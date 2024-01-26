Norwegian winger joins Aberdeen Women as boss Clint Lancaster urges Dons to embrace opportunity against SWPL leaders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Norwegian winger joins Aberdeen Women as boss Clint Lancaster urges Dons to embrace opportunity against SWPL leaders

The Dons host Rangers Women at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday with Adele Lindbaek going straight into the squad.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen Women celebrate Bayley Hutchison's goal against Rangers at Broadwood in August. Supplied by SWPL.
Aberdeen Women have added to their squad ahead of this weekend’s visit of SWPL leaders Rangers.

Norwegian winger Adele Lindbaek has joined the Dons on a deal until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old previously played for Charlton Athletic in the FA Women’s Championship and is Aberdeen’s fourth signing of the window following the arrival of Jennifer Currie, Keeley Banfield and Lois Edwards.

Dons Women head coach Clint Lancaster said: “I am delighted to sign Adele.

“She is a creative player who will link up well with our forward line. She is confident in possession and will cause defenders real problems.

“I’ve no doubt she will be a positive addition to the squad.”

Meanwhile, Lancaster wants his players to take confidence from their previous encounter against Rangers as they gear up to face the SWPL pacesetters.

The Gers visit Balmoral Stadium on Sunday fresh from defeating rivals Celtic 3-2 to secure a place in the SWPL Cup final.

Rangers sit top of the SWPL with 16 wins and one draw from 17 games and they will start Sunday’s clash as heavy favourites to add another three points.

The Dons were beaten 5-1 when the sides last met at Broadwood in August last year, although the match was not as comfortable for the Gers as the final scoreline suggests.

Bayley Hutchison cancelled out Chelsea Cornet’s opener for Rangers to make it 1-1 at half time but Aberdeen conceded three goals in the space of nine minutes before Mia McAulay netted the fifth late on.

Aberdeen FC Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Shutterstock.

Lancaster said: “It is a good challenge every time you come up against one of these types of teams.

“We gave a good account of ourselves the last time we played Rangers.

“We were level at half time and still level until around 65 minutes.

“Unfortunately when the second goal went in the heads dropped a little bit and it got away from us.

“No one is expecting us to get anything from the game so there is absolutely no pressure on us.

“We aren’t chasing a league title or doing anything necessarily significant with regards to the league.

“It’s a bigger game for them than it is for us.”

Madison Finnie comes up against Rangers’ Kirsty Howat. Image: Shutterstock.

Rangers ran out 10-0 winners against Dundee United on their last league outing – a week after putting 12 goals past Caley Thistle in the Scottish Cup.

But Lancaster wants his young team to embrace the opportunity of pitting themselves against Jo Potter’s side.

He said: “It won’t be easy but we’ve got to enjoy it.

“We’re not expected to get anything from the game.

“Nobody will think we are going to beat them.

“We will go and have fun.”

After four of their previous five games on the road, Lancaster is looking forward to being back at the Balmoral Stadium this weekend.

The Rangers clash is followed by a Scottish Cup tie at Spartans a week on Sunday before the midweek visit of Montrose on February 7, a trip to Hearts on February 11 and a home game against Dundee United a week later.

Lancaster added: “We are doing a lot of travelling, even in the Scottish Cup.

“We are away to Spartans so it will be nice to play some home games.

“The home games coming up against Montrose and Dundee United won’t be easy.

“Montrose have been doing well and they have made a few signings, including some players who came on trial with us.

“Dundee United have lost a few games but they beat us last time round.

“Those games won’t be easy but the benefit is we will be at home.”

