Bojan Miovski transfer window latest as another English club linked with Aberdeen striker

Another English club has been credited with an interest in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski.

Italian Serie A side Bologna are the reported frontrunners to sign the North Macedonia international.

English sides Southampton and Birmingham City, Dutch side Feyenoord and Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are among a long list of clubs who have been linked with the Dons player.

According to Bristol Live, English Championship side Bristol City have also held “a long-term interest” in the 24-year-old, who has scored 44 goals in 95 appearances for the Dons since joining the club from MTK Budapest two years ago.

But the report suggests Miovski is unlikely to be linking up with former Aberdeen teammate Ross McCrorie at the Robins because “such is the volume of suitors across Europe for the Macedonian, his price tag has now been inflated beyond what the Robins are willing to pay.”

Bristol City are instead likely to turn their attention towards Auxerre forward Lassine Sinayoko, who scored eight goals to help the French side win promotion back to the top flight last season.