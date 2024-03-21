Almost 2,000 cuddly toy sheep to be hidden by RHASS to mark anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Almost 2,000 cuddly toy sheep to be hidden by RHASS to mark anniversary

From Monday March 25, sheep will be hidden in the eight RHASS regions of Scotland for Hide & Sheep.

By Katrina Macarthur
Annabelle Bargeton, 4, and Eva Wallace, 4, help to launch Hide & Sheep to mark the society's anniversary.
Almost 2,000 toy sheep will be hidden across Scotland this Easter in the first of a year-long programme of events to celebrate the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) 240th anniversary.

From Monday March 25, sheep will be hidden in the eight RHASS regions of Scotland, providing a free family fun event named Hide & Sheep, where children can search for the toys.

They will be stowed away at shopping and tourist destinations, farm shops and agricultural centres in Edinburgh and Lothians, the Borders, Dumfries & Galloway, Strathclyde, Stirling, Perth, Aberdeen and Highlands and Islands.

Sheep will also be hidden in and around Angus and Fife.

The first to find a sheep can keep the sheep and be in with the chance of winning one of eight VIP experiences at the Royal Highland Show 2024.

Those who find one of the lost flock can simply scan the QR code on the sheep’s ear tag to discover if they are a winner.

Each ear tag code will also reveal five farming facts including insights on lambing, crop sowing and more, as well as raising awareness about the farming sector and the important issues facing the rural community.

Annabelle Bargeton on the look out for some of the 1,920 Hide & Sheep cuddly toys.

In addition to Hide & Sheep, this year will also see RHASS launch a mass Munro challenge, a series of Harvest Thanksgiving services and a yearlong audio and visual storytelling project.

For more information on Hide & Sheep, please visit https://www.royalhighlandshow.org/rhass-240/hide-sheep/

For those who don’t manage to find a sheep, they are also available to buy on the Royal Highland Show website, priced at £14.95: https://shop.royalhighlandshow.org/products/cuddly-toy-rhass-sheep

