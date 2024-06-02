Robert MacIntyre ‘crying with joy’ after winning maiden PGA Tour title with father Dougie on his bag

Robert MacIntyre thanked his dad for being his stand-in caddie after holding his nerve to claim his first PGA Tour win with a one-shot victory at the RBC Canadian Open.

The Oban golfer, who was playing in only his 44th PGA Tour event and had his father Dougie as his caddie, held off a late charge from American Ben Griffin to secure victory with a final round of 68 for a 16-under total.

The European Ryder Cup player had won twice on the DP World Tour but this was a huge milestone for the 27-year-old at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

An emotional MacIntyre, who was in tears after holing his final putt, said the victory was extra special with his father, who works as a greenkeeper at Glencruitten, on the bag.

He said: “I’m speechless. I don’t think I’m looking for a caddie, I think Glencruitten are looking for a new greenkeeper.

“This is everything for me and my family, my girlfriend and my team.

“I can’t believe I did it with him on the bag.

“I’m crying with joy and laughing because I didn’t think it was possible.

“When I was going down the last he was trying to tell me to stay focused and swing smooth as I got a bit too fast yesterday.

“I wasn’t listening to him, I was just wanting to win this with my dad.

“He is the guy who taught me the game of golf. I can’t believe I did it with him on the bag.”

Father Dougie, the manager of the Oban Celtic shinty team, said: “It is unbelievable.

“I am a grass-cutter, not a caddie.

“I got a phone call last Saturday night when I was sat on the couch at home.

“I wasn’t sure if I could leave my job as I was busy at work but 8 o’clock the next morning I was on a flight over here. Wow.”

MacIntyre becomes the second winner this season who earned his card on the PGA Tour through the DP World Tour rankings following Frenchman Mathieu Pavon’s win at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Pressure on MacIntyre from early on

The left-hander started the day with a four-stroke lead but got off to a nervy start with a bogey on the opening hole.

Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Fox and Ben Griffin all picked up a birdie over the opening two holes to get to within two shots of the Scot.

With birdies on the second, third and fourth, Canadian Hughes raised hopes of a home winner as he moved into a share of the lead.

MacIntyre regained his two-shot lead thanks to a birdie on the par-five fourth coupled with a bogey for Hughes on the fifth.

Hughes reduced the lead with a birdie at the sixth but MacIntyre rolled in a birdie of his own on the seventh to reach 15 under.

The Scot complained on several occasions to a rules official about the noise of a drone that was following the leading group too closely.

Undeterred, another birdie for MacIntyre on the eighth saw him reach the turn on 16 under and with a three-shot lead over Tom Kim.

After Kim had dropped back to 12 under, MacIntyre rolled in a 22ft putt on the 11th to open up a commanding five-stroke lead.

An errant tee shot on the 12th resulted in a dropped shot with another bogey following at the par-three 13th as MacIntyre’s lead was cut to two with Rory McIlroy and Kim in the clubhouse on 13 under after final rounds of 64.

A superb closing birdie from Dundee-based Frenchman Victor Perez ensured he finished on 14 under with another round of 64.

MacIntyre responded by moving to 16 under with a birdie at 15 thanks to a brilliant approach from 90 yards to 5ft.

Griffin put some pressure on MacIntyre with birdies on 15, 16 and 17 to reach 15 under and only one shot behind as the pair went down the last.

But a majestic 7-iron into the final green and two putts were enough for MacIntyre to become the first Scot to win on the PGA Tour since Martin Laird at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in 2020.