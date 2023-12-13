Eintracht Frankfurt boss warns Bundesliga side are in Aberdeen to build winning momentum

Eintracht Frankfurt boss Dino Toppmöller has shot down any suggestions he will play a weakened side against Aberdeen.

The Dons host the German giants at Pittodrie on Thursday in the final Group G fixture in the Europa Conference League.

Eintracht Frankfurt, the 2022 Europa League champions, have already qualified for the knock-out phase and are guaranteed a second place finish in the group.

Toppmöller’s side flew to the Granite City on a high having destroyed defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich 5-1 at the weekend.

However Toppmöller is ready to field a strong side at Pittodrie as he aim to build winning momentum ahead of facing Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

He said: “We are looking to win the game.

“We are not here just to play, we want to build up the momentum for the next league game against the team at the top of the league.

“We can’t take it easy and we want to put out a very strong team.

“I have already started to look at the opponents we could meet in the play-off round.”

Frankfurt will still have fans inside Pittodrie despite Uefa ban

European governing body Uefa banned Eintracht Frankfurt from selling away tickets to their game against Aberdeen.

Aberdeen were set to welcome 1,750 Eintracht Frankfurt fans until the ban.

The Bundesliga club were punished by Uefa as their fans used pyrotechnics and threw objects in their 1-0 away win at Finland’s HJK Helsinki on November 9.

Eintracht Frankfurt were also fined 30,000 euros.

However Eintracht Frankfurt will still 200 fans inside Pittodrie due to a rule where visiting clubs get VIP tickets for fans.

He said “The supporters are now allowed but we have seen a lot of them at the airport and city.

“Pittodrie is a real football stadium.

“This stadium has a lot of history and it is a special thing to play here.

“You get the new shiny stadiums all-around-the world but this a ground with real tradition.”

Aberdeen will ‘push with everything they have’

Eintracht Frankfurt edged past Aberdeen 2-1 in Germany in the opening Group G game.

Toppmöller is expecting another tough game.

He is aware Aberdeen will play in the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers just three days after facing his own team.

But he still anticipates the Dons to “push with everything they have”.

He said: “We have a lot of respect for the Aberdeen team and it was a tough game against them in Germany.

“We couldn’t really create big chance and scored a winner after a set piece.

“We are confident we can bring a better performance than we did in the first game

“It is also about what the opponent brings about us.

“I expect a very, very good atmosphere with the supporter pushing their team.

“Aberdeen have a big game on Sunday but I know but I know the mentality of Scottish teams and they will push with everything they have.”