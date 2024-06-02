Robert MacIntyre ‘crying with joy’ after winning maiden PGA Tour title with father Dougie on his bag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Robert MacIntyre ‘crying with joy’ after winning maiden PGA Tour title with father Dougie on his bag

The Oban golfer held off a late charge from American Ben Griffin to win the RBC Canadian Open by a stroke.

By Danny Law
Robert MacIntyre celebrates winning the Canadian Open. Image: Shutterstock.
Robert MacIntyre celebrates winning the Canadian Open. Image: Shutterstock.

Robert MacIntyre thanked his dad for being his stand-in caddie after holding his nerve to claim his first PGA Tour win with a one-shot victory at the RBC Canadian Open.

The Oban golfer, who was playing in only his 44th PGA Tour event and had his father Dougie as his caddie, held off a late charge from American Ben Griffin to secure victory with a final round of 68 for a 16-under total.

The European Ryder Cup player had won twice on the DP World Tour but this was a huge milestone for the 27-year-old at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

An emotional MacIntyre, who was in tears after holing his final putt, said the victory was extra special with his father, who works as a greenkeeper at Glencruitten, on the bag.

He said: “I’m speechless. I don’t think I’m looking for a caddie, I think Glencruitten are looking for a new greenkeeper.

“This is everything for me and my family, my girlfriend and my team.

“I can’t believe I did it with him on the bag.

“I’m crying with joy and laughing because I didn’t think it was possible.

“When I was going down the last he was trying to tell me to stay focused and swing smooth as I got a bit too fast yesterday.

“I wasn’t listening to him, I was just wanting to win this with my dad.

“He is the guy who taught me the game of golf. I can’t believe I did it with him on the bag.”

Robert MacIntyre with his father and caddie Dougie, on the fourth hole during the final round of the Canadian Open. Image: Shutterstock.

Father Dougie, the manager of the Oban Celtic shinty team, said: “It is unbelievable.

“I am a grass-cutter, not a caddie.

“I got a phone call last Saturday night when I was sat on the couch at home.

“I wasn’t sure if I could leave my job as I was busy at work but 8 o’clock the next morning I was on a flight over here. Wow.”

MacIntyre becomes the second winner this season who earned his card on the PGA Tour through the DP World Tour rankings following Frenchman Mathieu Pavon’s win at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Robert MacIntyre overcame a nervy start to open up a commanding lead. Image: Shutterstock. 

Pressure on MacIntyre from early on

The left-hander started the day with a four-stroke lead but got off to a nervy start with a bogey on the opening hole.

Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Fox and Ben Griffin all picked up a birdie over the opening two holes to get to within two shots of the Scot.

With birdies on the second, third and fourth, Canadian Hughes raised hopes of a home winner as he moved into a share of the lead.

MacIntyre regained his two-shot lead thanks to a birdie on the par-five fourth coupled with a bogey for Hughes on the fifth.

Hughes reduced the lead with a birdie at the sixth but MacIntyre rolled in a birdie of his own on the seventh to reach 15 under.

The Scot complained on several occasions to a rules official about the noise of a drone that was following the leading group too closely.

Undeterred, another birdie for MacIntyre on the eighth saw him reach the turn on 16 under and with a three-shot lead over Tom Kim.

Ben Griffin, left, finished second and one stroke behind MacIntyre. Image: Shutterstock.  

After Kim had dropped back to 12 under, MacIntyre rolled in a 22ft putt on the 11th to open up a commanding five-stroke lead.

An errant tee shot on the 12th resulted in a dropped shot with another bogey following at the par-three 13th as MacIntyre’s lead was cut to two with Rory McIlroy and Kim in the clubhouse on 13 under after final rounds of 64.

A superb closing birdie from Dundee-based Frenchman Victor Perez ensured he finished on 14 under with another round of 64.

MacIntyre responded by moving to 16 under with a birdie at 15 thanks to a brilliant approach from 90 yards to 5ft.

Griffin put some pressure on MacIntyre with birdies on 15, 16 and 17 to reach 15 under and only one shot behind as the pair went down the last.

But a majestic 7-iron into the final green and two putts were enough for MacIntyre to become the first Scot to win on the PGA Tour since Martin Laird at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in 2020.

