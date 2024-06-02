Former Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid says move to Airdrieonians was a ‘no-brainer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid says move to Airdrieonians was a ‘no-brainer’

The 20-year-old spent time on loan at Peterhead and Formartine United last season.

By Danny Law
Aaron Reid in action for Formartine United Image: Ian Rennie/Formartine United FC.
Aaron Reid in action for Formartine United Image: Ian Rennie/Formartine United FC.

Aaron Reid said it was an easy decision to sign for Airdrieonians after leaving Aberdeen.

The 20-year-old was out of contract with the Dons after spending time on loan at Peterhead and Formartine United last season.

The striker is relishing his new challenge with the Diamonds in the Championship.

He could line up against the Dons next month when the sides meet at Pittodrie on July 23 in the group stage of the League Cup.

Reid said: “After speaking to the manager about the way that Airdrie play, I think the style would suit me very well so I think it’s a bit of a no-brainer for me. This would be the best place for me to continue my development.

“I know (former Aberdeen defender) Mason Hancock quite well, so I’ve been keeping an eye on how he’s been doing.

“Looking at results and watching some of the games, I’ve been really impressed with what I’ve seen. I’m looking forward to getting going.”

Aaron Reid in action for Aberdeen against Keith in an Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup tie. Image: Jasper Image. 

Airdrie boss Rhys McCabe said: “We’ve done a wee bit of work in terms of Aaron, he’s a striker who offers something different to what we have just now.

“He’s at a good age, and he’s done really well wherever he’s been.

“He’s had a good pedigree growing up at Aberdeen, and went out to play men’s football and banged loads of goals in.

“He’s a natural goalscorer, and another one who fits the club’s model with attributes that we can develop and kick on to another level. In terms of the fundamentals, he’s certainly got talent in abundance.”

Meanwhile, Ross County midfielder Jay Henderson has joined Ayr United on a season-long loan deal for the 2024-25 campaign.

The 22-year-old scored one goal in 15 appearances for the Staggies last term.

 

