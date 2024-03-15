Aberdeen new manager latest: Michael O’Neill addresses Pittodrie job link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen new manager latest: Michael O’Neill addresses Pittodrie job link

Northern Ireland boss was asked about being linked to the vacant Dons managerial position.

By Sean Wallace
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill.
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill has played down links to the vacant Aberdeen managerial position.

However the 54-year-old admits he would not rule out a return to club football management in the future.

It is understood O’Neill has admirers within Pittodrie as the Dons hierarchy search for a new permanent manager.

However it would take a hefty investment to buy O’Neill out of his long-term contract with the Irish Football Association which runs until summer 2028.

O’Neill also explained why he was at Aberdeen’s 2-1 loss to St Mirren in Paisley on March 2.

The Aberdeen board aim to appoint a permanent boss during the upcoming international break.

Interim boss Neil Warnock stepped down from the management role following the 3-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final victory against Kilmarnock.

First team coach Peter Leven will be in interim charge for Saturday’s Premiership trip to Motherwell.

Neil Warnock waves goodbye following Saturday's 3-1 win for Aberdeen
Neil Warnock waves goodbye following Saturday’s 3-1 win over Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock

On Aberdeen, O’Neill said: “I signed a five and a half year contract, so I’m fully focused on what I’m doing here with Northern Ireland.

“That’s a story that has been in the Scottish media.

“I’m not in control of anything like that.

“My focus is always here.

“I was at a game two weeks ago between Aberdeen and St Mirren watching Caolan Boyd-Munce and Conor McMenamin, who both played very well.

“I’m not in control of what people speculate or what people write and it’s not something I give a lot of attention to.”

Aberdeen Chairman Dave Cormack during a Scottish Cup quarter final against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack during a Scottish Cup quarter final against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Would O’Neill return to club football?

Former midfielder O’Neill spent time on loan at Aberdeen from Coventry City in 1998.

O’Neill guided Northern Ireland to the Euro 2016 finals before leaving for Stoke City in 2020.

He returned to the Northern Ireland job in December 2022, signing a five-and-a-half-year contract.

O’Neill will take his Northern Ireland squad to Hampden on Tuesday, March 28 for a friendly match.

Aberdeen Caretaker Manager Peter Leven the 1-0 loss to Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen Caretaker Manager Peter Leven the 1-0 loss to Dundee. Image: SNS

Asked if he wanted to manage in club football again, O’Neill said: “I would never close the door on that.

“But when I came back here (Northern Ireland) I came back knowing the job that was in hand.

“I felt I had a group of players who had possibly one last campaign in them.

“Unfortunately that wasn’t the case because a number of those senior players missed the whole campaign with injury or some retired.

“We’re now in a different phase, we’re having to go through a redevelopment, to build a team with very young players.

“If I do leave at some point and go to club football, the IFA did very well out of me going to Stoke and that’s a bridge we would cross if I ever came to it.

“But it’s not something I’m focused on at this time.”

Conversation