Aberdeen warn Rangers they are willing to fight at a tribunal to get best value for Connor Barron

Chief executive Alan Burrows has warned Aberdeen are ready to fight Rangers at a tribunal to get the best value for Connor Barron.

Burrows hopes a fee can be thrashed out with the Ibrox club for the midfielder.

Midfielder Barron, 21, knocked back the offer of a new Dons deal and exited Pittodrie when his contract run down at the end of the season.

Barron recently signed a four-year deal with Rangers.

Aberdeen would have been due around £525.000 in compensation for Barron if he had signed for a club outside Scotland.

However, a fee will have to be agreed between the Dons and Rangers because Barron has moved to another Scottish club.

If no fee can be agreed it will have to go to a tribunal.

Burrows said: “If there isn’t agreement between the two clubs then we are fully prepared to go to a tribunal.

“It is our job to get the best value for any player and we will try and do that with Connor Barron.

“Ideally, in all walks of life, we would like to avoid situations where you have to go to tribunals but if we have to we will.”