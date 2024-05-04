Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven admitted to hospital for emergency operation

Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven was admitted to hospital for emergency surgery and will miss today’s game against St Johnstone.

The club have confirmed Leven was admitted to hospital on Friday night and the operation was a success.

U18 coach Scott Anderson, goalkeeper coach Craig Samson, first team player Jonny Hayes and youth coach Stuart Duff will lead the team against St Johnstone.

Leven will remain in contact with his staff throughout the match.

The 40-year-old is expected to make a full and swift recovery and is set to return to the club’s Cormack Park training complex next week.

