Pittodrie legend Jonny Hayes leaves Aberdeen after rejecting coaching role

Veteran winger Jonny Hayes has left Aberdeen after rejecting the offer of a senior full-time position within the club’s youth academy.

Pittodrie legend Hayes’ playing contract expired at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old was offered a coaching position at Aberdeen, but the Dons have confirmed Hayes has “opted to pursue senior coaching opportunities at professional level elsewhere”.

Aberdeen have also confirmed discussions regarding other out of contract players are ongoing.

A League Cup winner with the Dons in 2014, Hayes played more than 350 times for the club across two spells from 2012-17 and 2020-24.

Hayes is 16th in Aberdeen’s all-time leading appearance list.

Wideman Hayes says it was a “privilege” to play for the Dons, and will always be a supporter of Aberdeen.

Hayes said: “It’s been a privilege to represent this fantastic club.

“I’ve been fortunate to have played in many important games.

“And, of course, play my part in delivering a trophy for the fans, who have supported me incredibly throughout the years.

“I’ve always given my best, both on and off the field, and tried to uphold the values of Aberdeen FC.

“I also need to thank the club for giving me the opportunity to begin my coaching journey within the youth academy.

“The experience has been hugely rewarding seeing the progress, development and success of the academy as a whole over the last few years.

“Although development is always a priority, being involved with the under-16s winning their CAS League last year, along with the current U16s delivering success in the league and cup this year, demonstrates there is some top talent coming through to compliment the successful U18s squad.

“The future is bright for the club.

“Although I won’t be playing at Pittodrie anymore, I’ll always be a supporter of the club and city and I wish everyone associated with AFC all the very best going forward.”

Director of Football pays tribute to Hayes

Hayes’ love for Aberdeen was underlined in summer 2020 when he deferred wages for a year to return to the club during the Covid pandemic.

Dundee United and then English Championship side Reading both wanted to sign Hayes after he left Celtic.

Dons director of football Steven Gunn said: “There is no doubt Jonny has made a significant impact during his time with the club and he can be extremely proud of his contribution to Aberdeen FC.

“An integral part of the 2014 League Cup-winning squad, Jonny led the way on the pitch and in the dressing room in terms of his professionalism during both his spells at the club.

“His recent achievements with the U16s squad mark the beginning of a new chapter for him in a coaching capacity.

“Whilst we were keen for Jonny to remain at Pittodrie, we respect his decision and wish him and his family both personal and professional success in the future.

“They will always be welcome at Pittodrie.”

Why Hayes rejected coaching role

Hayes played a key coaching role with the Aberdeen U16s who won the League and Cup double in the recently-completed season.

An Aberdeen FC statement outlined the offer of a coaching role to Hayes.

The statement read: “He leaves with the love and respect of the Dons support after a brilliant career.

“The influential winger was also a proud supporter and ambassador for AFC Community Trust, using his position at the club to become a role model for many youngsters who work with the trust through its education and employability programming, as well as engaging in football and other activities.

“The club had offered the former Republic of Ireland international a senior full-time position within the youth academy, however, he has opted to pursue senior coaching opportunities at professional level elsewhere.”