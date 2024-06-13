Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack makes late dash from Atlanta to Germany to cheer on Scotland at Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack makes late dash from Atlanta to Germany to cheer on Scotland at Euro 2024

Dons chairman and his son Craig have made the trip to Munich to cheer on Steve Clarke's side.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has made the trip to Germany to cheer on Scotland. Image: SNS
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has made the trip to Germany to cheer on Scotland. Image: SNS

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has backed Steve Clarke to lead Scotland to the knockout stages for the first time in a major tournament after joining the Tartan Army in Germany.

The Dons chairman has made the trip to Germany for Scotland’s opening game of Euro 2024 on Friday and he is daring to dream of a historic campaign for Clarke and his players.

Cormack said: “Steve has done a fantastic job with the team. We’ve one or two injuries but it’s a good squad of players and anything is possible.

“I’m 65 now and when you follow Scotland for almost 60 years you get used to heartbreak most of the time.

“We’re here to enjoy the experience but I fancy we can through to the knockout stages of a tournament for the first time ever.”

Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

The Aberdeen chairman and his son Craig have made the trip from the United States to cheer on Scotland and arrived in Germany on Wednesday.

The Dons chairman told Superscoreboard: “My wife has been at me about taking our son Craig, who is now 37, away on a father-son trip and I’ve been trying to do it for 10 years.

“Last week I thought, last minute, we’d come over for the games against Germany and Switzerland.

“We flew in from Atlanta last night, got to our hotel, freshened up and what a beautiful day.”

Cormack thrilled to be part of the Tartan Army

Dave Cormack was at Wembley when Scotland fans invaded the pitch and pulled down the goal posts after Scotland’s victory England in 1977. Image: Shutterstock

Cormack admits it was a late call to travel to Europe but he is no stranger to cheering on the national team from the sidelines.

He said: “I was down at Hampden for so many games in the 1970s. My first away game was Wembley in 1977 where we had about 90,000 fans at Wembley invading the pitch at the end.

“I was not on the pitch I hasten to add.

“Later that year I was at Anfield for the Scotland-Wales game, the Joe Jordan experience.

“My wife and I moved to England in 1986 and my office was by Wembley. I went to a few games, the 1-0 win against England when John Robertson scored a penalty.

“I’m looking forward to it. We’ll get the train up on a five-hour journey on Sunday to Cologne to take in the Switzerland game then head home after that.

“I’ve been to a couple of games since but living in the States it has been difficult.

“When I grew up we qualified for World Cups every four years from 1974 all the way through.

“When this came about I was thinking about it and I thought ‘you know what, we might not get another chance to do this’. Hopefully we will.”

Conversation