger Dino Toppmöller Image: Shutterstock
Eintracht Frankfurt manger Dino Toppmöller Image: Shutterstock

Eintracht Frankfurt boss Dino Toppmöller has shot down any suggestions he will play a weakened side against Aberdeen.

The Dons host the German giants at Pittodrie on Thursday in the final Group G fixture in the Europa Conference League.

Eintracht Frankfurt, the 2022 Europa League champions, have already qualified for the knock-out phase and are guaranteed a second place finish in the group.

Toppmöller’s side flew to the Granite City on a high having destroyed defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich 5-1 at the weekend.

However Toppmöller is ready to field a strong side at Pittodrie as he aim to build winning momentum ahead of facing Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara scores to make it 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

He said: “We are looking to win the game.

“We are not here just to play, we want to build up the momentum for the next league game against the team at the top of the league.

“We can’t take it easy and we want to put out a very strong team.

“I have already started to look at the opponents we could meet in the play-off round.”

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin playing against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Frankfurt will still have fans inside Pittodrie despite Uefa ban

European governing body Uefa banned Eintracht Frankfurt from selling away tickets to their game against Aberdeen.

Aberdeen were set to welcome 1,750 Eintracht Frankfurt fans until the ban.

The Bundesliga club were punished by Uefa as their fans used pyrotechnics and threw objects in their 1-0 away win at Finland’s HJK Helsinki on November 9.

Eintracht Frankfurt were also fined 30,000 euros.

However Eintracht Frankfurt will still 200 fans inside Pittodrie due to a rule where visiting clubs get VIP tickets for fans.

Eintracht Frankfurt fans in Aberdeen city centre on Wednesday. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.

He said “The supporters are now allowed but we have seen a lot of them at the airport and city.

“Pittodrie is a real football stadium.

“This stadium has a lot of history and it is a special thing to play here.

“You get the new shiny stadiums all-around-the world but this a ground with real tradition.”

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes and Connor Barron against Eintracht Frankfurt’s Fares Chaibi in Germany. Image: SNS

Aberdeen will ‘push with everything they have’

Eintracht Frankfurt edged past Aberdeen 2-1 in Germany in the opening Group G game.

Toppmöller is expecting another tough game.

He is aware Aberdeen will play in the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers just three days after facing his own team.

But he still anticipates the Dons to “push with everything they have”.

Frankfurt’s Aurelio Buta and Aberdeen’s Duk in action. Image: SNS

He said: “We have a lot of respect for the Aberdeen team and it was a tough game against them in Germany.

“We couldn’t really create big chance and scored a winner after a set piece.

“We are confident we can bring a better performance than we did in the first game

“It is also about what the opponent brings about us.

“I expect  a very, very good atmosphere with the supporter pushing their team.

“Aberdeen have a big game on Sunday but I know but I know the mentality of Scottish teams and they will push with everything they have.”

Conversation