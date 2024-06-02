Former Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid says move to Airdrieonians was a ‘no-brainer’

Aaron Reid said it was an easy decision to sign for Airdrieonians after leaving Aberdeen.

The 20-year-old was out of contract with the Dons after spending time on loan at Peterhead and Formartine United last season.

The striker is relishing his new challenge with the Diamonds in the Championship.

He could line up against the Dons next month when the sides meet at Pittodrie on July 23 in the group stage of the League Cup.

Reid said: “After speaking to the manager about the way that Airdrie play, I think the style would suit me very well so I think it’s a bit of a no-brainer for me. This would be the best place for me to continue my development.

“I know (former Aberdeen defender) Mason Hancock quite well, so I’ve been keeping an eye on how he’s been doing.

“Looking at results and watching some of the games, I’ve been really impressed with what I’ve seen. I’m looking forward to getting going.”

Airdrie boss Rhys McCabe said: “We’ve done a wee bit of work in terms of Aaron, he’s a striker who offers something different to what we have just now.

“He’s at a good age, and he’s done really well wherever he’s been.

“He’s had a good pedigree growing up at Aberdeen, and went out to play men’s football and banged loads of goals in.

“He’s a natural goalscorer, and another one who fits the club’s model with attributes that we can develop and kick on to another level. In terms of the fundamentals, he’s certainly got talent in abundance.”

Meanwhile, Ross County midfielder Jay Henderson has joined Ayr United on a season-long loan deal for the 2024-25 campaign.

The 22-year-old scored one goal in 15 appearances for the Staggies last term.