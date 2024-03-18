Aberdeen fan view: Graeme Shinnie incident shows need to change handball ruling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Graeme Shinnie incident shows need to change handball ruling

Chris Crighton reflects on Aberdeen's victory against Motherwell.

Aberdeen fans during a cinch Premiership match at Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fans during a cinch Premiership match at Motherwell. Image: SNS
By Chris Crighton

The only fitting way for Aberdeen’s winless run to end: with the referee’s finger in his ear listening to colleagues poring over frame-by-frame footage of a potential handball.

There have been occasions this season when the Dons have been on the raw end of such calls, and rumination upon them would have run the risk of being dismissed as sore losing.

So let us take this, a day on which Aberdeen were arguably nudged along by the hand – and bicep – of fate, as an opportunity to be heard when we say that what has become of this rule is an utter disaster, and its revision is an urgent requirement.

Whether Theo Bair did indeed play the ball with his hand prior to Motherwell’s prospective equaliser is not fully clear – and therein lies another issue: the poverty of the available evidence on which the SPFL’s budget version of VAR is making definitive calls – but if it did then he joins a mile-long list of players penalised for a ball striking an arm used to leverage a jump.

Aberdeen’s Shinnie incident highlighted impractical handball rules

Similarly Graeme Shinnie will have been relieved that the whistle he heard was to end the game and not to award the penalty he will have been expecting, after he took the notion of leading with the captain’s armband dangerously literally.

The gibberish of making the body ‘unnaturally bigger’, or rather the unsophisticated interpretation of that term which match officials are being allowed to implement, is making players apprehensive about making basic physical movements of the game.

It risks becoming like hockey, where players often aim for opponents’ feet rather than the goal. Laws should not incentivise such utilitarian tactics.

Never has the handball offence been more ill-defined, unintuitive and impractical than it is today. Penalise cheating and carelessness, yes; but let players play.

