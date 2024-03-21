Aberdeen new manager latest: Dons close in on appointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen new manager latest: Dons close in on appointment

Dons hope to have new manager in place this weekend.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen are closing in on a managerial appointment after whittling down their initial shortlist to their preferred candidates.

The Dons have identified who they want for the Pittodrie dugout and have stepped up talks with the aim of having their new man in place this weekend.

Interviews with European and British candidates have been concluded by the Dons board with chairman Dave Cormack now aiming to thrash out a deal to bring his preferred option to Pittodrie.

Cormack remains committed to having a new manager in place during the international break so he can work with the players next week before the vital Premiership encounter against Ross County at Pittodrie.

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin was among the contenders for the initial series of interviews but has pulled out of the running to remain with his club in Sweden.

With the new Swedish season due to start next weekend Thelin, who has overseen a major recruitment drive at the Allsvenkan runners-up, has opted to remain at his club.

The 46-year-old will be in the Elfsborg dugout for their league opener against IFK Varnarmo on April 1.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill, who has also been linked with the post, stopped shy of ruling himself out of the running last week but insisted his focus was on the upcoming international fixtures.

Northern Ireland are in Bucharest where they will face Romania on Friday before making the trip to Hampden on Tuesday to face Scotland.

Dons want new manager in to lead push up the table

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven will be in the dugout for the match against Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS

Peter Leven is in interim charge for the second time after previous caretaker boss Neil Warnock cut short his stint at the club after 33 days.

Warnock had agreed to take charge for the rest of the season when former boss Barry Robson was sacked on January 31 but departed following the 3-1 win over Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final two weeks ago.

Warnock’s struggles in the league – he took two points from a possible 18 – led to Leven being restored to the fold where he guided the side to their first Premiership win since January 2 with a 1-0 victory at Motherwell last weekend.

Despite leading the Dons to a rare victory in their last outing the Dons are focused on having their new manager in place as quickly as possible to help guide the team away from the threat of a relegation play-off.

Aberdeen also want their new manager to have time to carry out an assessment of the squad ahead of the summer transfer window.

Technical director also on Dons’ wanted list

Dons director of football Steven Gunn. Image: SNS

Once the new boss is in place the Dons’ next priority will be appointing a technical director to join the revamped football operation at the club.

Following Robson’s dismissal the Dons announced they had enlisted the services of a football consultancy business to carry out an independent analysis of their operations.

BPTC, headed by former Hamburg sporting director Bernhard Peters, recommended structural changes within the set-up at Cormack Park and Pittodrie.

As a result Aberdeen are looking to expand their operation behind the scenes with the appointment of a technical director of their own to support director of football Steven Gunn.

But that process will not get under way until after the new manager is in place.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen midfielder Killian Phillips, on loan from Crystal Palace. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Killian Phillips hopes foundations are in place for a career in football
Aberdeen Women midfielder Keeley Banfield.
Keeley Banfield on settling into life with Aberdeen Women after move from south of…
Elfsborg's manager Jimmy Thelin before an Allsvenskan match with Malmo FF.
Exclusive: Jimmy Thelin withdrew from Aberdeen job talks over loyalty to Elfsborg
2WNKW8B 240303 Elfsborgs manager Jimmy Thelin under fotbollsmatchen i Svenska Cupen mellan Elfsborg och Degerfors den 3 mars 2024 i Boras. Foto: Jorgen Jarnberger/BILDBYRAN/COP 112/JJ0344 fotboll football soccer fotball svenska cupen swedish cup elfsborg degerfors (Photo by JORGEN JARNBERGER/Bildbyran/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin ‘out of the running’ for Aberdeen job
Russell Anderson and Barry Ferguson will be locking horns again in Masters Football. Image SNS
Captains revealed as Masters Football heading to Aberdeen this year
Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Peter Leven on 'fire and ice' approach and lessons from Roberto Di…
P&J sports writers Paul Third, Sophie Goodwin and Andy Skinner have their say on the Dons and the Staggies.
The Panel: Will Aberdeen and Ross County escape relegation?
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie proud to still be going strong after tackling his toughest…
Peter Leven led Aberdeen to victory at Motherwell on Saturday. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Aberdeen in safe hands if Peter Leven remains in charge
Former Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Former Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson says it is 'crucial' Dons get next managerial appointment…

Conversation