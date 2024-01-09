Golf: Walker Cup-winner Graham Gordon on new role trying to grow Newmachar Golf Club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Golf: Walker Cup-winner Graham Gordon on new role trying to grow Newmachar Golf Club

Graham, 43, was close to earning his European Tour card during a golfing career which was ultimately wrecked by persistent back issues.

By Alan Brown
Newmachar Golf Club's new golf operations co-ordinator Graham Gordon, right, with general manager Derek Cruickshank. Image: Alan Brown.
Newmachar Golf Club's new golf operations co-ordinator Graham Gordon, right, with general manager Derek Cruickshank. Image: Alan Brown.

Graham Gordon is excited to be starting the new year in his role at Newmachar Golf Club, with the venue set to stage their third successive European Challenge Tour event.

Former Scottish Amateur champion Graham, 43, has returned to the Aberdeenshire club – where he had a glittering early career – to co-ordinate golf operations.

Graham, who first joined Newmachar as a junior in 1992, said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my settling-in period.

“I believe Newmachar is one of the best facilities in Scotland and working towards growing this very much motivates me.

“Golf has always been my passion from a young age and I’m relishing the opportunity to work in the industry again.

“I consider myself a people person, highly approachable and keen to succeed in everything I do.

“Newmachar general manager Derek Cruickshank shares that mutual passion with me to elevate Newmachar Golf Club to an elite level.

“When I was interviewed for the role, it was clear that as a team we could achieve some great things.

“Derek was the general manager at Craibstone and has with a wealth of experience, knowledge, and strong feelings for the game of golf.

“In 2022 and 2023,  Newmachar hosted the Paul Lawrie Farmfoods Scottish Challenge Tour event with great success.

“We’re delighted that are staging it for a third time this year from August 8-11.

“It adds to the club’s growing reputation, not only locally, but on the international stage.

“The course and club has handled these events with the professionalism that is expected from the tour, and Sky Sports covered the event nationally.

“Our members were incredibly supportive and there has been an abundance of volunteers for the week.”

Graham Gordon: A competitive golf career wrecked by back problems

Graham Gordon has gone back to his roots at Newmachar Golf Club, where he spent many successful seasons in his earlier years.

As an amateur, Graham played for Scotland, and Great Britain and Ireland.

Graham won 10 Scottish ranking events over a three-year period and also won the Scottish Order of Merit in 2002.

Before turning professional two years later, Graham clinched the Scottish Amateur Championship and played in the winning Great Britain and Ireland team which beat the United States in the 2003 Walker Cup.

Graham Gordon with the Scottish Amateur Championship trophy at Aboyne Golf Club in 2003. Image: DC Thomson.

Graham went though all three stages of European Tour Qualifying School in the same year, but narrowly missed earning a tour card by two shots over the six gruelling rounds (108 holes) in the grand final in northern Spain.

Graham later played in some European Tour and Challenge Tour events, but back issues led to a medical exemption of 12 months so he could receive some medical treatment, including physiotherapy and injections.

However, none of these treatments were successful and it led to Graham’s eventual retirement from the professional ranks in 2011, before went through back surgery in 2012.

There were some signs of improvement following surgery and subsequent physio, and Graham was re-instated as an amateur and competed in SGU events again.

He gained selection for the Scotland squad and finished runner-up in The Leven Golf Medal in 2012, sixth in the Lytham Trophy and spent a month in South Africa in February 2013 competing against the South African team at Leopard Creek.

Graham also finished sixth in the 2013 South African Northern Amateur.

Unfortunately, recurring back pain then meant Graham had to stop playing once again.

Graham moved into the motor trade in 2014 and worked in various roles within the industry, before starting work in his latest position at Newmachar.

Talking up his new employers’ offering to prospective members, Graham said: “We are one of the few clubs which runs a 12-month rolling membership, from the date joined, and we have some attractive packages for new members, golf outings and corporate membership in 2024.

“We also offer winter membership packages and the public can also take advantage of pay as you play.

“The Hawkshill and Swailend courses give the opportunity to enjoy 36 holes, while we are already fortunate to have the experience of two top-class coaches in Lee Vannet and Ronnie McDonald.”

Journal/Jaffrey Cup details for 2024 announced

The North-east District Golf Association have announced this year’s Journal Cup will be held at Inverurie on Saturday, June 15.

The four best individual scores at the event will then qualify to play in the semi-finals of the Jaffrey Cup on Sunday, June 16.

Nigg Bay ended a 44-year wait to lift the Journal Cup last year when Tyler Ogston, Ryan Forbes and Zac Wood beat a 16-team field at Peterculter with a two-round aggregate of 427.

Nigg Bay’s Journal Cup-winning team. From left, Dave Fleming, of the North-east District, presents the Nigg Bay team of Zac Wood, Ryan Forbes and Tyler Ogston with the Journal Cup. Image: Alan Brown.

Greg Ingram took the Jaffrey Cup back to Hazlehead after defeating Tyler by 5&3 in the semis and Ryan by 4&3 in the final.

More from Golf

Deeside assistant professional Kevin Duncan, centre, with head professional Graeme Nethercott, left, and Sam Kiloh.
Golf: Kevin Duncan hoping for a fruitful 2024 after making move to Deeside
Pictured from left, Royal Aberdeen Golf Club captain Michael Black, Richard Johnstone, Robert Patterson, and Keith Grant (general manager). Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Golf: Royal Aberdeen secure Richard Johnstone - one of only 89 Master Greenkeepers in…
Fraserburgh Golf Club champion Justin Duff. Image: Alan Brown.
North-east golf round-up: Justin Duff reclaims Fraserburgh club championship in late mum Marilyn's honour
Construction of the new £14m clubhouse has been delayed by the pandemic
After four years, work finally starts on Royal Dornoch's £14m clubhouse project
C4C director Gordon Sutherland is delighted with the councillors' approval. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Coul Links: Delight for developers as councillors back controversial golf course plans
Golf club and ball in grass
North-east-based ex-Scottish Golf president has say on plan to reduce ball flight; Hazlehead golf…
Opponents say a golf course would damage protected sites. Image Craig Allardyce
Coul Links golf course planning row: The story so far
Barrie Edmond (Bon Accord). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Golf: Reigning champions Bon Accord to tackle heavyweights Murcar Links in 2024 Maitland Shield…
Gavin Still, Duff House Royal Golf Club champion Image: Alan Brown.
Golf: Three extra holes required for ex-pro Gavin Still to land Duff House Royal…
Stonehaven Golf Club champion Craig Irvine. Image: Alan Brown.
Golf: Craig Irvine flirts with Stonehaven course record in comeback to win seventh club…

Conversation