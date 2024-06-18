Aberdeen linked with move for St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen linked with move for St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov

The Dons could trigger a release clause in the Bulgarian's contract.

By Danny Law
St Johnstone's Dimitar Mitov in action against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone's Dimitar Mitov in action against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov.

The 27-year-old Bulgarian enjoyed an impressive debut season in the Scottish Premiership after joining the Perth Saints from Cambridge United in July 2023.

He was voted the club’s player of the season.

According to a report in the Daily Record, Aberdeen are considering triggering a six-figure release clause in Mitov’s contract.

Aberdeen are looking for a new goalkeeper following the departure of last season’s first-choice stopper Kelle Roos.

Rangers back-up Robby McCrorie and Brentford keeper Hakon Valdimarsson have previously been linked with the Dons but it is reported new Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin is keen to land Mitov as his number one.

The Dons boss has already made two new signings – Irish defender Gavin Molloy from Shelbourne and Nigerian striker Peter Ambrose from Hungarian side Ujpest.

 

