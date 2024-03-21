Almost 2,000 cuddly toy sheep to be hidden by RHASS to mark anniversary

Almost 2,000 toy sheep will be hidden across Scotland this Easter in the first of a year-long programme of events to celebrate the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) 240th anniversary.

From Monday March 25, sheep will be hidden in the eight RHASS regions of Scotland, providing a free family fun event named Hide & Sheep, where children can search for the toys.

They will be stowed away at shopping and tourist destinations, farm shops and agricultural centres in Edinburgh and Lothians, the Borders, Dumfries & Galloway, Strathclyde, Stirling, Perth, Aberdeen and Highlands and Islands.

Sheep will also be hidden in and around Angus and Fife.

The first to find a sheep can keep the sheep and be in with the chance of winning one of eight VIP experiences at the Royal Highland Show 2024.

Those who find one of the lost flock can simply scan the QR code on the sheep’s ear tag to discover if they are a winner.

Each ear tag code will also reveal five farming facts including insights on lambing, crop sowing and more, as well as raising awareness about the farming sector and the important issues facing the rural community.

In addition to Hide & Sheep, this year will also see RHASS launch a mass Munro challenge, a series of Harvest Thanksgiving services and a yearlong audio and visual storytelling project.

For more information on Hide & Sheep, please visit https://www.royalhighlandshow.org/rhass-240/hide-sheep/

For those who don’t manage to find a sheep, they are also available to buy on the Royal Highland Show website, priced at £14.95: https://shop.royalhighlandshow.org/products/cuddly-toy-rhass-sheep