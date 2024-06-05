Rangers ‘to demand £500k plus add-ons for goalkeeper Robby McCrorie amid Aberdeen interest’

Rangers reportedly want £500,000 plus add-ons for goalkeeper Robby McCrorie amid interest from Aberdeen.

The Dons – with Jimmy Thelin now officially in place as the club’s new manager – are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, with Dutchman Kelle Roos expected to depart at the expiration of his contract.

McCrorie, 26, is understood to be on the Reds’ shortlist, with a loan move Hakon Valdimarsson – who played under Thelin at Elfsborg before moving to Premier League Brentford in January – another option under consideration.

McCrorie is out of contract at Rangers next summer.

He is thought to have turned down a new deal, having served as understudy to multiple keepers at Ibrox, most recently Jack Butland, and reportedly determined to secure game-time elsewhere.

However, according to the Daily Record, Rangers will demand £500k plus extras from interested clubs who want to land McCrorie.

McCrorie, the brother of former Dons midfielder/right-back Ross McCrorie, has only made seven first-team appearances for the Gers in eight seasons since graduating from their youth academy.

He has spent time out on loan, including at Livingston in the Premiership in both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons – though he only racked up 26 games in all competitions across those two Livi loan spells.