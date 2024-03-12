Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen chaos has left the Dons a laughing stock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen chaos has left the Dons a laughing stock

The Aberdeen board must get their next appointment right as managerial changes pile up at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, right, and chief executive Alan Burrows during a Premiership match.
By Duncan Shearer

I take no joy in saying this, but my old club Aberdeen are a laughing stock right now.

The former interim manager Peter Leven is back in charge after Neil Warnock, the interim manager who replaced him, stood down on Saturday.

The search for a permanent manager continues, meanwhile, with the club announcing on Monday they had drawn up a shortlist of candidates to take over.

Interviews are planned this week with the aim of appointing a new boss during the international break.

If that is not enough, the independent audit of the football operation has been completed and as a result the club are now looking to bring in a technical director to assist the director of football Steven Gunn.

Forget the managerial search – all eyes are now firmly on the Aberdeen board of directors who seem to be jumping from the frying pan into the fire with every decision they make.

Dons fans’ patience is at breaking point

I cannot believe the message being put out by the club is basically stating the club needs help in finding a new manager.

Given the three previous managers have lasted less than a year, I can see the logic of trying something different. But if the club wastes more money by getting this one wrong, then what?

Clearly the fans are now looking above the dugout at this point after seeing one appointment after another fail.

They have reached the point where they are questioning who is making these decisions and there will be no hiding place if the next appointment is a failure.

Chairman Dave Cormack and his directors will need to take a look at themselves if this goes pear-shaped again.

Uncertainty could impact Aberdeen manager hunt

Former Celtic and Hibs manager Neil Lennon. Image: PA
Former Celtic and Hibs manager Neil Lennon has been linked with the Aberdeen job. Image: PA.

I’d imagine the shortlisted managerial candidates selected to interview will have plenty to discuss.

The football structure is increasing with an extra level being added in a technical director.

The head of recruitment has changed as many times as the manager at Pittodrie recently.

I expect assurances of how a new manager fits into this structure – and how much input they have – will be uppermost in their thoughts.

One man whose name was mentioned a lot in the last week was Neil Lennon.

In all honesty, I cannot see him agreeing to work in this environment.

He’s a strong-willed individual, who, if appointed as manager, would want to do just that – manage.

Autonomy will be pivotal for any experienced manager wanting to take charge at the club.

What must the Aberdeen players be thinking?

Aberdeen strikerBojan Miovski looks dejected during the 2-0 loss to St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski. Image; SNS

I’ll tell you who will be feeling the most disillusioned about this whole affair – the players.

The one thing players crave is stability and there’s been little sign of that so far this year.

While Warnock’s parting shot of a big overhaul being required again this summer may ring true, there are players at Pittodrie who the next manager will want to have on board.

Top of that list is leading scorer Bojan Miovski.

He will be sitting in the changing room questioning where’s the stability? What’s the plan?

If I was in his position, I wouldn’t know what to think about it all.

I know this much though, he won’t be saying to himself “I should stay here”.

Given the current state of affairs right now, it would be a tough task trying to convince him the future is bright at Pittodrie.

Neil Warnock era was pointless

Neil Warnock waves goodbye following Saturday's 3-1 win for Aberdeen
Neil Warnock waves goodbye following Saturday’s 3-1 win over Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

I’m struggling to get my head round everything that is happening at Pittodrie right now, so goodness knows how the Dons fans will be feeling.

I wanted to give my thoughts on an excellent display from the team in Saturday’s Scottish Cup win against Kilmarnock, but it seems redundant given what has transpired since the full-time whistle.

The players were terrific – it felt as if they were first to every ball.

If they weren’t, they were certainly winning the majority of second balls as they stifled Kilmarnock at every turn.

It was so unexpected given what we had been watching in previous games, but it felt as if the welcome result could be the one to kick-start their season.

But it does not feel like that now.

All the Aberdeen fans would have had a smile on their faces for the first time in weeks at the end of the game – but it was replaced by mass confusion within half an hour of their side booking a return to Hampden for the semi-final.

I still maintain Warnock was a ludicrous appointment.

He’s 75 and for all his experience in the game, he arrived at Pittodrie knowing very little about Scottish football.

He was learning on the job and it was a really tough start for him.

But given he had led the team to a huge win, it makes his decision to walk away just when there was a hint of a corner being turned all the more incredible.

It feels as if the 33 days in charge was an utterly pointless exercise from start to finish.

Aberdeen next manager: The runners and riders for the Dons job

