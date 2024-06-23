Bojan Miovski transfer window latest as another English club linked with Aberdeen striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Bojan Miovski transfer window latest as another English club linked with Aberdeen striker

The North Macedonia international has been the subject of plenty of interest ahead of a possible move away from Pittodrie.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Hibs. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Hibs. Image: SNS.

Another English club has been credited with an interest in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski.

Italian Serie A side Bologna are the reported frontrunners to sign the North Macedonia international.

English sides Southampton and Birmingham City, Dutch side Feyenoord and Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are among a long list of clubs who have been linked with the Dons player.

According to Bristol Live, English Championship side Bristol City have also held “a long-term interest” in the 24-year-old, who has scored 44 goals in 95 appearances for the Dons since joining the club from MTK Budapest two years ago.

Bojan Miovski has been a major success at Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

But the report suggests Miovski is unlikely to be linking up with former Aberdeen teammate Ross McCrorie at the Robins because “such is the volume of suitors across Europe for the Macedonian, his price tag has now been inflated beyond what the Robins are willing to pay.”

Bristol City are instead likely to turn their attention towards Auxerre forward Lassine Sinayoko, who scored eight goals to help the French side win promotion back to the top flight last season.

 

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen player Cato Guntveit playing padel for Norway at the European Seniors in Alicante, Spain, and (right) in action for the Dons in September 2000. Image: DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Aberdeen midfielder Cato Guntveit on padel passion - as he recalls being knocked…
Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen celebrates after making it 2-0 against Hearts on October 16, 2022. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin confirms every player will have a clean slate
Clark Robertson in action for Portsmouth. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson joins Dundee
Aberdeen striker Duk during the Europa Conference League match against PAOK.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must only sell Duk if a deal is right for the…
5
Aberdeen's Connor Barron against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron completes move to Rangers on four-year deal
6
New Aberdeen signing Peter Ambrose. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Exclusive: Ujpest assistant boss delivers lowdown on Aberdeen signing Peter Ambrose
Dimitar Mitov signing for Aberdeen. Image supplied by Aberdeen FC
New keeper Dimitar Mitov reveals role of legend Andy Considine in signing for Aberdeen
Dimitar Mitov signing for Aberdeen. Image supplied by Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen sign keeper Dimitar Mitov from St Johnstone on three-year deal
. New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin, centre, with assistants Emir Bajrami, left, and Christer Persson. Supplied by Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin aims to use fans' pride in the club as force…
Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 5-1 against Livingston. Image: SNS
Aberdeen teen star Fletcher Boyd signs new long-term contract