Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven admitted to hospital for emergency operation

Aberdeen interim boss Leven will miss today's match against St Johnstone after undergoing an emergency procedure.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS

Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven was admitted to hospital for emergency  surgery and will miss today’s game against St Johnstone.

The club have confirmed Leven was admitted to hospital on Friday night and the operation was a success.

U18 coach Scott Anderson, goalkeeper coach Craig Samson, first team player Jonny Hayes and youth coach Stuart Duff will lead the team against St Johnstone.

Leven will remain in contact with his staff throughout the match.

The 40-year-old is expected to make a full and swift recovery and is set to return to the club’s Cormack Park training complex next week.

Interim manager Peter Leven during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Interim manager Peter Leven during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

A club statement reads: “Interim head coach Peter Leven was last night admitted to hospital where he underwent an emergency procedure.

“The operation was a success, and we expect Peter to make a full and swift recovery.

“Scott Anderson, alongside Craig Samson, Jonny Hayes and Stuart Duff, will lead the team for the match this afternoon against St Johnstone.

“Peter, who prepared training all week, will be in contact with his staff throughout the afternoon.

“Everyone at AFC sends their best wishes to Peter and we look forward to seeing him back at the training ground next week.”

Conversation