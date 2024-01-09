Willie Miller: Real Aberdeen must stand up in second half of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Real Aberdeen must stand up in second half of the season

Pittodrie legend Miller explains why he believes eighth-placed Aberdeen can still finish third in the Premiership.

Jamie McGrath of Aberdeen celebrates scoring.
Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock.
By Willie Miller

The real Aberdeen must stand up in the second half of the season – because so far they have been like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

The first half of the campaign has been an unpredictable adventure where you are entering the unknown in what to expect from the Dons.

Aberdeen are a team who can go toe-to-toe with very good sides in Europe, yet some of their Premiership form has been hugely disappointing.

It has been so unpredictable and inconsistent in the first half of the campaign.

I can’t remember a season like it where you are not sure how Aberdeen are going to perform from one match to the next.

St Mirren players celebrate a goal by Mark O'Hara in the Premiership match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
St Mirren players celebrate a goal by Mark O’Hara in the Premiership match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

There have been some very high-quality performances and some depressingly low-quality performances.

That is not normal.

Usually you get a streak of good performances and a wee run of bad when things are not going well.

However, Aberdeen’s levels can change within  a week when they are top level then very poor.

That was what happened when they crashed to a dismal 3-0 loss to St Mirren then beat Ross County by the same scoreline four days later.

The Premiership is all about consistency, so Aberdeen need to discover that when they return from the ongoing winter break.

Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen scores to make it 3-0 against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

When the team was assembled during the summer transfer window, my thoughts were that manager Barry Robson had built a strong squad.

The board backed the manager well during the summer window and the team is composed of some very good players.

There are creative players and a prolific striker in Bojan Miovski who can find the back of the net.

Summer signing Jamie McGrath is playing at a high level.

In midfield, there is Connor Barron and Leighton Clarkson, who are both very good, and there is also the gutsy courage of captain Graeme Shinnie.

There is no reason why this Aberdeen squad shouldn’t be up there competing to finish third this season.

That still has to be the ambition and I still think it is achievable.

However, Aberdeen need more performances like their games in Europe and the recent defeat of Ross County.

If the second half of the Premiership campaign can be consistently strong, then I still think third spot is on for Aberdeen.

You just have to look at how Aberdeen performed in Europe for evidence that the squad is strong.

They played to a very high standard against teams like Eintracht Frankfurt and PAOK, who have top-quality continental pedigrees.

Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris celebrates after Duk scores to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

They beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 at Pittodrie and pushed the Bundesliga club hard in Germany when narrowly losing 2-1.

Against Group G winners PAOK, the Dons were 2-0 up only to lose 3-2 at Pittodrie and then they drew 2-2 in Greece.

Eintracht Frankfurt won the Europa League in 2022 and PAOK have a formidable record at home in Europe.

Yet the Dons more than held their own against them both home and away.

There have also been some strong performances in the league, such as the 3-1 defeat of Rangers at Ibrox.

Aberdeen's Duk celebrating on the pitch with graeme shinnie during a conference league game
Aberdeen’s Duk (L) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK with Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS.

However, there have been some really poor, disappointing performances in the Premiership.

That needed to be addressed and there needed to be an assessment that a lot of the league performances weren’t good enough. And also that a club like Aberdeen should not be in the bottom six. That they had to be better and I think that is where manager Robson reached towards the winter break – in particular with the loss to St Mirren at home which wasn’t good enough for a club like Aberdeen.

It was quite refreshing to hear Robson talk along those lines after the St Mirren loss.

The win at Ross County was the perfect way to call time on the first half of the season.

Aberdeen went into the Premiership winter break on a positive note.

Hopefully the Dons can consistently play to the form and quality they are capable of in the second half of the season.

Jamie McGrath in action against Ross County
Jamie McGrath nets for Aberdeen against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

No surprise Rhys Williams recalled

It was no surprise when Liverpool recalled centre-back Rhys Williams from his season long loan at Aberdeen.

Williams arrived at Pittodrie in the summer with a strong pedigree, having started in the Champions League group stages and Premier League for Liverpool.

However, he failed to play a single minute in the Premiership for the Dons.

The defender’s only game time was when starting the 2-1 Viaplay Cup defeat of Stirling Albion in August.

That is not good enough for any loan player, let alone someone from Liverpool.

Rhys Williams in action for Aberdeen
Rhys Williams during a pre-season friendly between Turriff United and Aberdeen at The Haughs. Image: SNS.

There is no point in a player coming in on loan from a club like Liverpool and not getting games.

The whole idea of a club lending a player to another club is to get game time.

If that is not happening, then both clubs have to get together and make the decision.

The right decision was for the defender to return to Liverpool.

Now Williams is back at Anfield, he will perhaps be loaned out to another club who can maybe guarantee playing time.

The lack of game-time for Williams is also a nod to the quality of the central defenders at Aberdeen.

Stefan Gartenmann, Slobodan Rubezic and Richard Jensen have held those roles so far this season.

There is also Angus MacDonald, who has done well whenever he has come into the team.

Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald scores to make it 2-1 at HJK Helsinki.
Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald scores to make it 2-1 at HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

I’m sure MacDonald will be looking at his future now as he is not getting a regular game.

MacDonald was a key first-team starter in the second half of last season and helped the Dons finish third in the Premiership.

 

