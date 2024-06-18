Aberdeen to face Peterhead in pre-season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen to face Peterhead in pre-season

New Dons boss Jimmy Thelin will take his side to Balmoor on July 10.

By Paul Third
New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: Aberdeen FC
New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fans will get their chance to usher in the Jimmy Thelin era before the Premier Sports Cup gets underway next month.

New Dons boss Thelin will take his side to Balmoor Stadium in Peterhead to face the League Two side on Wednesday, July 10.

The match will kick off at 7pm with ticket details to be announced by the Blue Toon in due course.

Aberdeen get their new campaign underway three days later in the League Cup when they travel to Palmerston Park to face League One side Queen of the South.

The Dons will also play some closed door matches and have arranged a pre-season training camp in Portugal at the beginning of July.

An Aberdeen XI will also face Huntly at Christie Park on Saturday, July 13 before travelling to the Haughs in Turriff United on Tuesday, July 16 for James Chalmers’ testimonial.

Scott Anderson’s under-18 squad will have a pre-season training camp in Largs prior to facing Keith at Kynoch Park on Friday, July 19 .

 

 

