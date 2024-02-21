EXCLUSIVE: Pape Habib Gueye hung out at Aberdeen casino as he was going ‘crazy’ at lack of action under Barry Robson

Pape Habib Gueye has told The Press and Journal he started to frequent the casino in Aberdeen to relieve the “stress” at his lack of game-time under ex-Dons manager Barry Robson.

Earlier this week, attacker Gueye, 24, joined Norwegian Eliteserien side Kristiansund BK on loan until July, having barely featured since his summer transfer to the Reds from Belgian Pro League outfit KV Kortrijk.

Gueye is understood to have cost Aberdeen £500,000 – but his only start for the club this term came in a 2-2 Europa Conference League group draw away at HJK Helsinki in late November, and he made just six further substitute appearances under recently-axed gaffer Robson.

The Senegalese striker suggested his lack of action under Robson left him “really disappointed” after the former boss convinced him to sign for the Dons.

He said: “I’m really disappointed, because Barry was calling me, saying: ‘we need you at the club’ as well, and I did a lot of sacrifice to come, you know?

“I come and I don’t play.

“That’s why I was frustrated and disappointed for my situation.”

Gueye: People could see, if I had the minutes, I can do something special

Gueye added: “I’m very surprised I didn’t get games in Aberdeen, because I was training very hard, but didn’t have the opportunity to show what I could do on the pitch.

“The only opportunity I had was for a small time (in matches).

“Even in that small time I played, you know, people could see, if I have the time I need, I can do something special – but I didn’t have it.”

Gueye on casino visits: ‘I was getting stressed, I live alone and I don’t know anybody in the city – that’s why I was starting going out’

Gueye revealed his lack of match action for Aberdeen, alone in a new country, left him isolated – and he began regularly going out in the city centre to cope.

Insisting his commitment to training never wavered, Gueye said: “I’m someone who trains very, very, very, very hard.

“I train two times a day. After training, I do extra and I go to the gym a lot.

“I was getting stressed, I live alone and I don’t know anybody in the city. That’s why I was starting going out… to see and meet people.

“That’s why I started going to the casino – just staying there to try to know people and try to put my stress away.

“I couldn’t stay at home, because I was getting crazy.”

Warnock ‘understood’ Gueye’s need for loan

Vastly-experienced manager Neil Warnock has been appointed interim Aberdeen gaffer until the end of the season.

Gueye has enjoyed a positive relationship with Warnock over the initial weeks of the new boss’ tenure – but the player says he was determined to go somewhere to secure regular game-time in the months ahead.

He said: “The new manager, the first discussion I had with him, he showed me he likes me, but he will not change the team quickly because the strikers who are there are doing well right now.

“He understood my situation and that I have to play every weekend.

“For me, I need time. There’s not much games left over there (in Scotland this season), but in Norway the league will start in April, so it’s good to come here, start every game, 90 minutes.

“If I can play 15 games, it’s better for me than in Aberdeen where I could get 20 minutes/30 minutes, or sometimes don’t play.

“It’s much, much better to come here.”

In the statement announcing Gueye’s temporary move away from Aberdeen, Warnock said: “Pape needs to get out and play some regular football.

“He’s done well in training since we’ve arrived, but he needs to regain a bit of confidence and match sharpness.”

Striker Gueye returns to Norway

Norway was a good fit for Gueye.

He had a productive two years scoring goals which helped then-second tier Aalesund gain promotion to the Eliteserien before his move to Belgium in 2020.

Gueye has already made appearances for both Kortrijk and Aberdeen in the 2023/24 season, and rules dictate he would have been unable to turn out for another side this term – however, this roadblock does not include Norway’s upcoming 2024 “summer” season.

Gueye said: “The only places I could go was like America or Norway, because they have a different season.

“I know football in Norway is good. It’s physically and technically good as well, so it was good to come here and try to get back my level.”

Gueye hails Aberdeen fans – and thinks he can still make grade at Dons… if given chance

Striker Gueye has always felt the love of the Aberdeen fans over his months out in the cold at Pittodrie, saying: “The fans in Aberdeen they like me so much, and the people there are very nice and always believe in me.

“Always, they say: ‘Your time will come.’

“Many people have sent me messages, and said: ‘good luck for your loan’ and everything.”

Whether he will get to play in front of those Dons fans again remains to be seen, with Gueye – contracted until summer 2026 – convinced he has what it takes to hack it at Aberdeen… but only if he gets the opportunity.

He said: “I have to play here and get my level, and then in the summer we’ll see if I will go back to Aberdeen or if I will go somewhere else.

“If they give the chance, for sure everybody will see something different. I’m really sure about it.

“But if they don’t give me a chance, I can’t do nothing.”