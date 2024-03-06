World Book Day: Send us your book-themed costume photos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
World Book Day: Send us your book-themed costume photos

World Book Day is a highlight of the school year for children, with many dressing up as their favourite literary characters. We’ll be publishing an online gallery of your best snaps.

By Calum Petrie
We want you to send us photos of your children in their World Book Day outfits. Image: DC Thomson
We want you to send us photos of your children in their World Book Day outfits. Image: DC Thomson

World Book Day is a highlight of the school year for children.

Not only do they get to indulge their love of reading but they can dress up as their favourite literary characters.

And we want you to send us photos of your children in their World Book Day outfits so we can share them with our readers.

We’ll be publishing an online gallery of the best snaps on Friday, March 8. Submit your World Book Day photos here:

We loved looking through last year’s submitted snaps of local children dressed as storybook stars including Harry Potter, Paddington Bear, Where’s Wally and Mr Strong.

World Book Day 2024

World Book Day was created by UNESCO in 1995 as a worldwide celebration of books and reading. It’s now marked in more than 100 countries round the globe.

The idea was that publishers and booksellers worked together to promote books and reading for the personal enrichment and enjoyment of all.

It was originally founded on April 23, Shakespeare’s birthday, but has since migrated backwards, now falling in early March.

World Book Day started in this country in 1997.

Its main aim is to encourage children to explore the pleasures of books and reading by providing them with the opportunity to have a book of their own.

Every school pupil in the country receives a book token which can be exchanged for a wide selection of titles.

Kids’ book sales on the up

Many schools and nurseries invite children to dress up on the day as a character from a book and hold book-themed activities throughout the week.

The rise of the Kindle phenomenon prompted fears that children would turn away from books, but research shows they still prefer pages to pixels.

Sales of kids’ books in the UK climbed more than 15% in the decade 2010 to 2020, and this continues to rise.

Although celebrity authors have corned a large share of the market, old favourites like Enid Blyton and Roald Dahl, remain bestsellers.

