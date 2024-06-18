Aberdeen linked with move for St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov.

The 27-year-old Bulgarian enjoyed an impressive debut season in the Scottish Premiership after joining the Perth Saints from Cambridge United in July 2023.

He was voted the club’s player of the season.

According to a report in the Daily Record, Aberdeen are considering triggering a six-figure release clause in Mitov’s contract.

Aberdeen are looking for a new goalkeeper following the departure of last season’s first-choice stopper Kelle Roos.

Rangers back-up Robby McCrorie and Brentford keeper Hakon Valdimarsson have previously been linked with the Dons but it is reported new Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin is keen to land Mitov as his number one.

The Dons boss has already made two new signings – Irish defender Gavin Molloy from Shelbourne and Nigerian striker Peter Ambrose from Hungarian side Ujpest.