Aberdeen to face Peterhead in pre-season

Aberdeen fans will get their chance to usher in the Jimmy Thelin era before the Premier Sports Cup gets underway next month.

New Dons boss Thelin will take his side to Balmoor Stadium in Peterhead to face the League Two side on Wednesday, July 10.

The match will kick off at 7pm with ticket details to be announced by the Blue Toon in due course.

Aberdeen get their new campaign underway three days later in the League Cup when they travel to Palmerston Park to face League One side Queen of the South.

The Dons will also play some closed door matches and have arranged a pre-season training camp in Portugal at the beginning of July.

An Aberdeen XI will also face Huntly at Christie Park on Saturday, July 13 before travelling to the Haughs in Turriff United on Tuesday, July 16 for James Chalmers’ testimonial.

Scott Anderson’s under-18 squad will have a pre-season training camp in Largs prior to facing Keith at Kynoch Park on Friday, July 19 .